Contrasting of KalVista Pharmaceuticals Inc. (KALV) and Odonate Therapeutics Inc. (NASDAQ:ODT)

We will be comparing the differences between KalVista Pharmaceuticals Inc. (NASDAQ:KALV) and Odonate Therapeutics Inc. (NASDAQ:ODT) as far as dividends, institutional ownership, analyst recommendations, profitability, risk, earnings and valuation are concerned. The two businesses are rivals in the Biotechnology industry.

Earnings & Valuation

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio KalVista Pharmaceuticals Inc. 22 16.55 N/A -0.98 0.00 Odonate Therapeutics Inc. 22 0.00 N/A -4.10 0.00

We can see in table 1 the earnings per share, gross revenue and valuation of KalVista Pharmaceuticals Inc. and Odonate Therapeutics Inc.

Profitability

Table 2 shows the return on equity, return on assets and net margins of the two firms.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets KalVista Pharmaceuticals Inc. 0.00% -19.6% -13.7% Odonate Therapeutics Inc. 0.00% -73.9% -65.8%

Liquidity

6.6 and 6.6 are the respective Current Ratio and a Quick Ratio of KalVista Pharmaceuticals Inc. Its rival Odonate Therapeutics Inc.’s Current and Quick Ratios are 5.8 and 5.8 respectively. KalVista Pharmaceuticals Inc. has a better chance of clearing its pay short and long-term debts than Odonate Therapeutics Inc.

Analyst Recommendations

The table delivered features the ratings and recommendations for KalVista Pharmaceuticals Inc. and Odonate Therapeutics Inc.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Rating Score KalVista Pharmaceuticals Inc. 0 0 1 3.00 Odonate Therapeutics Inc. 0 0 0 0.00

The upside potential is 102.20% for KalVista Pharmaceuticals Inc. with average price target of $35.

Institutional and Insider Ownership

Institutional investors held 81% of KalVista Pharmaceuticals Inc. shares and 95.8% of Odonate Therapeutics Inc. shares. About 2.8% of KalVista Pharmaceuticals Inc.’s share are held by insiders. Comparatively, Odonate Therapeutics Inc. has 2.4% of it’s share held by insiders.

Performance

Here are the Weekly, Monthly, Quarterly, Half Yearly, Yearly and YTD Performance of both pretenders.

Performance (W) Performance (M) Performance (Q) Performance (HY) Performance (Y) Performance (YTD) KalVista Pharmaceuticals Inc. 2.54% -2.81% 25.94% 28.75% 172.21% 22.68% Odonate Therapeutics Inc. 7.87% -11.16% 32.46% 27.88% -3.65% 57.67%

For the past year KalVista Pharmaceuticals Inc. has weaker performance than Odonate Therapeutics Inc.

Summary

KalVista Pharmaceuticals Inc. beats on 7 of the 8 factors Odonate Therapeutics Inc.

KalVista Pharmaceuticals, Inc., a clinical stage pharmaceutical company, discovers, develops, and commercializes small molecule protease inhibitors. The companyÂ’s product portfolio comprises small molecule plasma kallikrein inhibitors targeting hereditary angioedema (HAE) and diabetic macular edema (DME); and oral plasma kallikrein inhibitors. Its products under development include KVD818, an orally delivered molecule that is in Phase I clinical trial for the treatment of HAE; KVD001, an intravitreally administered plasma kallikrein inhibitor that has completed a Phase I clinical trials for the treatment of DME; and KVD900, a potent inhibitor of plasma kallikrein that is in preclinical safety studies for use against human proteases related to plasma kallikrein. The company is headquartered in Cambridge, Massachusetts.

Odonate Therapeutics, Inc., a pharmaceutical company, develops therapeutics to enhance the lives of patients with cancer in the United States. It is developing Tesetaxel, a novel chemotherapy agent that has completed Phase II clinical trials for patients with advanced or metastatic breast cancer. The company was founded in 2013 and is based in San Diego, California.