Contrasting of KalVista Pharmaceuticals Inc. (KALV) and Aerpio Pharmaceuticals Inc. (NASDAQ:ARPO)

KalVista Pharmaceuticals Inc. (NASDAQ:KALV) and Aerpio Pharmaceuticals Inc. (NASDAQ:ARPO) compete with each other in the Biotechnology sector. We will analyze and contrast their analyst recommendations, profitability, risk, dividends, earnings and valuation, institutional ownership.

Earnings & Valuation

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio KalVista Pharmaceuticals Inc. 21 17.16 N/A -1.41 0.00 Aerpio Pharmaceuticals Inc. 1 1.59 N/A -0.36 0.00

Table 1 shows the gross revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation for KalVista Pharmaceuticals Inc. and Aerpio Pharmaceuticals Inc.

Profitability

Table 2 represents KalVista Pharmaceuticals Inc. (NASDAQ:KALV) and Aerpio Pharmaceuticals Inc. (NASDAQ:ARPO)’s return on assets, return on equity and net margins.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets KalVista Pharmaceuticals Inc. 0.00% -24.9% -19.1% Aerpio Pharmaceuticals Inc. 0.00% -20.5% -17.7%

Liquidity

The current Quick Ratio of KalVista Pharmaceuticals Inc. is 6.4 while its Current Ratio is 6.4. Meanwhile, Aerpio Pharmaceuticals Inc. has a Current Ratio of 13.8 while its Quick Ratio is 13.8. Aerpio Pharmaceuticals Inc. is better positioned to pay off its short-term and long-term debts than KalVista Pharmaceuticals Inc.

Analyst Ratings

In next table is given KalVista Pharmaceuticals Inc. and Aerpio Pharmaceuticals Inc.’s ratings and recommendations.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Rating Score KalVista Pharmaceuticals Inc. 0 0 2 3.00 Aerpio Pharmaceuticals Inc. 0 0 0 0.00

KalVista Pharmaceuticals Inc. has a 118.40% upside potential and a consensus target price of $33.

Institutional & Insider Ownership

KalVista Pharmaceuticals Inc. and Aerpio Pharmaceuticals Inc. has shares held by institutional investors as follows: 84.6% and 23.4%. KalVista Pharmaceuticals Inc.’s share held by insiders are 2.7%. Comparatively, insiders own roughly 1.1% of Aerpio Pharmaceuticals Inc.’s shares.

Performance

In this table we show the Weekly, Monthly, Quarterly, Half Yearly, Yearly and YTD Performance of both pretenders.

Performance (W) Performance (M) Performance (Q) Performance (HY) Performance (Y) Performance (YTD) KalVista Pharmaceuticals Inc. -7.27% -23.44% -26.75% -5.74% 95.75% -16% Aerpio Pharmaceuticals Inc. 0.13% -8.73% -22.06% -79.51% -80.37% -53.24%

For the past year KalVista Pharmaceuticals Inc. was less bearish than Aerpio Pharmaceuticals Inc.

KalVista Pharmaceuticals, Inc., a clinical stage pharmaceutical company, discovers, develops, and commercializes small molecule protease inhibitors. The companyÂ’s product portfolio comprises small molecule plasma kallikrein inhibitors targeting hereditary angioedema (HAE) and diabetic macular edema (DME); and oral plasma kallikrein inhibitors. Its products under development include KVD818, an orally delivered molecule that is in Phase I clinical trial for the treatment of HAE; KVD001, an intravitreally administered plasma kallikrein inhibitor that has completed a Phase I clinical trials for the treatment of DME; and KVD900, a potent inhibitor of plasma kallikrein that is in preclinical safety studies for use against human proteases related to plasma kallikrein. The company is headquartered in Cambridge, Massachusetts.

Aerpio Pharmaceuticals, Inc., a biopharmaceutical company, focuses on developing and commercializing treatments for ocular diseases. The company's lead product candidate is AKB-9778, a small molecule activator of the Tie2 pathway, which completed the Phase 2a clinical trial for the treatment of diabetic retinopathy. It also develops ARP-1536, a humanized monoclonal antibody that is in preclinical development stage for the treatment of diabetic vascular complications; and AKB-4924, a selective stabilizer of hypoxia-inducible factor-1 alpha, which has completed a single ascending dose clinical trial for the treatment of inflammatory bowel disease. The company is headquartered in Cincinnati, Ohio. Aerpio Pharmaceuticals, Inc.(OTCPK:ARPO) operates independently of Akebia Therapeutics, Inc. as of December 22, 2011.