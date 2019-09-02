Contrasting of KalVista Pharmaceuticals Inc. (KALV) and Anika Therapeutics Inc. (NASDAQ:ANIK)

Both KalVista Pharmaceuticals Inc. (NASDAQ:KALV) and Anika Therapeutics Inc. (NASDAQ:ANIK) are Biotechnology companies, competing one another. We will compare their analyst recommendations, profitability, risk, dividends, earnings and valuation, institutional ownership.

Valuation and Earnings

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio KalVista Pharmaceuticals Inc. 22 17.18 N/A -1.41 0.00 Anika Therapeutics Inc. 40 7.15 N/A 2.05 26.83

Table 1 highlights KalVista Pharmaceuticals Inc. and Anika Therapeutics Inc.’s gross revenue, earnings per share and valuation.

Profitability

Table 2 demonstrates the return on assets, return on equity and net margins of KalVista Pharmaceuticals Inc. and Anika Therapeutics Inc.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets KalVista Pharmaceuticals Inc. 0.00% -24.9% -19.1% Anika Therapeutics Inc. 0.00% 7.2% 6.7%

Volatility and Risk

KalVista Pharmaceuticals Inc.’s volatility measures that it’s 107.00% more volatile than S&P 500 due to its 2.07 beta. In other hand, Anika Therapeutics Inc. has beta of 1.11 which is 11.00% more volatile than S&P 500.

Liquidity

6.4 and 6.4 are the respective Current Ratio and a Quick Ratio of KalVista Pharmaceuticals Inc. Its rival Anika Therapeutics Inc.’s Current and Quick Ratios are 18.1 and 16.1 respectively. Anika Therapeutics Inc. has a better chance of clearing its pay short and long-term debts than KalVista Pharmaceuticals Inc.

Analyst Ratings

The next table highlights the given recommendations and ratings for KalVista Pharmaceuticals Inc. and Anika Therapeutics Inc.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Rating Score KalVista Pharmaceuticals Inc. 0 0 2 3.00 Anika Therapeutics Inc. 0 1 0 2.00

KalVista Pharmaceuticals Inc. has an average target price of $33, and a 111.27% upside potential. Meanwhile, Anika Therapeutics Inc.’s average target price is $35, while its potential downside is -38.34%. The data from earlier shows that analysts opinion suggest that KalVista Pharmaceuticals Inc. seems more appealing than Anika Therapeutics Inc.

Insider and Institutional Ownership

The shares of both KalVista Pharmaceuticals Inc. and Anika Therapeutics Inc. are owned by institutional investors at 84.6% and 96.6% respectively. Insiders held 2.7% of KalVista Pharmaceuticals Inc. shares. Insiders Competitively, held 0.9% of Anika Therapeutics Inc. shares.

Performance

In this table we provide the Weekly, Monthly, Quarterly, Half Yearly, Yearly and YTD Performance of both pretenders.

Performance (W) Performance (M) Performance (Q) Performance (HY) Performance (Y) Performance (YTD) KalVista Pharmaceuticals Inc. -7.27% -23.44% -26.75% -5.74% 95.75% -16% Anika Therapeutics Inc. 34.96% 36.13% 68.01% 45.28% 39.72% 63.91%

For the past year KalVista Pharmaceuticals Inc. had bearish trend while Anika Therapeutics Inc. had bullish trend.

Summary

On 7 of the 10 factors Anika Therapeutics Inc. beats KalVista Pharmaceuticals Inc.

KalVista Pharmaceuticals, Inc., a clinical stage pharmaceutical company, discovers, develops, and commercializes small molecule protease inhibitors. The companyÂ’s product portfolio comprises small molecule plasma kallikrein inhibitors targeting hereditary angioedema (HAE) and diabetic macular edema (DME); and oral plasma kallikrein inhibitors. Its products under development include KVD818, an orally delivered molecule that is in Phase I clinical trial for the treatment of HAE; KVD001, an intravitreally administered plasma kallikrein inhibitor that has completed a Phase I clinical trials for the treatment of DME; and KVD900, a potent inhibitor of plasma kallikrein that is in preclinical safety studies for use against human proteases related to plasma kallikrein. The company is headquartered in Cambridge, Massachusetts.

Anika Therapeutics, Inc., together with its subsidiaries, provides orthopedic medicines for patients with degenerative orthopedic diseases and traumatic conditions in the United States and internationally. The company develops, manufactures, and commercializes therapeutic products based on its proprietary hyaluronic acid (HA) technology. Its orthobiologics products comprise ORTHOVISC, ORTHOVISC mini, MONOVISC, and CINGAL for the treatment of osteoarthritis of the knee; HYALOFAST, a biodegradable support for human bone marrow mesenchymal stem cells used for cartilage regeneration and as an adjunct for microfracture surgery; HYALONECT, a woven gauze used as a bone graft wrap; HYALOSS used to mix blood/bone grafts to form a paste for bone regeneration; and HYALOGLIDE, an ACP gel used in tenolysis treatment. The companyÂ’s dermal products include wound care products that comprise HYALOMATRIX and HYALOFILL for the treatment of complex wounds, such as burns and ulcers, and for use in connection with the regeneration of skin; and ELEVESS, an aesthetic dermatology product. Its surgical products comprise HYALOBARRIER, a post-operative adhesion barrier for use in the abdomino-pelvic area; INCERT, a HA product used for the prevention of post-surgical spinal adhesions; MEROGEL, a woven fleece nasal packing; and MEROGEL INJECTABLE, a viscous hydrogel. The company also offers ophthalmic products, including injectable HA products that are used as viscoelastic agents in ophthalmic surgical procedures, such as cataract extraction and intraocular lens implantation; and veterinary products, which include HYVISC, an injectable HA product for the treatment of joint dysfunction in horses. Anika Therapeutics, Inc. was founded in 1983 and is headquartered in Bedford, Massachusetts.