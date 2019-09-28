Contrasting of Kala Pharmaceuticals Inc. (KALA) and Benitec Biopharma Limited (NASDAQ:BNTC)

Both Kala Pharmaceuticals Inc. (NASDAQ:KALA) and Benitec Biopharma Limited (NASDAQ:BNTC) are each other’s competitor in the Biotechnology industry. Thus the contrast of their dividends, analyst recommendations, institutional ownership, profitability, risk, earnings and valuation.

Earnings & Valuation

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Kala Pharmaceuticals Inc. 4 -0.05 20.43M -2.74 0.00 Benitec Biopharma Limited 1 0.00 9.03M -0.82 0.00

Table 1 showcases the top-line revenue, earnings per share and valuation of Kala Pharmaceuticals Inc. and Benitec Biopharma Limited.

Profitability

Table 2 hightlights the net margins, return on equity and return on assets of the two companies.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Kala Pharmaceuticals Inc. 490,869,774.15% -104.2% -54.1% Benitec Biopharma Limited 1,258,185,871.53% 0% 0%

Analyst Ratings

Kala Pharmaceuticals Inc. and Benitec Biopharma Limited Ratings and Recommendations are available on the next table.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Rating Score Kala Pharmaceuticals Inc. 0 0 1 3.00 Benitec Biopharma Limited 0 0 0 0.00

Kala Pharmaceuticals Inc.’s consensus price target is $12, while its potential upside is 200.00%.

Insider and Institutional Ownership

Institutional investors held 83.4% of Kala Pharmaceuticals Inc. shares and 4.11% of Benitec Biopharma Limited shares. Insiders held 4.25% of Kala Pharmaceuticals Inc. shares.

Performance

Here are the Weekly, Monthly, Quarterly, Half Yearly, Yearly and YTD Performance of both pretenders.

Performance (W) Performance (M) Performance (Q) Performance (HY) Performance (Y) Performance (YTD) Kala Pharmaceuticals Inc. 3.89% -7.98% -20.65% 10.11% -51.96% 20.25% Benitec Biopharma Limited 26.87% 11.45% -51.43% -39.29% -60.83% -43.33%

For the past year Kala Pharmaceuticals Inc. has 20.25% stronger performance while Benitec Biopharma Limited has -43.33% weaker performance.

Summary

On 6 of the 11 factors Benitec Biopharma Limited beats Kala Pharmaceuticals Inc.

Kala Pharmaceuticals, Inc., a biopharmaceutical company, focuses on the development and commercialization of therapies using its proprietary nanoparticle-based Mucus Penetrating Particles technology. The companyÂ’s product candidates include KPI-121 1.0%, which has completed Phase 3 clinical trials for the treatment of inflammation and pain following ocular surgery; and KPI-121 0.25% that is in Phase 3 clinical trials for the temporary relief of the signs and symptoms of dry eye disease. It also develops KPI-285, a receptor kinase inhibitor, which is in preclinical studies for the treatment of various retinal diseases. The company was formerly known as Hanes Newco, Inc. and changed its name to Kala Pharmaceuticals, Inc. in December 2009. Kala Pharmaceuticals, Inc. was founded in 2009 and is headquartered in Waltham, Massachusetts.

Benitec Biopharma Limited, a biotechnology company, develops treatments for chronic and life-threatening human diseases based on its gene silencing therapy, DNA-directed RNA interference (ddRNAi) in Australia and the United States. The company provides BB-301, a single administration ddRNAi-based gene therapy for the treatment of oculopharyngeal muscular dystrophy; BB-201, a ddRNAi-based therapy for the treatment of wet age-related macular degeneration; and BB-101 and BB-103 ddRNAi-based therapies for the treatment of human hepatitis B. It also offers BB-401 and BB-501 for the treatment of oncology. The company was founded in 1995 and is headquartered in North Sydney, Australia.