Contrasting of Karyopharm Therapeutics Inc. (KPTI) and Infinity Pharmaceuticals Inc. (NASDAQ:INFI)

This is a contrast between Karyopharm Therapeutics Inc. (NASDAQ:KPTI) and Infinity Pharmaceuticals Inc. (NASDAQ:INFI) based on their profitability, analyst recommendations, risk, dividends, earnings and valuation, institutional ownership. The two companies are Biotechnology and they also compete with each other.

Valuation and Earnings

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Karyopharm Therapeutics Inc. 6 54.60 N/A -3.44 0.00 Infinity Pharmaceuticals Inc. 2 2.65 N/A -0.28 0.00

Demonstrates Karyopharm Therapeutics Inc. and Infinity Pharmaceuticals Inc. earnings per share (EPS), gross revenue and valuation.

Profitability

Table 2 hightlights the return on assets, return on equity and net margins of the two companies.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Karyopharm Therapeutics Inc. 0.00% -119.7% -74.6% Infinity Pharmaceuticals Inc. 0.00% -31.5% -24.7%

Risk and Volatility

Karyopharm Therapeutics Inc.’s current beta is 2.42 and it happens to be 142.00% more volatile than Standard and Poor’s 500. Competitively, Infinity Pharmaceuticals Inc.’s beta is 1.78 which is 78.00% more volatile than Standard and Poor’s 500.

Liquidity

6.2 and 6.2 are the respective Current Ratio and a Quick Ratio of Karyopharm Therapeutics Inc. Its rival Infinity Pharmaceuticals Inc.’s Current and Quick Ratios are 9.9 and 9.9 respectively. Infinity Pharmaceuticals Inc. has a better chance of clearing its pay short and long-term debts than Karyopharm Therapeutics Inc.

Analyst Ratings

The table shown features the ratings and recommendations for Karyopharm Therapeutics Inc. and Infinity Pharmaceuticals Inc.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Rating Score Karyopharm Therapeutics Inc. 0 0 5 3.00 Infinity Pharmaceuticals Inc. 0 0 0 0.00

$16.2 is Karyopharm Therapeutics Inc.’s consensus target price while its potential upside is 87.50%.

Insider & Institutional Ownership

Roughly 94.9% of Karyopharm Therapeutics Inc. shares are owned by institutional investors while 55.3% of Infinity Pharmaceuticals Inc. are owned by institutional investors. Insiders owned 0.1% of Karyopharm Therapeutics Inc. shares. On the other hand, insiders owned about 0.4% of Infinity Pharmaceuticals Inc.’s shares.

Performance

In this table we provide the Weekly, Monthly, Quarterly, Half Yearly, Yearly and YTD Performance of both pretenders.

Performance (W) Performance (M) Performance (Q) Performance (HY) Performance (Y) Performance (YTD) Karyopharm Therapeutics Inc. -0.9% 55.65% 87.45% 2.92% -48.81% -5.98% Infinity Pharmaceuticals Inc. -9.82% -16% -10.91% 19.03% -15.52% 24.58%

For the past year Karyopharm Therapeutics Inc. has -5.98% weaker performance while Infinity Pharmaceuticals Inc. has 24.58% stronger performance.

Summary

On 5 of the 8 factors Infinity Pharmaceuticals Inc. beats Karyopharm Therapeutics Inc.

Karyopharm Therapeutics Inc., a clinical-stage pharmaceutical company, focuses on the discovery, development, and commercialization of drugs directed against nuclear transport and related targets for the treatment of cancer and other diseases. Its lead drug candidate is Selinexor, which is in Phase IIb clinical trial for patients with heavily pretreated multiple myeloma; Phase Ib/II clinical study in combination with backbone treatments for relapsed/refractory multiple myeloma; Phase II/III clinical trial for patients with relapsed and/or refractory multiple myeloma; Phase II clinical study to treat acute myeloid leukemia; Phase IIb clinical trial for patients with diffuse large B-cell lymphoma; and Phase II/III clinical trial to treat liposarcoma. The company is also developing KPT-8602 that is in Phase I/II study for patients with relapsed/refractory multiple myeloma; KPT-9274, which is in Phase I clinical trial for patients with advanced solid malignancies or non-HodgkinÂ’s lymphoma; KPT-335, which is in Phase I clinical trial for the treatment of viral indications; and KPT-350 that is in preclinical stage to treat neurological disorders, and inflammatory and autoimmune diseases. Karyopharm Therapeutics Inc. was founded in 2008 and is headquartered in Newton, Massachusetts.

Infinity Pharmaceuticals, Inc., a biopharmaceutical company, develops medicines for patients with difficult-to-treat diseases in the United States. Its lead product candidate includes IPI-549 an orally administered immuno-oncology product candidate that inhibits the enzyme phosphoinositide-3-kinase-gamma (PI3K-gamma) is in Phase 1 clinical study. The company has a license agreement with Verastem, Inc. to research, develop, commercialize, and manufacture duvelisib, a selective inhibitor of the PI3K delta and gamma isoforms, including DUO study that is in randomized Phase III clinical study for patients with relapsed/refractory chronic lymphocytic leukemia and products containing duvelisib; Intellikine, Inc. to discover, develop, and commercialize pharmaceutical products targeting the delta and/or gamma isoforms of PI3K; and Takeda Pharmaceutical Company Limited to develop and commercialize duvelisib. Infinity Pharmaceuticals, Inc. is headquartered in Cambridge, Massachusetts.