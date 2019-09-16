Contrasting of Kala Pharmaceuticals Inc. (KALA) and MyoKardia Inc. (NASDAQ:MYOK)

Both Kala Pharmaceuticals Inc. (NASDAQ:KALA) and MyoKardia Inc. (NASDAQ:MYOK) are Biotechnology companies, competing one another. We will contrast their profitability, institutional ownership, analyst recommendations, risk, dividends, earnings and valuation.

Valuation and Earnings

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Kala Pharmaceuticals Inc. 6 43.06 N/A -2.74 0.00 MyoKardia Inc. 51 117.13 N/A -2.20 0.00

Demonstrates Kala Pharmaceuticals Inc. and MyoKardia Inc. earnings per share (EPS), gross revenue and valuation.

Profitability

Table 2 provides us the return on assets, return on equity and net margins of both businesses.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Kala Pharmaceuticals Inc. 0.00% -104.2% -54.1% MyoKardia Inc. 0.00% -20% -18.3%

Liquidity

The current Quick Ratio of Kala Pharmaceuticals Inc. is 9.9 while its Current Ratio is 10.3. Meanwhile, MyoKardia Inc. has a Current Ratio of 18 while its Quick Ratio is 18. MyoKardia Inc. is better positioned to pay off its short-term and long-term debts than Kala Pharmaceuticals Inc.

Analyst Ratings

Kala Pharmaceuticals Inc. and MyoKardia Inc. Recommendations and Ratings are available on the next table.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Rating Score Kala Pharmaceuticals Inc. 0 0 1 3.00 MyoKardia Inc. 0 0 1 3.00

Kala Pharmaceuticals Inc. has a 175.23% upside potential and a consensus target price of $12. MyoKardia Inc. on the other hand boasts of a $90 average target price and a 64.14% potential upside. The data from earlier shows that analysts view suggest that Kala Pharmaceuticals Inc. seems more appealing than MyoKardia Inc.

Insider & Institutional Ownership

The shares of both Kala Pharmaceuticals Inc. and MyoKardia Inc. are owned by institutional investors at 83.4% and 82.09% respectively. Kala Pharmaceuticals Inc.’s share owned by insiders are 4.25%. Insiders Comparatively, owned 0.4% of MyoKardia Inc. shares.

Performance

In this table we show the Weekly, Monthly, Quarterly, Half Yearly, Yearly and YTD Performance of both pretenders.

Performance (W) Performance (M) Performance (Q) Performance (HY) Performance (Y) Performance (YTD) Kala Pharmaceuticals Inc. 3.89% -7.98% -20.65% 10.11% -51.96% 20.25% MyoKardia Inc. 0.09% 8.32% 15.46% 29.32% 0.15% 11.4%

For the past year Kala Pharmaceuticals Inc.’s stock price has bigger growth than MyoKardia Inc.

Summary

MyoKardia Inc. beats Kala Pharmaceuticals Inc. on 6 of the 8 factors.

Kala Pharmaceuticals, Inc., a biopharmaceutical company, focuses on the development and commercialization of therapies using its proprietary nanoparticle-based Mucus Penetrating Particles technology. The companyÂ’s product candidates include KPI-121 1.0%, which has completed Phase 3 clinical trials for the treatment of inflammation and pain following ocular surgery; and KPI-121 0.25% that is in Phase 3 clinical trials for the temporary relief of the signs and symptoms of dry eye disease. It also develops KPI-285, a receptor kinase inhibitor, which is in preclinical studies for the treatment of various retinal diseases. The company was formerly known as Hanes Newco, Inc. and changed its name to Kala Pharmaceuticals, Inc. in December 2009. Kala Pharmaceuticals, Inc. was founded in 2009 and is headquartered in Waltham, Massachusetts.

MyoKardia, Inc., a clinical stage biopharmaceutical company, engages in discovering, developing, and commercializing therapies for the treatment of serious and neglected rare cardiovascular diseases. Its lead product candidate is MYK-461, an orally-administered small molecule that is in Phase II clinical trials designed to reduce excessive cardiac muscle contractility leading to hypertrophic cardiomyopathy (HCM). The company also develops MYK-491, an orally-administered small molecule that treats genetic dilated cardiomyopathy (DCM) by restoring normal contractility in the diseased DCM heart. In addition, it develops HCM-2, a product candidate to reduce cardiac muscle contractility to normal levels in HCM patients; DCM-2, a product candidate that is intended to increase cardiac muscle contractility to normal levels in genetic DCM patients through a different mechanism than that of MYK-491; and LUS-1, a product candidate, which is intended to counteract a muscle disruption that results in impaired relaxation of the heart. The company has a strategic collaboration with Sanofi S.A. for the research, development, and commercialization of pharmaceutical products to treat, prevent, and diagnose HCM and DCM, as well as additional indications. MyoKardia, Inc. was founded in 2012 and is headquartered in South San Francisco, California.