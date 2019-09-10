Contrasting of Karuna Therapeutics Inc. (KRTX) and DiaMedica Therapeutics Inc. (NASDAQ:DMAC)

As Biotechnology businesses, Karuna Therapeutics Inc. (NASDAQ:KRTX) and DiaMedica Therapeutics Inc. (NASDAQ:DMAC), are affected by contrast. This especially applies to their profitability, analyst recommendations, risk, institutional ownership, dividends, earnings and valuation.
Valuation and Earnings
|Gross Revenue
|Price/Sales Ratio
|Net Income
|Earnings Per Share
|Price/Earnings Ratio
|Karuna Therapeutics Inc.
|20
|0.00
|N/A
|-1.27
|0.00
|DiaMedica Therapeutics Inc.
|3
|67.54
|N/A
|-0.92
|0.00
Table 1 showcases the gross revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation of Karuna Therapeutics Inc. and DiaMedica Therapeutics Inc.
Profitability
Table 2 provides Karuna Therapeutics Inc. and DiaMedica Therapeutics Inc.’s return on equity, return on assets and net margins.
|Net Margins
|Return on Equity
|Return on Assets
|Karuna Therapeutics Inc.
|0.00%
|0%
|0%
|DiaMedica Therapeutics Inc.
|0.00%
|0%
|0%
Institutional & Insider Ownership
Karuna Therapeutics Inc. and DiaMedica Therapeutics Inc. has shares held by institutional investors as follows: 0.3% and 13.72%. About 33.1% of Karuna Therapeutics Inc.’s share are held by insiders. Competitively, 8.37% are DiaMedica Therapeutics Inc.’s share held by insiders.
Performance
Here are the Weekly, Monthly, Quarterly, Half Yearly, Yearly and YTD Performance of both pretenders.
|Performance (W)
|Performance (M)
|Performance (Q)
|Performance (HY)
|Performance (Y)
|Performance (YTD)
|Karuna Therapeutics Inc.
|-9.21%
|-12.71%
|0%
|0%
|0%
|-8.44%
|DiaMedica Therapeutics Inc.
|-0.53%
|-23.25%
|11.93%
|-2.51%
|-54.51%
|28.18%
For the past year Karuna Therapeutics Inc. had bearish trend while DiaMedica Therapeutics Inc. had bullish trend.
Summary
DiaMedica Therapeutics Inc. beats Karuna Therapeutics Inc. on 3 of the 5 factors.
Receive News & Ratings Via Email - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings with our FREE daily email newsletter.