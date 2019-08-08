Contrasting of Kala Pharmaceuticals Inc. (KALA) and Galmed Pharmaceuticals Ltd. (NASDAQ:GLMD)

Kala Pharmaceuticals Inc. (NASDAQ:KALA) and Galmed Pharmaceuticals Ltd. (NASDAQ:GLMD), both competing one another are Biotechnology companies. We will contrast their risk, institutional ownership, analyst recommendations, profitability, dividends, earnings and valuation.

Valuation and Earnings

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Kala Pharmaceuticals Inc. 7 57.76 N/A -2.74 0.00 Galmed Pharmaceuticals Ltd. 7 57.38 N/A -0.56 0.00

Table 1 shows top-line revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation of the two companies.

Profitability

Table 2 provides Kala Pharmaceuticals Inc. and Galmed Pharmaceuticals Ltd.’s return on equity, return on assets and net margins.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Kala Pharmaceuticals Inc. 0.00% -104.2% -54.1% Galmed Pharmaceuticals Ltd. 0.00% -12.2% -11.8%

Liquidity

Kala Pharmaceuticals Inc.’s Current Ratio is 10.3 while its Quick Ratio is 9.9. On the competitive side is, Galmed Pharmaceuticals Ltd. which has a 36.1 Current Ratio and a 36.1 Quick Ratio. Galmed Pharmaceuticals Ltd. is better positioned to pay off short and long-term obligations compared to Kala Pharmaceuticals Inc.

Analyst Ratings

The table delivered features the ratings and recommendations for Kala Pharmaceuticals Inc. and Galmed Pharmaceuticals Ltd.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Rating Score Kala Pharmaceuticals Inc. 0 0 1 3.00 Galmed Pharmaceuticals Ltd. 0 0 5 3.00

Kala Pharmaceuticals Inc.’s average price target is $15, while its potential upside is 193.54%. On the other hand, Galmed Pharmaceuticals Ltd.’s potential upside is 561.12% and its average price target is $31.8. The data provided earlier shows that Galmed Pharmaceuticals Ltd. appears more favorable than Kala Pharmaceuticals Inc., based on analyst view.

Insider and Institutional Ownership

The shares of both Kala Pharmaceuticals Inc. and Galmed Pharmaceuticals Ltd. are owned by institutional investors at 83.4% and 37% respectively. Kala Pharmaceuticals Inc.’s share held by insiders are 4.25%. Comparatively, insiders own roughly 21.13% of Galmed Pharmaceuticals Ltd.’s shares.

Performance

Here are the Weekly, Monthly, Quarterly, Half Yearly, Yearly and YTD Performance of both pretenders.

Performance (W) Performance (M) Performance (Q) Performance (HY) Performance (Y) Performance (YTD) Kala Pharmaceuticals Inc. 3.89% -7.98% -20.65% 10.11% -51.96% 20.25% Galmed Pharmaceuticals Ltd. -2.89% -14.57% -22.27% -20.32% -56.39% -11.57%

For the past year Kala Pharmaceuticals Inc. has 20.25% stronger performance while Galmed Pharmaceuticals Ltd. has -11.57% weaker performance.

Summary

Galmed Pharmaceuticals Ltd. beats Kala Pharmaceuticals Inc. on 6 of the 8 factors.

Kala Pharmaceuticals, Inc., a biopharmaceutical company, focuses on the development and commercialization of therapies using its proprietary nanoparticle-based Mucus Penetrating Particles technology. The companyÂ’s product candidates include KPI-121 1.0%, which has completed Phase 3 clinical trials for the treatment of inflammation and pain following ocular surgery; and KPI-121 0.25% that is in Phase 3 clinical trials for the temporary relief of the signs and symptoms of dry eye disease. It also develops KPI-285, a receptor kinase inhibitor, which is in preclinical studies for the treatment of various retinal diseases. The company was formerly known as Hanes Newco, Inc. and changed its name to Kala Pharmaceuticals, Inc. in December 2009. Kala Pharmaceuticals, Inc. was founded in 2009 and is headquartered in Waltham, Massachusetts.

Galmed Pharmaceuticals Ltd., a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, focuses on the development of therapeutics for the treatment of liver diseases. The company is developing Aramchol, an oral therapy, which is in ARREST study, a Phase IIb clinical study for the treatment of patients with overweight or obesity, and who are pre-diabetic or type-II-diabetic with non-alcoholic steato-hepatitis. It is also evaluating Aramchol through ARRIVE Study, a proof-of-concept Phase IIa clinical trial, with HIV-associated non-alcoholic fatty liver disease and lipodystrophy. The company was founded in 2000 and is headquartered in Tel Aviv, Israel.