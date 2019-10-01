Contrasting of Kandi Technologies Group Inc. (KNDI) and Ferrari N.V. (NYSE:RACE)

Both Kandi Technologies Group Inc. (NASDAQ:KNDI) and Ferrari N.V. (NYSE:RACE) are Auto Manufacturers – Major companies, competing one another. We will contrast their profitability, analyst recommendations, institutional ownership, risk, dividends, earnings and valuation.

Earnings and Valuation

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Kandi Technologies Group Inc. 5 0.00 37.74M -0.27 0.00 Ferrari N.V. 156 2.29 167.35M 4.49 35.92

Demonstrates Kandi Technologies Group Inc. and Ferrari N.V. earnings per share (EPS), gross revenue and valuation.

Profitability

Table 2 represents Kandi Technologies Group Inc. (NASDAQ:KNDI) and Ferrari N.V. (NYSE:RACE)’s return on assets, net margins and return on equity.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Kandi Technologies Group Inc. 742,226,680.04% -5.9% -3.2% Ferrari N.V. 107,585,985.21% 0% 0%

Analyst Recommendations

The table shown features the ratings and recommendations for Kandi Technologies Group Inc. and Ferrari N.V.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Rating Score Kandi Technologies Group Inc. 0 0 0 0.00 Ferrari N.V. 0 0 5 3.00

Competitively Ferrari N.V. has an average target price of $190.8, with potential upside of 23.82%.

Insider & Institutional Ownership

Institutional investors owned 5.3% of Kandi Technologies Group Inc. shares and 0% of Ferrari N.V. shares. Kandi Technologies Group Inc.’s share owned by insiders are 27.37%.

Performance

In this table we show the Weekly, Monthly, Quarterly, Half Yearly, Yearly and YTD Performance of both pretenders.

Performance (W) Performance (M) Performance (Q) Performance (HY) Performance (Y) Performance (YTD) Kandi Technologies Group Inc. -3.62% 2.5% 3.7% -6.83% 32.17% 46.56% Ferrari N.V. -3.84% -1.29% 19.67% 42.94% 23.43% 61.99%

For the past year Kandi Technologies Group Inc.’s stock price has smaller growth than Ferrari N.V.

Summary

Ferrari N.V. beats on 9 of the 12 factors Kandi Technologies Group Inc.

Kandi Technologies Group, Inc., through its subsidiaries, designs, develops, manufactures, and commercializes electric vehicles (EVs), EV parts, and off-road vehicles in the PeopleÂ’s Republic of China and internationally. It offers off-road vehicles, including go karts, all-terrain vehicles, utility vehicles, and other vehicles; and EV parts comprising battery packs, body parts, EV drive motors, EV controllers, air conditioning units, and other auto parts. The company was formerly known as Kandi Technologies, Corp. and changed its name to Kandi Technologies Group, Inc. in December 2012. Kandi Technologies Group, Inc. was founded in 2002 and is headquartered in Jinhua, the PeopleÂ’s Republic of China.

Ferrari N.V., through with its subsidiaries, designs, engineers, produces, and sells luxury performance sports cars. The company offers seven models, including four sports cars that include 488 GTB, 488 Spider, F12berlinetta, and special series F12tfd; and three GT cars, which comprise California T, GTC4Lusso, and GTC4Lusso T. It also provides LaFerrari Aperta, a limited edition supercar; Fuoriserie, a very limited editions series; one-off cars; F60 America, a V12 open air roadster; and Ferrari J50, a two-seater mid-rear-engined roadster. In addition, the company offers non-registered racing cars; and parts, as well as after sales, repair, maintenance, and restoration services for cars. Further, it licenses its Ferrari brand to various producers and retailers of luxury and lifestyle goods; and Ferrari World, a theme park in Abu Dhabi, the United Arab Emirates. Additionally, the company provides direct or indirect finance, and leasing services for the purchase of cars to retail clients and dealers; and manages race tracks. As of December 31, 2016, it had a total of 45 retail Ferrari stores, of which 29 stores were franchised stores, including 8 Ferrari Store Junior and 16 stores were owned and operated by the company. The company also sells its products through a network of 170 authorized dealers operating 188 points of sale worldwide, as well as through its Website, www.store.ferrari.com. The company was founded in 1947 and is headquartered in Maranello, Italy.