Contrasting of Karyopharm Therapeutics Inc. (KPTI) and Cellectis S.A. (NASDAQ:CLLS)

Karyopharm Therapeutics Inc. (NASDAQ:KPTI) and Cellectis S.A. (NASDAQ:CLLS) are two firms in the Biotechnology that compete against each other. Below is a comparison of their institutional ownership, profitability, risk, dividends, analyst recommendations, earnings and valuation.

Valuation & Earnings

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Karyopharm Therapeutics Inc. 6 23.41 N/A -3.13 0.00 Cellectis S.A. 18 39.12 N/A -1.62 0.00

In table 1 we can see Karyopharm Therapeutics Inc. and Cellectis S.A.’s gross revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.

Profitability

Table 2 has Karyopharm Therapeutics Inc. and Cellectis S.A.’s net margins, return on assets and return on equity.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Karyopharm Therapeutics Inc. 0.00% -96% -66.1% Cellectis S.A. 0.00% 0% 0%

Volatility & Risk

A beta of 3.04 shows that Karyopharm Therapeutics Inc. is 204.00% more volatile than Standard & Poor’s 500. Competitively, Cellectis S.A. is 75.00% more volatile than Standard & Poor’s 500, because of the 1.75 beta.

Liquidity

The Current Ratio of Karyopharm Therapeutics Inc. is 7.1 while its Quick Ratio stands at 7.1. The Current Ratio of rival Cellectis S.A. is 10.4 and its Quick Ratio is has 10.4. Cellectis S.A. is better equipped to clear short and long-term obligations than Karyopharm Therapeutics Inc.

Analyst Ratings

In next table is given Karyopharm Therapeutics Inc. and Cellectis S.A.’s ratings and recommendations.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Rating Score Karyopharm Therapeutics Inc. 0 2 5 2.71 Cellectis S.A. 0 0 1 3.00

The consensus target price of Karyopharm Therapeutics Inc. is $13.43, with potential upside of 70.43%. Competitively the consensus target price of Cellectis S.A. is $38.67, which is potential 153.41% upside. The data from earlier shows that analysts belief suggest that Cellectis S.A. seems more appealing than Karyopharm Therapeutics Inc.

Institutional & Insider Ownership

The shares of both Karyopharm Therapeutics Inc. and Cellectis S.A. are owned by institutional investors at 95.3% and 34% respectively. About 2.1% of Karyopharm Therapeutics Inc.’s share are held by insiders.

Performance

Here are the Weekly, Monthly, Quarterly, Half Yearly, Yearly and YTD Performance of both pretenders.

Performance (W) Performance (M) Performance (Q) Performance (HY) Performance (Y) Performance (YTD) Karyopharm Therapeutics Inc. 1.7% -6.81% -47.71% -58.71% -73.68% -48.88% Cellectis S.A. -3.25% -4.03% 11.65% -28.06% -32.66% 14.53%

For the past year Karyopharm Therapeutics Inc. had bearish trend while Cellectis S.A. had bullish trend.

Summary

Cellectis S.A. beats Karyopharm Therapeutics Inc. on 9 of the 9 factors.

Karyopharm Therapeutics Inc., a clinical-stage pharmaceutical company, focuses on the discovery, development, and commercialization of drugs directed against nuclear transport and related targets for the treatment of cancer and other diseases. Its lead drug candidate is Selinexor, which is in Phase IIb clinical trial for patients with heavily pretreated multiple myeloma; Phase Ib/II clinical study in combination with backbone treatments for relapsed/refractory multiple myeloma; Phase II/III clinical trial for patients with relapsed and/or refractory multiple myeloma; Phase II clinical study to treat acute myeloid leukemia; Phase IIb clinical trial for patients with diffuse large B-cell lymphoma; and Phase II/III clinical trial to treat liposarcoma. The company is also developing KPT-8602 that is in Phase I/II study for patients with relapsed/refractory multiple myeloma; KPT-9274, which is in Phase I clinical trial for patients with advanced solid malignancies or non-HodgkinÂ’s lymphoma; KPT-335, which is in Phase I clinical trial for the treatment of viral indications; and KPT-350 that is in preclinical stage to treat neurological disorders, and inflammatory and autoimmune diseases. Karyopharm Therapeutics Inc. was founded in 2008 and is headquartered in Newton, Massachusetts.

Cellectis S.A., a gene-editing company, develops and sells immuno-oncology products based on gene-edited T-cells that express chimeric antigen receptors to target and eradicate cancer in France. The company operates through two segments, Therapeutics and Plants. Its lead product candidate is UCART19, an allogeneic T-cell product candidate for the treatment of CD19 expressing hematologic malignancies, which develop in acute lymphoblastic leukemia (ALL) and CLL. The companyÂ’s products also comprise UCART123 for acute myeloid leukemia indications and blastic plasmacytoid dendritic cell neoplasm; UCARTCS1 for multiple myeloma (MM) indications; UCART22 for ALL; and UCART38 for T-cell ALL and MM. In addition, it focuses on applying its gene-editing technologies to develop new generation plant products in the field of agricultural biotechnology. The company has strategic alliances with Pfizer Inc. to generate CAR T-cells in the field of oncology; Les Laboratoires Servier SAS to develop and commercialize product candidates; The University of Texas MD Anderson Cancer Center to research and develop novel cellular immunotherapies for patients suffering from various liquid tumors; and Cornell University to accelerate the development of a targeted immunotherapy for patients with acute myeloid leukemia. Cellectis S.A. was founded in 1999 and is headquartered in Paris, France.