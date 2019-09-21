Contrasting of Kaleido BioSciences Inc. (KLDO) and Akero Therapeutics Inc. (NASDAQ:AKRO)

Since Kaleido BioSciences Inc. (NASDAQ:KLDO) and Akero Therapeutics Inc. (NASDAQ:AKRO) are part of the Biotechnology industry, they are influenced by contrast. The influences particularly affect the analyst recommendations, profitability, risk, dividends, earnings and valuation, institutional ownership of both companies.

Valuation and Earnings

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Kaleido BioSciences Inc. 12 0.00 N/A -1.39 0.00 Akero Therapeutics Inc. 23 0.00 N/A -3.22 0.00

In table 1 we can see Kaleido BioSciences Inc. and Akero Therapeutics Inc.’s top-line revenue, earnings per share and valuation.

Profitability

Table 2 represents Kaleido BioSciences Inc. (NASDAQ:KLDO) and Akero Therapeutics Inc. (NASDAQ:AKRO)’s net margins, return on assets and return on equity.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Kaleido BioSciences Inc. 0.00% 0% 0% Akero Therapeutics Inc. 0.00% 0% 0%

Liquidity

Kaleido BioSciences Inc. has a Current Ratio of 14 and a Quick Ratio of 14. Competitively, Akero Therapeutics Inc.’s Current Ratio is 29.4 and has 29.4 Quick Ratio. Akero Therapeutics Inc.’s better ability to pay short and long-term obligations than Kaleido BioSciences Inc.

Analyst Recommendations

The Recommendations and Ratings for Kaleido BioSciences Inc. and Akero Therapeutics Inc. are featured in the next table.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Rating Score Kaleido BioSciences Inc. 0 1 3 2.75 Akero Therapeutics Inc. 0 0 0 0.00

Kaleido BioSciences Inc. has an average target price of $17.75, and a 86.45% upside potential.

Insider and Institutional Ownership

Roughly 78.8% of Kaleido BioSciences Inc. shares are held by institutional investors while 48.5% of Akero Therapeutics Inc. are owned by institutional investors. Kaleido BioSciences Inc.’s share held by insiders are 6.6%. Competitively, Akero Therapeutics Inc. has 17.8% of it’s share held by insiders.

Performance

Here are the Weekly, Monthly, Quarterly, Half Yearly, Yearly and YTD Performance of both pretenders.

Performance (W) Performance (M) Performance (Q) Performance (HY) Performance (Y) Performance (YTD) Kaleido BioSciences Inc. 4.07% -32.12% -47.36% 0% 0% -46.1% Akero Therapeutics Inc. 5.86% 27.17% 0% 0% 0% 32.1%

For the past year Kaleido BioSciences Inc. had bearish trend while Akero Therapeutics Inc. had bullish trend.

Summary

On 3 of the 5 factors Akero Therapeutics Inc. beats Kaleido BioSciences Inc.