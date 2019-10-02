Contrasting of Karuna Therapeutics Inc. (KRTX) and Regeneron Pharmaceuticals Inc. (NASDAQ:REGN)

We are contrasting Karuna Therapeutics Inc. (NASDAQ:KRTX) and Regeneron Pharmaceuticals Inc. (NASDAQ:REGN) on their risk, analyst recommendations, profitability, institutional ownership, dividends, earnings and valuation. They both are Biotechnology companies, competing one another.
Valuation and Earnings
|Gross Revenue
|Price/Sales Ratio
|Net Income
|Earnings Per Share
|Price/Earnings Ratio
|Karuna Therapeutics Inc.
|19
|0.00
|10.81M
|-1.27
|0.00
|Regeneron Pharmaceuticals Inc.
|321
|4.20
|N/A
|20.54
|14.84
Table 1 shows the gross revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation for Karuna Therapeutics Inc. and Regeneron Pharmaceuticals Inc.
Profitability
Table 2 provides the return on equity, net margins and return on assets of the two firms.
|Net Margins
|Return on Equity
|Return on Assets
|Karuna Therapeutics Inc.
|57,745,726.50%
|0%
|0%
|Regeneron Pharmaceuticals Inc.
|0.00%
|29.2%
|21.4%
Liquidity
Karuna Therapeutics Inc. has a Current Ratio of 39.3 and a Quick Ratio of 39.3. Competitively, Regeneron Pharmaceuticals Inc.’s Current Ratio is 4.6 and has 4 Quick Ratio. Karuna Therapeutics Inc.’s better ability to pay short and long-term obligations than Regeneron Pharmaceuticals Inc.
Analyst Ratings
The table shown features the ratings and recommendations for Karuna Therapeutics Inc. and Regeneron Pharmaceuticals Inc.
|Sell Ratings
|Hold Ratings
|Buy Ratings
|Rating Score
|Karuna Therapeutics Inc.
|0
|0
|0
|0.00
|Regeneron Pharmaceuticals Inc.
|0
|1
|0
|2.00
Competitively the consensus price target of Regeneron Pharmaceuticals Inc. is $386.5, which is potential 39.80% upside.
Insider and Institutional Ownership
Karuna Therapeutics Inc. and Regeneron Pharmaceuticals Inc. has shares owned by institutional investors as follows: 0.3% and 73.9%. Karuna Therapeutics Inc.’s share owned by insiders are 33.1%. Competitively, insiders own roughly 20% of Regeneron Pharmaceuticals Inc.’s shares.
Performance
Here are the Weekly, Monthly, Quarterly, Half Yearly, Yearly and YTD Performance of both pretenders.
|Performance (W)
|Performance (M)
|Performance (Q)
|Performance (HY)
|Performance (Y)
|Performance (YTD)
|Karuna Therapeutics Inc.
|-9.21%
|-12.71%
|0%
|0%
|0%
|-8.44%
|Regeneron Pharmaceuticals Inc.
|-2.83%
|-3.73%
|-10.57%
|-27.42%
|-17.97%
|-18.4%
For the past year Karuna Therapeutics Inc. has stronger performance than Regeneron Pharmaceuticals Inc.
Summary
Regeneron Pharmaceuticals Inc. beats Karuna Therapeutics Inc. on 7 of the 11 factors.
Regeneron Pharmaceuticals, Inc., a biopharmaceutical company, discovers, invents, develops, manufactures, and commercializes medicines for the treatment of serious medical conditions worldwide. Its products include EYLEA injection for the treatment of neovascular age-related macular degeneration, diabetic macular edema, and macular edema following retinal vein occlusion; Praluent injection, an adjunct to diet and tolerated statin therapy for the treatment of adults with heterozygous familial hypercholesterolemia or clinical atherosclerotic cardiovascular disease; and ARCALYST injection for the treatment of cryopyrin-associated periodic syndromes, including familial cold auto-inflammatory syndrome and muckle-wells syndrome in adults and childrenÂ’s. It also markets Kevzara injection for the treatment of rheumatoid arthritis in adults; and ZALTRAP, an injection for intravenous infusion, which is used in combination with 5-fluorouracil, leucovorin, and irinotecan for the treatment of metastatic colorectal cancer. The company also develops EYLEA, trap-based clinical product that is in Phase III study for the treatment of neovascular glaucoma. Regeneron Pharmaceuticals, Inc. has collaboration agreement with Sanofi for the development of antibody-based clinical products comprising Praluent, Sarilumab, Dupixent, REGN2810, REGN3500, and REGN3767; Bayer HealthCare LLC for the development of Nesvacumab/aflibercept, which is used in ophthalmology; and with Teva and Mitsubishi Tanabe Pharma Corporation for developing Fasinumab, an antibody to nerve growth factor. It also has collaboration agreements with Intellia Therapeutics, Inc. to advance CRISPR/Cas gene-editing technology for in vivo therapeutic development; and the U.S. Department of Health and Human Services to develop treatments combating infectious diseases. The company was founded in 1988 and is headquartered in Tarrytown, New York.
