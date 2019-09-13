Contrasting of Karuna Therapeutics Inc. (KRTX) and Achillion Pharmaceuticals Inc. (NASDAQ:ACHN)

Karuna Therapeutics Inc. (NASDAQ:KRTX) and Achillion Pharmaceuticals Inc. (NASDAQ:ACHN), are influenced by contrast since they are both players in the Biotechnology. These factors are particularly influence the risk, analyst recommendations, profitability, dividends, earnings and valuation, institutional ownership of the two firms.

Earnings and Valuation

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Karuna Therapeutics Inc. 20 0.00 N/A -1.27 0.00 Achillion Pharmaceuticals Inc. 3 0.00 N/A -0.50 0.00

Table 1 demonstrates Karuna Therapeutics Inc. and Achillion Pharmaceuticals Inc.’s gross revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.

Profitability

Table 2 provides Karuna Therapeutics Inc. and Achillion Pharmaceuticals Inc.’s return on equity, net margins and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Karuna Therapeutics Inc. 0.00% 0% 0% Achillion Pharmaceuticals Inc. 0.00% -25.2% -24.2%

Liquidity

39.3 and 39.3 are the respective Current Ratio and a Quick Ratio of Karuna Therapeutics Inc. Its rival Achillion Pharmaceuticals Inc.’s Current and Quick Ratios are 19.7 and 19.7 respectively. Karuna Therapeutics Inc. has a better chance of clearing its pay short and long-term debts than Achillion Pharmaceuticals Inc.

Insider & Institutional Ownership

Karuna Therapeutics Inc. and Achillion Pharmaceuticals Inc. has shares owned by institutional investors as follows: 0.3% and 83%. 33.1% are Karuna Therapeutics Inc.’s share owned by insiders. Comparatively, insiders own roughly 0.15% of Achillion Pharmaceuticals Inc.’s shares.

Performance

Here are the Weekly, Monthly, Quarterly, Half Yearly, Yearly and YTD Performance of both pretenders.

Performance (W) Performance (M) Performance (Q) Performance (HY) Performance (Y) Performance (YTD) Karuna Therapeutics Inc. -9.21% -12.71% 0% 0% 0% -8.44% Achillion Pharmaceuticals Inc. 22.5% 60.95% 51.55% 103.23% 66.42% 177.36%

For the past year Karuna Therapeutics Inc. has -8.44% weaker performance while Achillion Pharmaceuticals Inc. has 177.36% stronger performance.

Summary

Karuna Therapeutics Inc. beats on 4 of the 6 factors Achillion Pharmaceuticals Inc.

Achillion Pharmaceuticals, Inc., a biopharmaceutical company, discovers, develops, and commercializes small molecule drug therapies for infectious diseases and immune system disorders in the United States and internationally. Its drug candidates for treating chronic hepatitis C virus (HCV) infection comprise Odalasvir, a NS5A inhibitor, which has completed Phase IIa clinical trials; ACH-3422, a NS5B nucleotide polymerase inhibitor; and Sovaprevir, a NS3 protease inhibitor that has completed Phase II clinical trial. The company is also developing ACH-4471, a complement factor D inhibitor, which is in Phase I clinical trial to treat patients with paroxysmal nocturnal hemoglobinuria and C3G, a disease resulting from alternative pathway over-activation; and other factor D inhibitors. It has a license and development agreement with Ora, Inc. for the development and commercialization of ACH-702, a drug candidate that is delivered topically or locally; and collaboration arrangement with Janssen Pharmaceuticals Inc. to develop and commercialize antiviral drug candidates for treating HCV infection. The company was founded in 1998 and is headquartered in New Haven, Connecticut.