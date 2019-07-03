Contrasting of Kaleido BioSciences Inc. (KLDO) and InflaRx N.V. (NASDAQ:IFRX)

Both Kaleido BioSciences Inc. (NASDAQ:KLDO) and InflaRx N.V. (NASDAQ:IFRX) compete on a level playing field in the Biotechnology industry. We will evaluate their performance with regards to analyst recommendations, profitability, risk, institutional ownership, dividends, earnings and valuation.

Valuation and Earnings

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Kaleido BioSciences Inc. 14 0.00 N/A -1.39 0.00 InflaRx N.V. 34 0.00 N/A -1.32 0.00

Table 1 demonstrates Kaleido BioSciences Inc. and InflaRx N.V.’s gross revenue, earnings per share and valuation.

Profitability

Table 2 has Kaleido BioSciences Inc. and InflaRx N.V.’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Kaleido BioSciences Inc. 0.00% 0% 0% InflaRx N.V. 0.00% -20.4% -19.7%

Liquidity

The Current Ratio and Quick Ratio of Kaleido BioSciences Inc. are 14 and 14 respectively. Its competitor InflaRx N.V.’s Current Ratio is 20.4 and its Quick Ratio is 20.4. InflaRx N.V. can pay off short and long-term obligations better than Kaleido BioSciences Inc.

Analyst Recommendations

In next table is shown Kaleido BioSciences Inc. and InflaRx N.V.’s ratings and recommendations.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Rating Score Kaleido BioSciences Inc. 0 1 3 2.75 InflaRx N.V. 0 1 0 2.00

$17.75 is Kaleido BioSciences Inc.’s average price target while its potential upside is 88.83%. Competitively the average price target of InflaRx N.V. is $6, which is potential 79.10% upside. The data from earlier shows that analysts view suggest that Kaleido BioSciences Inc. seems more appealing than InflaRx N.V.

Insider & Institutional Ownership

Institutional investors owned 62.6% of Kaleido BioSciences Inc. shares and 62.1% of InflaRx N.V. shares. Insiders owned 6.6% of Kaleido BioSciences Inc. shares.

Performance

In this table we provide the Weekly, Monthly, Quarterly, Half Yearly, Yearly and YTD Performance of both pretenders.

Performance (W) Performance (M) Performance (Q) Performance (HY) Performance (Y) Performance (YTD) Kaleido BioSciences Inc. -2% -1.41% 0% 0% 0% 3.3% InflaRx N.V. -3.5% -15.19% 30% 28.2% 20.54% 14.38%

For the past year Kaleido BioSciences Inc.’s stock price has smaller growth than InflaRx N.V.

InflaRx GmbH, a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, focuses on discovering and developing inhibitors using C5a technology in the United States. Its C5a is an inflammatory mediator involved in the enhancement of a variety of autoimmune and other inflammatory diseases. The company is involved developing IFX-1, a novel intravenously delivered first-in-class anti-C5a monoclonal antibody for the treatment of hidradenitis suppurativa, a rare and chronic debilitating systemic inflammatory skin disease; ANCA-associated vasculitis, a rare and life-threatening autoimmune disease; and other chronic/autoimmune diseases, as well as IFX-2 for the treatment of chronic inflammation and autoimmune diseases. It has co-development agreement with Beijing Defengrei Biotechnology Co. Ltd. The company was founded in 2007 and is headquartered in Jena, Germany.