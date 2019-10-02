Contrasting of Karuna Therapeutics Inc. (KRTX) and Regeneron Pharmaceuticals Inc. (NASDAQ:REGN)

We are contrasting Karuna Therapeutics Inc. (NASDAQ:KRTX) and Regeneron Pharmaceuticals Inc. (NASDAQ:REGN) on their risk, analyst recommendations, profitability, institutional ownership, dividends, earnings and valuation. They both are Biotechnology companies, competing one another.

Valuation and Earnings

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Karuna Therapeutics Inc. 19 0.00 10.81M -1.27 0.00 Regeneron Pharmaceuticals Inc. 321 4.20 N/A 20.54 14.84

Table 1 shows the gross revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation for Karuna Therapeutics Inc. and Regeneron Pharmaceuticals Inc.

Profitability

Table 2 provides the return on equity, net margins and return on assets of the two firms.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Karuna Therapeutics Inc. 57,745,726.50% 0% 0% Regeneron Pharmaceuticals Inc. 0.00% 29.2% 21.4%

Liquidity

Karuna Therapeutics Inc. has a Current Ratio of 39.3 and a Quick Ratio of 39.3. Competitively, Regeneron Pharmaceuticals Inc.’s Current Ratio is 4.6 and has 4 Quick Ratio. Karuna Therapeutics Inc.’s better ability to pay short and long-term obligations than Regeneron Pharmaceuticals Inc.

Analyst Ratings

The table shown features the ratings and recommendations for Karuna Therapeutics Inc. and Regeneron Pharmaceuticals Inc.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Rating Score Karuna Therapeutics Inc. 0 0 0 0.00 Regeneron Pharmaceuticals Inc. 0 1 0 2.00

Competitively the consensus price target of Regeneron Pharmaceuticals Inc. is $386.5, which is potential 39.80% upside.

Insider and Institutional Ownership

Karuna Therapeutics Inc. and Regeneron Pharmaceuticals Inc. has shares owned by institutional investors as follows: 0.3% and 73.9%. Karuna Therapeutics Inc.’s share owned by insiders are 33.1%. Competitively, insiders own roughly 20% of Regeneron Pharmaceuticals Inc.’s shares.

Performance

Here are the Weekly, Monthly, Quarterly, Half Yearly, Yearly and YTD Performance of both pretenders.

Performance (W) Performance (M) Performance (Q) Performance (HY) Performance (Y) Performance (YTD) Karuna Therapeutics Inc. -9.21% -12.71% 0% 0% 0% -8.44% Regeneron Pharmaceuticals Inc. -2.83% -3.73% -10.57% -27.42% -17.97% -18.4%

For the past year Karuna Therapeutics Inc. has stronger performance than Regeneron Pharmaceuticals Inc.

Summary

Regeneron Pharmaceuticals Inc. beats Karuna Therapeutics Inc. on 7 of the 11 factors.

Regeneron Pharmaceuticals, Inc., a biopharmaceutical company, discovers, invents, develops, manufactures, and commercializes medicines for the treatment of serious medical conditions worldwide. Its products include EYLEA injection for the treatment of neovascular age-related macular degeneration, diabetic macular edema, and macular edema following retinal vein occlusion; Praluent injection, an adjunct to diet and tolerated statin therapy for the treatment of adults with heterozygous familial hypercholesterolemia or clinical atherosclerotic cardiovascular disease; and ARCALYST injection for the treatment of cryopyrin-associated periodic syndromes, including familial cold auto-inflammatory syndrome and muckle-wells syndrome in adults and childrenÂ’s. It also markets Kevzara injection for the treatment of rheumatoid arthritis in adults; and ZALTRAP, an injection for intravenous infusion, which is used in combination with 5-fluorouracil, leucovorin, and irinotecan for the treatment of metastatic colorectal cancer. The company also develops EYLEA, trap-based clinical product that is in Phase III study for the treatment of neovascular glaucoma. Regeneron Pharmaceuticals, Inc. has collaboration agreement with Sanofi for the development of antibody-based clinical products comprising Praluent, Sarilumab, Dupixent, REGN2810, REGN3500, and REGN3767; Bayer HealthCare LLC for the development of Nesvacumab/aflibercept, which is used in ophthalmology; and with Teva and Mitsubishi Tanabe Pharma Corporation for developing Fasinumab, an antibody to nerve growth factor. It also has collaboration agreements with Intellia Therapeutics, Inc. to advance CRISPR/Cas gene-editing technology for in vivo therapeutic development; and the U.S. Department of Health and Human Services to develop treatments combating infectious diseases. The company was founded in 1988 and is headquartered in Tarrytown, New York.