Contrasting of Karuna Therapeutics Inc. (KRTX) and DiaMedica Therapeutics Inc. (NASDAQ:DMAC)

As Biotechnology businesses, Karuna Therapeutics Inc. (NASDAQ:KRTX) and DiaMedica Therapeutics Inc. (NASDAQ:DMAC), are affected by contrast. This especially applies to their profitability, analyst recommendations, risk, institutional ownership, dividends, earnings and valuation.

Valuation and Earnings

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Karuna Therapeutics Inc. 20 0.00 N/A -1.27 0.00 DiaMedica Therapeutics Inc. 3 67.54 N/A -0.92 0.00

Table 1 showcases the gross revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation of Karuna Therapeutics Inc. and DiaMedica Therapeutics Inc.

Profitability

Table 2 provides Karuna Therapeutics Inc. and DiaMedica Therapeutics Inc.’s return on equity, return on assets and net margins.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Karuna Therapeutics Inc. 0.00% 0% 0% DiaMedica Therapeutics Inc. 0.00% 0% 0%

Institutional & Insider Ownership

Karuna Therapeutics Inc. and DiaMedica Therapeutics Inc. has shares held by institutional investors as follows: 0.3% and 13.72%. About 33.1% of Karuna Therapeutics Inc.’s share are held by insiders. Competitively, 8.37% are DiaMedica Therapeutics Inc.’s share held by insiders.

Performance

Here are the Weekly, Monthly, Quarterly, Half Yearly, Yearly and YTD Performance of both pretenders.

Performance (W) Performance (M) Performance (Q) Performance (HY) Performance (Y) Performance (YTD) Karuna Therapeutics Inc. -9.21% -12.71% 0% 0% 0% -8.44% DiaMedica Therapeutics Inc. -0.53% -23.25% 11.93% -2.51% -54.51% 28.18%

For the past year Karuna Therapeutics Inc. had bearish trend while DiaMedica Therapeutics Inc. had bullish trend.

Summary

DiaMedica Therapeutics Inc. beats Karuna Therapeutics Inc. on 3 of the 5 factors.