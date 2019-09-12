Contrasting of Karyopharm Therapeutics Inc. (KPTI) and DelMar Pharmaceuticals Inc. (NASDAQ:DMPI)

Both Karyopharm Therapeutics Inc. (NASDAQ:KPTI) and DelMar Pharmaceuticals Inc. (NASDAQ:DMPI) are each other’s competitor in the Biotechnology industry. Thus the contrast of their analyst recommendations, profitability, risk, institutional ownership, dividends, earnings and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Karyopharm Therapeutics Inc. 6 65.28 N/A -3.44 0.00 DelMar Pharmaceuticals Inc. 2 0.00 N/A -3.36 0.00

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Karyopharm Therapeutics Inc. 0.00% -119.7% -74.6% DelMar Pharmaceuticals Inc. 0.00% 264.9% -173.6%

Karyopharm Therapeutics Inc.’s 2.42 beta indicates that its volatility is 142.00% more volatile than that of Standard and Poor’s 500. DelMar Pharmaceuticals Inc.’s 13.00% less volatile than Standard and Poor’s 500 volatility due to the stock’s 0.87 beta.

The Current Ratio and a Quick Ratio of Karyopharm Therapeutics Inc. are 6.2 and 6.2. Competitively, DelMar Pharmaceuticals Inc. has 2 and 2 for Current and Quick Ratio. Karyopharm Therapeutics Inc.’s better ability to pay short and long-term obligations than DelMar Pharmaceuticals Inc.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Rating Score Karyopharm Therapeutics Inc. 0 0 5 3.00 DelMar Pharmaceuticals Inc. 0 0 1 3.00

Karyopharm Therapeutics Inc. has a 52.26% upside potential and an average price target of $16.2. DelMar Pharmaceuticals Inc. on the other hand boasts of a $2 consensus price target and a 219.49% potential upside. Based on the results given earlier, DelMar Pharmaceuticals Inc. is looking more favorable than Karyopharm Therapeutics Inc., analysts opinion.

Roughly 94.9% of Karyopharm Therapeutics Inc. shares are owned by institutional investors while 17.5% of DelMar Pharmaceuticals Inc. are owned by institutional investors. Insiders owned roughly 0.1% of Karyopharm Therapeutics Inc.’s shares. Comparatively, insiders own roughly 0.6% of DelMar Pharmaceuticals Inc.’s shares.

Performance (W) Performance (M) Performance (Q) Performance (HY) Performance (Y) Performance (YTD) Karyopharm Therapeutics Inc. -0.9% 55.65% 87.45% 2.92% -48.81% -5.98% DelMar Pharmaceuticals Inc. 17.88% 39.05% -51.89% -47.95% -67.04% -47.94%

For the past year Karyopharm Therapeutics Inc.’s stock price has smaller decline than DelMar Pharmaceuticals Inc.

Karyopharm Therapeutics Inc., a clinical-stage pharmaceutical company, focuses on the discovery, development, and commercialization of drugs directed against nuclear transport and related targets for the treatment of cancer and other diseases. Its lead drug candidate is Selinexor, which is in Phase IIb clinical trial for patients with heavily pretreated multiple myeloma; Phase Ib/II clinical study in combination with backbone treatments for relapsed/refractory multiple myeloma; Phase II/III clinical trial for patients with relapsed and/or refractory multiple myeloma; Phase II clinical study to treat acute myeloid leukemia; Phase IIb clinical trial for patients with diffuse large B-cell lymphoma; and Phase II/III clinical trial to treat liposarcoma. The company is also developing KPT-8602 that is in Phase I/II study for patients with relapsed/refractory multiple myeloma; KPT-9274, which is in Phase I clinical trial for patients with advanced solid malignancies or non-HodgkinÂ’s lymphoma; KPT-335, which is in Phase I clinical trial for the treatment of viral indications; and KPT-350 that is in preclinical stage to treat neurological disorders, and inflammatory and autoimmune diseases. Karyopharm Therapeutics Inc. was founded in 2008 and is headquartered in Newton, Massachusetts.

DelMar Pharmaceuticals, Inc., a clinical stage drug development company, focuses on developing and commercializing anti-cancer therapies to treat cancer patients who have failed to respond to modern therapy. Its product candidate includes VAL-083, a small-molecule chemotherapeutic agent, which has completed Phase I/II study to evaluate the safety, tolerability, pharmacokinetics, and anti-cancer activity in patients with glioblastoma multiforme, a form of brain cancer. The company has a strategic collaboration with Guangxi Wuzhou Pharmaceutical Company for the manufacture and sale of VAL-083 in China; collaboration agreement with the University of Texas MD Anderson Cancer Center; and collaboration agreement with Accurexa Inc. to develop a novel formulation for the local delivery of combination chemotherapy for the treatment of brain cancer and other solid tumors. DelMar Pharmaceuticals, Inc. was founded in 2009 and is headquartered in Vancouver, Canada.