Contrasting of Kala Pharmaceuticals Inc. (KALA) and Sorrento Therapeutics Inc. (NASDAQ:SRNE)

We will be comparing the differences between Kala Pharmaceuticals Inc. (NASDAQ:KALA) and Sorrento Therapeutics Inc. (NASDAQ:SRNE) as far as analyst recommendations, profitability, institutional ownership, risk, dividends, earnings and valuation are concerned. The two businesses are rivals in the Biotechnology industry.

Earnings and Valuation

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Kala Pharmaceuticals Inc. 6 41.10 N/A -2.74 0.00 Sorrento Therapeutics Inc. 3 12.59 N/A -2.43 0.00

Table 1 shows gross revenue, earnings per share and valuation of the two companies.

Profitability

Table 2 represents Kala Pharmaceuticals Inc. (NASDAQ:KALA) and Sorrento Therapeutics Inc. (NASDAQ:SRNE)’s return on assets, net margins and return on equity.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Kala Pharmaceuticals Inc. 0.00% -104.2% -54.1% Sorrento Therapeutics Inc. 0.00% -136.6% -49.1%

Liquidity

10.3 and 9.9 are the respective Current Ratio and a Quick Ratio of Kala Pharmaceuticals Inc. Its rival Sorrento Therapeutics Inc.’s Current and Quick Ratios are 1.6 and 1.5 respectively. Kala Pharmaceuticals Inc. has a better chance of clearing its pay short and long-term debts than Sorrento Therapeutics Inc.

Analyst Recommendations

In next table is given Kala Pharmaceuticals Inc. and Sorrento Therapeutics Inc.’s ratings and recommendations.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Rating Score Kala Pharmaceuticals Inc. 0 0 2 3.00 Sorrento Therapeutics Inc. 0 0 2 3.00

The consensus target price of Kala Pharmaceuticals Inc. is $13.5, with potential upside of 233.33%. Competitively Sorrento Therapeutics Inc. has an average target price of $26, with potential upside of 1,038.45%. The information presented earlier suggests that Sorrento Therapeutics Inc. looks more robust than Kala Pharmaceuticals Inc. as far as analyst belief.

Institutional & Insider Ownership

The shares of both Kala Pharmaceuticals Inc. and Sorrento Therapeutics Inc. are owned by institutional investors at 83.4% and 18% respectively. About 4.25% of Kala Pharmaceuticals Inc.’s share are held by insiders. Competitively, insiders own roughly 29.37% of Sorrento Therapeutics Inc.’s shares.

Performance

In this table we provide the Weekly, Monthly, Quarterly, Half Yearly, Yearly and YTD Performance of both pretenders.

Performance (W) Performance (M) Performance (Q) Performance (HY) Performance (Y) Performance (YTD) Kala Pharmaceuticals Inc. 3.89% -7.98% -20.65% 10.11% -51.96% 20.25% Sorrento Therapeutics Inc. 6.75% 5.49% -25.07% 23.96% -46.73% 12.08%

For the past year Kala Pharmaceuticals Inc. has stronger performance than Sorrento Therapeutics Inc.

Summary

Kala Pharmaceuticals Inc. beats Sorrento Therapeutics Inc. on 5 of the 8 factors.

Kala Pharmaceuticals, Inc., a biopharmaceutical company, focuses on the development and commercialization of therapies using its proprietary nanoparticle-based Mucus Penetrating Particles technology. The companyÂ’s product candidates include KPI-121 1.0%, which has completed Phase 3 clinical trials for the treatment of inflammation and pain following ocular surgery; and KPI-121 0.25% that is in Phase 3 clinical trials for the temporary relief of the signs and symptoms of dry eye disease. It also develops KPI-285, a receptor kinase inhibitor, which is in preclinical studies for the treatment of various retinal diseases. The company was formerly known as Hanes Newco, Inc. and changed its name to Kala Pharmaceuticals, Inc. in December 2009. Kala Pharmaceuticals, Inc. was founded in 2009 and is headquartered in Waltham, Massachusetts.

Sorrento Therapeutics, Inc., a clinical stage biotechnology company, primarily engages in the discovery and development of therapies focused on oncology and the treatment of chronic cancer pain worldwide. It develops therapeutic products for the treatment of auto-immune, inflammatory, neurodegenerative, and infectious diseases. The company offers resiniferatoxin, a non-opioid-based TRPV1 agonist neurotoxin for the treatment of intractable pain at end-stage disease. Its preclinical human therapeutic antibodies include antibody drug conjugates, bispecific approaches, and T-Cell Receptor, as well as Chimeric Antigen Receptor-T Cell (CAR-T) for adoptive cellular immunotherapy for the treatment of solid and liquid tumors. It is also involved in the development of T-007, an anti-CD38 CAR-T cellular therapy for the treatment of multiple myeloma, as well as for additional potential indications, such as amyloidosis and graft-versus-host disease; and T-009, an anti-CD123 CAR-T cellular therapy for the treatment of acute myelogenous leukemia. The company has license and collaboration agreement with Les Laboratoires Servier for the development, manufacture, and commercialization of products using its human immuno-oncology anti-PD-1 mAb STI-A1110. Sorrento Therapeutics, Inc. was founded in 2006 and is based in San Diego, California.