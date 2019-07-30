Contrasting of KalVista Pharmaceuticals Inc. (KALV) and Aeglea BioTherapeutics Inc. (NASDAQ:AGLE)

We are contrasting KalVista Pharmaceuticals Inc. (NASDAQ:KALV) and Aeglea BioTherapeutics Inc. (NASDAQ:AGLE) on their profitability, institutional ownership, analyst recommendations, risk, dividends, earnings and valuation. They both are Biotechnology companies, competing one another.

Valuation & Earnings

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio KalVista Pharmaceuticals Inc. 22 18.03 N/A -0.98 0.00 Aeglea BioTherapeutics Inc. 7 101.72 N/A -2.21 0.00

Demonstrates KalVista Pharmaceuticals Inc. and Aeglea BioTherapeutics Inc. earnings per share (EPS), top-line revenue and valuation.

Profitability

Table 2 provides us the net margins, return on assets and return on equity of both businesses.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets KalVista Pharmaceuticals Inc. 0.00% -19.6% -13.7% Aeglea BioTherapeutics Inc. 0.00% -66.6% -59.8%

Liquidity

The Current Ratio and Quick Ratio of KalVista Pharmaceuticals Inc. are 6.6 and 6.6 respectively. Its competitor Aeglea BioTherapeutics Inc.’s Current Ratio is 10.7 and its Quick Ratio is 10.7. Aeglea BioTherapeutics Inc. can pay off short and long-term obligations better than KalVista Pharmaceuticals Inc.

Analyst Recommendations

KalVista Pharmaceuticals Inc. and Aeglea BioTherapeutics Inc. Ratings and Recommendations are available in the next table.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Rating Score KalVista Pharmaceuticals Inc. 0 0 2 3.00 Aeglea BioTherapeutics Inc. 0 0 1 3.00

KalVista Pharmaceuticals Inc. has a 97.37% upside potential and a consensus target price of $33. Aeglea BioTherapeutics Inc. on the other hand boasts of a $14 average target price and a 66.87% potential upside. The data provided earlier shows that KalVista Pharmaceuticals Inc. appears more favorable than Aeglea BioTherapeutics Inc., based on analyst view.

Insider and Institutional Ownership

Roughly 81% of KalVista Pharmaceuticals Inc. shares are held by institutional investors while 67.4% of Aeglea BioTherapeutics Inc. are owned by institutional investors. 2.8% are KalVista Pharmaceuticals Inc.’s share held by insiders. Comparatively, 1% are Aeglea BioTherapeutics Inc.’s share held by insiders.

Performance

In this table we provide the Weekly, Monthly, Quarterly, Half Yearly, Yearly and YTD Performance of both pretenders.

Performance (W) Performance (M) Performance (Q) Performance (HY) Performance (Y) Performance (YTD) KalVista Pharmaceuticals Inc. 2.54% -2.81% 25.94% 28.75% 172.21% 22.68% Aeglea BioTherapeutics Inc. -0.58% -5.79% -13.54% -24.95% -33.5% -8.81%

For the past year KalVista Pharmaceuticals Inc. has 22.68% stronger performance while Aeglea BioTherapeutics Inc. has -8.81% weaker performance.

Summary

KalVista Pharmaceuticals Inc. beats on 6 of the 8 factors Aeglea BioTherapeutics Inc.

KalVista Pharmaceuticals, Inc., a clinical stage pharmaceutical company, discovers, develops, and commercializes small molecule protease inhibitors. The companyÂ’s product portfolio comprises small molecule plasma kallikrein inhibitors targeting hereditary angioedema (HAE) and diabetic macular edema (DME); and oral plasma kallikrein inhibitors. Its products under development include KVD818, an orally delivered molecule that is in Phase I clinical trial for the treatment of HAE; KVD001, an intravitreally administered plasma kallikrein inhibitor that has completed a Phase I clinical trials for the treatment of DME; and KVD900, a potent inhibitor of plasma kallikrein that is in preclinical safety studies for use against human proteases related to plasma kallikrein. The company is headquartered in Cambridge, Massachusetts.

Aeglea Biotherapeutics, Inc., a biotechnology company, develops enzyme-based therapeutics in the field of amino acid metabolism to treat rare genetic diseases and cancer. Its human enzymes are designed to degrade specific amino acids in the blood. The companyÂ’s lead product candidate, AEB1102 is human Arginase I, engineered to reduce arginine levels to treat patients with Arginase I deficiency and patients with arginine-dependent solid tumors and hematological malignancies. Its pipeline of engineered human enzyme product candidates in preclinical development includes AEB3103, an enzyme that degrades the amino acids cysteine to target cancer to oxidative stress; AEB2109, an enzyme that degrades the amino acid methionine to target methionine dependent cancers; and AEB4104, an engineered human enzyme to treat another inborn errors of metabolism by degrading the amino acid homocysteine. The company was formerly known as Aeglea BioTherapeutics Holdings, LLC and changed its name to Aeglea BioTherapeutics, Inc. in March 2015. Aeglea Biotherapeutics, Inc. was founded in 2013 and is headquartered in Austin, Texas.