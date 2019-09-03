Contrasting of Kaman Corporation (KAMN) and Moog Inc. (NYSE:MOG.A)

As Aerospace/Defense Products & Services businesses, Kaman Corporation (NYSE:KAMN) and Moog Inc. (NYSE:MOG.A), are affected by contrast. This especially applies to their dividends, institutional ownership, analyst recommendations, profitability, risk, earnings and valuation.

Earnings and Valuation

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Kaman Corporation 60 0.86 N/A 1.93 32.94 Moog Inc. 88 0.98 N/A 4.65 17.52

Table 1 highlights Kaman Corporation and Moog Inc.’s gross revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation. Moog Inc. has higher revenue and earnings than Kaman Corporation. The business that is more expensive between the two has a higher P/E ratio. Kaman Corporation’s shares have been trading at higher P/E ratio which means it is presently more expensive than Moog Inc.

Profitability

Table 2 has Kaman Corporation and Moog Inc.’s return on equity, net margins and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Kaman Corporation 0.00% 8.5% 3.7% Moog Inc. 0.00% 11% 4.7%

Volatility & Risk

A 0.76 beta indicates that Kaman Corporation is 24.00% less volatile compared to Standard & Poor’s 500. In other hand, Moog Inc. has beta of 1.66 which is 66.00% more volatile than Standard & Poor’s 500.

Liquidity

The current Quick Ratio of Kaman Corporation is 1.4 while its Current Ratio is 2.4. Meanwhile, Moog Inc. has a Current Ratio of 2.2 while its Quick Ratio is 1.5. Kaman Corporation is better positioned to pay off its short-term and long-term debts than Moog Inc.

Institutional and Insider Ownership

Institutional investors held 91.6% of Kaman Corporation shares and 95.9% of Moog Inc. shares. Insiders held roughly 1.8% of Kaman Corporation’s shares. Insiders Comparatively, held 0.3% of Moog Inc. shares.

Performance

Here are the Weekly, Monthly, Quarterly, Half Yearly, Yearly and YTD Performance of both pretenders.

Performance (W) Performance (M) Performance (Q) Performance (HY) Performance (Y) Performance (YTD) Kaman Corporation 0.56% -0.08% 1.85% 8.36% -2.54% 13.03% Moog Inc. -15.15% -12.42% -11.22% -5.53% 13.42% 5.14%

For the past year Kaman Corporation’s stock price has bigger growth than Moog Inc.

Summary

On 7 of the 10 factors Moog Inc. beats Kaman Corporation.

Kaman Corporation operates in the aerospace and distribution markets. It operates through two business segments, Distribution and Aerospace. The Distribution segment distributes electro-mechanical products, bearings, power transmission, motion control, and electrical and fluid power components, as well as offers value-added services. This segment serves maintenance, repair, and overhaul customers; and original equipment manufacturer customers. The company's Aerospace segment produces and markets aircraft bearings and components; super precision and miniature ball bearings; and metallic and composite aero structures for commercial, military, and general aviation fixed and rotary wing aircraft. This segment also provides safe and arming solutions for missile and bomb systems for the U.S. and allied militaries, as well as engineering design, analysis, and certification services; subcontracts helicopter work services; restoration, modification, and support services of its maritime helicopters; and manufactures and supports manned and unmanned medium-to-heavy lift helicopters. The company operates in North America, Europe, the Middle East, Asia, Oceania, and other countries. Kaman Corporation was founded in 1945 and is headquartered in Bloomfield, Connecticut.