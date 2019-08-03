Contrasting of Kala Pharmaceuticals Inc. (KALA) and Hepion Pharmaceuticals Inc. (NASDAQ:HEPA)

We will be comparing the differences between Kala Pharmaceuticals Inc. (NASDAQ:KALA) and Hepion Pharmaceuticals Inc. (NASDAQ:HEPA) as far as profitability, analyst recommendations, risk, dividends, earnings and valuation, institutional ownership are concerned. The two businesses are rivals in the Biotechnology industry.

Valuation and Earnings

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Kala Pharmaceuticals Inc. 7 141.79 N/A -2.74 0.00 Hepion Pharmaceuticals Inc. 4 0.00 N/A -86.02 0.00

Table 1 demonstrates Kala Pharmaceuticals Inc. and Hepion Pharmaceuticals Inc.’s gross revenue, earnings per share and valuation.

Profitability

Table 2 provides the net margins, return on equity and return on assets of the two firms.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Kala Pharmaceuticals Inc. 0.00% -104.2% -54.1% Hepion Pharmaceuticals Inc. 0.00% 0% -179.1%

Liquidity

10.3 and 9.9 are the respective Current Ratio and a Quick Ratio of Kala Pharmaceuticals Inc. Its rival Hepion Pharmaceuticals Inc.’s Current and Quick Ratios are 0.6 and 0.6 respectively. Kala Pharmaceuticals Inc. has a better chance of clearing its pay short and long-term debts than Hepion Pharmaceuticals Inc.

Analyst Ratings

Kala Pharmaceuticals Inc. and Hepion Pharmaceuticals Inc. Ratings and Recommendations are available on the next table.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Rating Score Kala Pharmaceuticals Inc. 0 0 1 3.00 Hepion Pharmaceuticals Inc. 0 0 0 0.00

The average target price of Kala Pharmaceuticals Inc. is $15, with potential upside of 158.62%.

Insider and Institutional Ownership

The shares of both Kala Pharmaceuticals Inc. and Hepion Pharmaceuticals Inc. are owned by institutional investors at 83.4% and 57.5% respectively. Kala Pharmaceuticals Inc.’s share held by insiders are 4.25%. Competitively, Hepion Pharmaceuticals Inc. has 5.9% of it’s share held by insiders.

Performance

In this table we provide the Weekly, Monthly, Quarterly, Half Yearly, Yearly and YTD Performance of both pretenders.

Performance (W) Performance (M) Performance (Q) Performance (HY) Performance (Y) Performance (YTD) Kala Pharmaceuticals Inc. 3.89% -7.98% -20.65% 10.11% -51.96% 20.25% Hepion Pharmaceuticals Inc. -2.31% -26% -73.51% -84.34% -94.14% -85.01%

For the past year Kala Pharmaceuticals Inc. has 20.25% stronger performance while Hepion Pharmaceuticals Inc. has -85.01% weaker performance.

Summary

On 7 of the 8 factors Kala Pharmaceuticals Inc. beats Hepion Pharmaceuticals Inc.

Kala Pharmaceuticals, Inc., a biopharmaceutical company, focuses on the development and commercialization of therapies using its proprietary nanoparticle-based Mucus Penetrating Particles technology. The companyÂ’s product candidates include KPI-121 1.0%, which has completed Phase 3 clinical trials for the treatment of inflammation and pain following ocular surgery; and KPI-121 0.25% that is in Phase 3 clinical trials for the temporary relief of the signs and symptoms of dry eye disease. It also develops KPI-285, a receptor kinase inhibitor, which is in preclinical studies for the treatment of various retinal diseases. The company was formerly known as Hanes Newco, Inc. and changed its name to Kala Pharmaceuticals, Inc. in December 2009. Kala Pharmaceuticals, Inc. was founded in 2009 and is headquartered in Waltham, Massachusetts.