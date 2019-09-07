Contrasting of Karyopharm Therapeutics Inc. (KPTI) and Compugen Ltd. (NASDAQ:CGEN)

Karyopharm Therapeutics Inc. (NASDAQ:KPTI) and Compugen Ltd. (NASDAQ:CGEN) compete against each other in the Biotechnology sector. We will contrast them and contrast their risk, institutional ownership, analyst recommendations, profitability, dividends, earnings and valuation.

Earnings & Valuation

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Karyopharm Therapeutics Inc. 6 53.74 N/A -3.44 0.00 Compugen Ltd. 4 32.75 N/A -0.55 0.00

Table 1 shows the gross revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation for Karyopharm Therapeutics Inc. and Compugen Ltd.

Profitability

Table 2 shows the return on assets, return on equity and net margins of the two firms.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Karyopharm Therapeutics Inc. 0.00% -119.7% -74.6% Compugen Ltd. 0.00% -83.4% -60.4%

Volatility and Risk

Karyopharm Therapeutics Inc.’s 2.42 beta indicates that its volatility is 142.00% more volatile than that of S&P 500. Competitively, Compugen Ltd. is 162.00% more volatile than S&P 500, because of the 2.62 beta.

Liquidity

Karyopharm Therapeutics Inc.’s Current Ratio and Quick Ratio are 6.2 and 6.2 respectively. The Current Ratio and Quick Ratio of its competitor Compugen Ltd. are 5.1 and 5.1 respectively. Karyopharm Therapeutics Inc. therefore has a better chance of paying off short and long-term obligations compared to Compugen Ltd.

Analyst Recommendations

Karyopharm Therapeutics Inc. and Compugen Ltd. Ratings and Recommendations are available on the next table.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Rating Score Karyopharm Therapeutics Inc. 0 0 5 3.00 Compugen Ltd. 0 0 0 0.00

The consensus target price of Karyopharm Therapeutics Inc. is $16.2, with potential upside of 69.10%.

Insider & Institutional Ownership

Institutional investors held 94.9% of Karyopharm Therapeutics Inc. shares and 24.3% of Compugen Ltd. shares. Insiders held roughly 0.1% of Karyopharm Therapeutics Inc.’s shares. On the other hand, insiders held about 12% of Compugen Ltd.’s shares.

Performance

In this table we show the Weekly, Monthly, Quarterly, Half Yearly, Yearly and YTD Performance of both pretenders.

Performance (W) Performance (M) Performance (Q) Performance (HY) Performance (Y) Performance (YTD) Karyopharm Therapeutics Inc. -0.9% 55.65% 87.45% 2.92% -48.81% -5.98% Compugen Ltd. -2.7% -14.74% -6.36% -9.24% 2.86% 49.31%

For the past year Karyopharm Therapeutics Inc. has -5.98% weaker performance while Compugen Ltd. has 49.31% stronger performance.

Karyopharm Therapeutics Inc., a clinical-stage pharmaceutical company, focuses on the discovery, development, and commercialization of drugs directed against nuclear transport and related targets for the treatment of cancer and other diseases. Its lead drug candidate is Selinexor, which is in Phase IIb clinical trial for patients with heavily pretreated multiple myeloma; Phase Ib/II clinical study in combination with backbone treatments for relapsed/refractory multiple myeloma; Phase II/III clinical trial for patients with relapsed and/or refractory multiple myeloma; Phase II clinical study to treat acute myeloid leukemia; Phase IIb clinical trial for patients with diffuse large B-cell lymphoma; and Phase II/III clinical trial to treat liposarcoma. The company is also developing KPT-8602 that is in Phase I/II study for patients with relapsed/refractory multiple myeloma; KPT-9274, which is in Phase I clinical trial for patients with advanced solid malignancies or non-HodgkinÂ’s lymphoma; KPT-335, which is in Phase I clinical trial for the treatment of viral indications; and KPT-350 that is in preclinical stage to treat neurological disorders, and inflammatory and autoimmune diseases. Karyopharm Therapeutics Inc. was founded in 2008 and is headquartered in Newton, Massachusetts.

Compugen Ltd., a therapeutic discovery company, engages in the research, development, and commercialization of therapeutic and product candidates in Israel and Europe. The companyÂ’s pipeline primarily includes early and preclinical stage immuno-oncology programs based on novel drug targets, such as immune checkpoint and myeloid protein target candidates to harness the immune system to provide treatment solutions in the areas of unmet medical needs in various cancer types and patient populations. Its antibody drug conjugate target candidates comprise CGEN-15001T, CGEN-15022, CGEN-15029, and CGEN-15137 for oncology; and therapeutic proteins include CGEN-15001, a fusion protein for autoimmune diseases, as well as CGEN myeloid target. The company was incorporated in 1993 and is headquartered in Holon, Israel.