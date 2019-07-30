Contrasting of Kandi Technologies Group Inc. (KNDI) and Tata Motors Limited (NYSE:TTM)

We are comparing Kandi Technologies Group Inc. (NASDAQ:KNDI) and Tata Motors Limited (NYSE:TTM) on their analyst recommendations, profitability, risk, dividends, earnings and valuation, institutional ownership. They both are Auto Manufacturers – Major companies, competing one another.

Earnings & Valuation

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Kandi Technologies Group Inc. 6 2.33 N/A -0.11 0.00 Tata Motors Limited 13 0.00 N/A 1.94 6.52

Table 1 showcases the top-line revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation of Kandi Technologies Group Inc. and Tata Motors Limited.

Profitability

Table 2 provides Kandi Technologies Group Inc. and Tata Motors Limited’s return on equity, return on assets and net margins.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Kandi Technologies Group Inc. 0.00% 1.7% 0.9% Tata Motors Limited 0.00% 0% 0%

Analyst Ratings

In next table is given Kandi Technologies Group Inc. and Tata Motors Limited’s ratings and recommendations.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Rating Score Kandi Technologies Group Inc. 0 0 0 0.00 Tata Motors Limited 0 2 0 2.00

Institutional and Insider Ownership

Roughly 4.1% of Kandi Technologies Group Inc. shares are held by institutional investors while 9.23% of Tata Motors Limited are owned by institutional investors. About 27.37% of Kandi Technologies Group Inc.’s share are held by insiders.

Performance

Here are the Weekly, Monthly, Quarterly, Half Yearly, Yearly and YTD Performance of both pretenders.

Performance (W) Performance (M) Performance (Q) Performance (HY) Performance (Y) Performance (YTD) Kandi Technologies Group Inc. -6.51% -13.32% -15.72% 3.61% -17.98% 34.44% Tata Motors Limited -5.89% -23.1% 14.73% -3.74% -46.89% 3.61%

For the past year Kandi Technologies Group Inc. was more bullish than Tata Motors Limited.

Summary

On 5 of the 9 factors Kandi Technologies Group Inc. beats Tata Motors Limited.

Kandi Technologies Group, Inc., through its subsidiaries, designs, develops, manufactures, and commercializes electric vehicles (EVs), EV parts, and off-road vehicles in the PeopleÂ’s Republic of China and internationally. It offers off-road vehicles, including go karts, all-terrain vehicles, utility vehicles, and other vehicles; and EV parts comprising battery packs, body parts, EV drive motors, EV controllers, air conditioning units, and other auto parts. The company was formerly known as Kandi Technologies, Corp. and changed its name to Kandi Technologies Group, Inc. in December 2012. Kandi Technologies Group, Inc. was founded in 2002 and is headquartered in Jinhua, the PeopleÂ’s Republic of China.

Tata Motors Limited designs, manufactures, and sells a range of automotive vehicles. It operates through Automotive Operations and All Other Operations segments. The company offers passenger cars, such as passenger cars; utility vehicles, including SUVs and multipurpose utility vehicles; light commercial vehicles comprising pickup trucks and small commercial vehicles; and medium and heavy commercial vehicles consisting of trucks, tractors, buses, tippers, multi-axle vehicles, dump trucks, tractor-trailers, mixers, and cargo vehicles, as well as related parts and accessories. It also manufactures engines for industrial and marine applications; aggregates, such as axles and transmissions for commercial vehicles; and factory automation equipment. The company is also involved in the provision of engineering and automotive solutions; construction equipment manufacturing; automotive vehicle components manufacturing and supply chain activities; machine tools and factory automation solutions; high-precision tooling, and plastic and electronic components for automotive and computer applications; and automotive retailing and service operations. In addition, it provides engineering and design services, product lifecycle management, and product-centric information technology services, as well as vehicle finance and insurance brokerage services. The company markets its products under the Nano, Indica, Tiago, Indigo, Tigor, Sumo, Sumo Grande, Safari, Safari Storme, Hexa, Aria, Zest, Bolt, and Venture brand names; alternative fuel vehicles under the Nano and Indigo brands; and premium performance cars under the Jaguar Land Rover brand name. Tata Motors Limited operates in India, China, the United Kingdom, the United States, rest of Europe, and internationally. The company was formerly known as Tata Engineering and Locomotive Company Limited and changed its name to Tata Motors Limited in July 2003. Tata Motors Limited was founded in 1945 and is based in Mumbai, India.