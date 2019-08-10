Contrasting of Kaleido BioSciences Inc. (KLDO) and Melinta Therapeutics Inc. (NASDAQ:MLNT)

We will be contrasting the differences between Kaleido BioSciences Inc. (NASDAQ:KLDO) and Melinta Therapeutics Inc. (NASDAQ:MLNT) as far as dividends, institutional ownership, analyst recommendations, profitability, risk, earnings and valuation are concerned. The two businesses are rivals in the Biotechnology industry.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Kaleido BioSciences Inc. 13 0.00 N/A -1.39 0.00 Melinta Therapeutics Inc. 5 0.32 N/A -15.68 0.00

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Kaleido BioSciences Inc. 0.00% 0% 0% Melinta Therapeutics Inc. 0.00% -71.6% -32.3%

Kaleido BioSciences Inc.’s Current Ratio and Quick Ratio are 14 and 14 respectively. The Current Ratio and Quick Ratio of its competitor Melinta Therapeutics Inc. are 1.4 and 1.1 respectively. Kaleido BioSciences Inc. therefore has a better chance of paying off short and long-term obligations compared to Melinta Therapeutics Inc.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Rating Score Kaleido BioSciences Inc. 0 1 3 2.75 Melinta Therapeutics Inc. 0 0 0 0.00

The upside potential is 102.86% for Kaleido BioSciences Inc. with consensus price target of $17.75. On the other hand, Melinta Therapeutics Inc.’s potential upside is 391.23% and its consensus price target is $14. The data provided earlier shows that Melinta Therapeutics Inc. appears more favorable than Kaleido BioSciences Inc., based on analyst opinion.

Institutional investors held 78.8% of Kaleido BioSciences Inc. shares and 24.3% of Melinta Therapeutics Inc. shares. 6.6% are Kaleido BioSciences Inc.’s share held by insiders. Competitively, Melinta Therapeutics Inc. has 0.3% of it’s share held by insiders.

Performance (W) Performance (M) Performance (Q) Performance (HY) Performance (Y) Performance (YTD) Kaleido BioSciences Inc. 4.07% -32.12% -47.36% 0% 0% -46.1% Melinta Therapeutics Inc. -1.73% -43.69% -5.92% -4.34% -84.58% 0.16%

For the past year Kaleido BioSciences Inc. had bearish trend while Melinta Therapeutics Inc. had bullish trend.

On 6 of the 9 factors Kaleido BioSciences Inc. beats Melinta Therapeutics Inc.

Melinta Therapeutics, Inc., an antibiotics company, is engaged in the discovery, development, and commercialization of antibiotics to overcome drug-resistant, life-threatening infections. It develops Delafloxacin, a fluoroquinolone for acute bacterial skin and skin structure infections caused by Gram-positive and Gram-negative bacteria; and Baxdela for the treatment of patients with acute bacterial skin and skin structure infections. Melinta Therapeutics, Inc. was formerly known as formerly Rib-X Pharmaceuticals and changed its name to Melinta Therapeutics, Inc. on October 7, 2013. The company was founded in 2000 and is headquartered in New Haven, Connecticut with an additional office in Lincolnshire, Illinois.