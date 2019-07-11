Contrasting of Kala Pharmaceuticals Inc. (KALA) and TCR2 Therapeutics Inc. (NASDAQ:TCRR)

Both Kala Pharmaceuticals Inc. (NASDAQ:KALA) and TCR2 Therapeutics Inc. (NASDAQ:TCRR) compete on a level playing field in the Biotechnology industry. We will evaluate their performance with regards to profitability, analyst recommendations, institutional ownership, risk, dividends, earnings and valuation.

Earnings & Valuation

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Kala Pharmaceuticals Inc. 7 146.71 N/A -2.45 0.00 TCR2 Therapeutics Inc. 16 0.00 N/A -2.60 0.00

Table 1 showcases the top-line revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation of Kala Pharmaceuticals Inc. and TCR2 Therapeutics Inc.

Profitability

Table 2 represents Kala Pharmaceuticals Inc. (NASDAQ:KALA) and TCR2 Therapeutics Inc. (NASDAQ:TCRR)’s net margins, return on assets and return on equity.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Kala Pharmaceuticals Inc. 0.00% -104.2% -54.1% TCR2 Therapeutics Inc. 0.00% 0% 0%

Liquidity

10.3 and 9.9 are the respective Current Ratio and a Quick Ratio of Kala Pharmaceuticals Inc. Its rival TCR2 Therapeutics Inc.’s Current and Quick Ratios are 23 and 23 respectively. TCR2 Therapeutics Inc. has a better chance of clearing its pay short and long-term debts than Kala Pharmaceuticals Inc.

Analyst Recommendations

Recommendations and Ratings for Kala Pharmaceuticals Inc. and TCR2 Therapeutics Inc. can be find in next table.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Rating Score Kala Pharmaceuticals Inc. 0 0 1 3.00 TCR2 Therapeutics Inc. 0 1 3 2.75

The consensus price target of Kala Pharmaceuticals Inc. is $15, with potential upside of 147.12%. Competitively the consensus price target of TCR2 Therapeutics Inc. is $28, which is potential 111.00% upside. The information presented earlier suggests that Kala Pharmaceuticals Inc. looks more robust than TCR2 Therapeutics Inc. as far as analyst belief.

Insider and Institutional Ownership

The shares of both Kala Pharmaceuticals Inc. and TCR2 Therapeutics Inc. are owned by institutional investors at 81.6% and 26.4% respectively. 4.25% are Kala Pharmaceuticals Inc.’s share owned by insiders. Competitively, insiders own roughly 14.4% of TCR2 Therapeutics Inc.’s shares.

Performance

In this table we show the Weekly, Monthly, Quarterly, Half Yearly, Yearly and YTD Performance of both pretenders.

Performance (W) Performance (M) Performance (Q) Performance (HY) Performance (Y) Performance (YTD) Kala Pharmaceuticals Inc. -16.34% -25.94% -14.29% -17.5% -65.66% 21.47% TCR2 Therapeutics Inc. -1.16% -0.19% 0% 0% 0% 7.3%

For the past year Kala Pharmaceuticals Inc. has stronger performance than TCR2 Therapeutics Inc.

Summary

Kala Pharmaceuticals Inc. beats TCR2 Therapeutics Inc. on 5 of the 9 factors.

Kala Pharmaceuticals, Inc., a biopharmaceutical company, focuses on the development and commercialization of therapies using its proprietary nanoparticle-based Mucus Penetrating Particles technology. The companyÂ’s product candidates include KPI-121 1.0%, which has completed Phase 3 clinical trials for the treatment of inflammation and pain following ocular surgery; and KPI-121 0.25% that is in Phase 3 clinical trials for the temporary relief of the signs and symptoms of dry eye disease. It also develops KPI-285, a receptor kinase inhibitor, which is in preclinical studies for the treatment of various retinal diseases. The company was formerly known as Hanes Newco, Inc. and changed its name to Kala Pharmaceuticals, Inc. in December 2009. Kala Pharmaceuticals, Inc. was founded in 2009 and is headquartered in Waltham, Massachusetts.