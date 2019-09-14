Contrasting of Kaleido BioSciences Inc. (KLDO) and Achaogen Inc. (:)

We will be comparing the differences between Kaleido BioSciences Inc. (NASDAQ:KLDO) and Achaogen Inc. (:) as far as dividends, analyst recommendations, profitability, institutional ownership, risk, earnings and valuation are concerned. The two businesses are rivals in the Biotechnology industry.

Earnings & Valuation

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Kaleido BioSciences Inc. 12 0.00 N/A -1.39 0.00 Achaogen Inc. N/A 0.00 N/A -4.26 0.00

Table 1 shows the gross revenue, earnings per share and valuation for Kaleido BioSciences Inc. and Achaogen Inc.

Profitability

Table 2 provides us Kaleido BioSciences Inc. and Achaogen Inc.’s return on equity, return on assets and net margins.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Kaleido BioSciences Inc. 0.00% 0% 0% Achaogen Inc. 0.00% 0% 0%

Analyst Recommendations

The following table shown below contains the ratings and recommendations for Kaleido BioSciences Inc. and Achaogen Inc.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Rating Score Kaleido BioSciences Inc. 0 1 3 2.75 Achaogen Inc. 0 0 0 0.00

Kaleido BioSciences Inc.’s average price target is $17.75, while its potential upside is 93.78%.

Institutional and Insider Ownership

Institutional investors owned 78.8% of Kaleido BioSciences Inc. shares and 46.66% of Achaogen Inc. shares. Kaleido BioSciences Inc.’s share owned by insiders are 6.6%. Insiders Comparatively, owned 7.69% of Achaogen Inc. shares.

Performance

Here are the Weekly, Monthly, Quarterly, Half Yearly, Yearly and YTD Performance of both pretenders.

Performance (W) Performance (M) Performance (Q) Performance (HY) Performance (Y) Performance (YTD) Kaleido BioSciences Inc. 4.07% -32.12% -47.36% 0% 0% -46.1% Achaogen Inc. 0% 0% 0% 0% 0% 0%

Summary

On 4 of the 5 factors Kaleido BioSciences Inc. beats Achaogen Inc.

Achaogen, Inc., a late-stage biopharmaceutical company, discovers, develops, and commercializes antibacterials to treat multi-drug resistant (MDR) gram-negative infections in the United States. The company is principally developing plazomicin, which is in Phase III clinical trial for the treatment of serious bacterial infections, including urinary tract infections, blood stream infections, and other infections due to MDR Enterobacteriaceae comprising carbapenem-resistant Enterobacteriaceae. It is also involved in the research and development of antipseudomonal LpxC inhibitor compounds for the treatment of bacterial infections; and therapeutic antibody discovery program. The company has license and collaboration agreements with Thermo Fisher Scientific, Inc. to develop and commercialize an assay to to enable patients to receive safe and efficacious doses of plazomicin; Crystal Biosciences, Inc. to discover monoclonal antibodies against multiple targets; Ionis Pharmaceuticals, Inc. for certain patents relating to aminoglycoside antibacterial compounds and related know-how to develop and commercialize certain novel aminoglycoside antibacterial compounds; and Hovione Limited to manufacture the active pharmaceutical ingredient for plazomicin. The company was incorporated in 2002 and is based in South San Francisco, California.