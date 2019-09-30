Contrasting of Kala Pharmaceuticals Inc. (KALA) and Auris Medical Holding Ltd. (NASDAQ:EARS)

Both Kala Pharmaceuticals Inc. (NASDAQ:KALA) and Auris Medical Holding Ltd. (NASDAQ:EARS) compete on a level playing field in the Biotechnology industry. We will evaluate their performance with regards to analyst recommendations, profitability, institutional ownership, risk, dividends, earnings and valuation.

Earnings and Valuation

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Kala Pharmaceuticals Inc. 4 -0.05 20.43M -2.74 0.00 Auris Medical Holding Ltd. 3 0.00 2.66M -21.61 0.00

Table 1 highlights Kala Pharmaceuticals Inc. and Auris Medical Holding Ltd.’s top-line revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.

Profitability

Table 2 hightlights the return on equity, net margins and return on assets of the two companies.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Kala Pharmaceuticals Inc. 493,859,988.40% -104.2% -54.1% Auris Medical Holding Ltd. 94,702,364.00% 0% -111.7%

Liquidity

The Current Ratio and Quick Ratio of Kala Pharmaceuticals Inc. are 10.3 and 9.9 respectively. Its competitor Auris Medical Holding Ltd.’s Current Ratio is 1.3 and its Quick Ratio is 1.3. Kala Pharmaceuticals Inc. can pay off short and long-term obligations better than Auris Medical Holding Ltd.

Analyst Ratings

The table given features the ratings and recommendations for Kala Pharmaceuticals Inc. and Auris Medical Holding Ltd.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Rating Score Kala Pharmaceuticals Inc. 0 0 1 3.00 Auris Medical Holding Ltd. 0 0 0 0.00

Kala Pharmaceuticals Inc.’s upside potential is 200.00% at a $12 average target price.

Institutional & Insider Ownership

The shares of both Kala Pharmaceuticals Inc. and Auris Medical Holding Ltd. are owned by institutional investors at 83.4% and 15.1% respectively. About 4.25% of Kala Pharmaceuticals Inc.’s share are owned by insiders. Competitively, insiders own roughly 16.57% of Auris Medical Holding Ltd.’s shares.

Performance

In this table we provide the Weekly, Monthly, Quarterly, Half Yearly, Yearly and YTD Performance of both pretenders.

Performance (W) Performance (M) Performance (Q) Performance (HY) Performance (Y) Performance (YTD) Kala Pharmaceuticals Inc. 3.89% -7.98% -20.65% 10.11% -51.96% 20.25% Auris Medical Holding Ltd. 7.66% 8.86% -33.71% -65.68% -43.59% -67.65%

For the past year Kala Pharmaceuticals Inc. has 20.25% stronger performance while Auris Medical Holding Ltd. has -67.65% weaker performance.

Summary

Kala Pharmaceuticals Inc. beats Auris Medical Holding Ltd. on 9 of the 11 factors.

Kala Pharmaceuticals, Inc., a biopharmaceutical company, focuses on the development and commercialization of therapies using its proprietary nanoparticle-based Mucus Penetrating Particles technology. The companyÂ’s product candidates include KPI-121 1.0%, which has completed Phase 3 clinical trials for the treatment of inflammation and pain following ocular surgery; and KPI-121 0.25% that is in Phase 3 clinical trials for the temporary relief of the signs and symptoms of dry eye disease. It also develops KPI-285, a receptor kinase inhibitor, which is in preclinical studies for the treatment of various retinal diseases. The company was formerly known as Hanes Newco, Inc. and changed its name to Kala Pharmaceuticals, Inc. in December 2009. Kala Pharmaceuticals, Inc. was founded in 2009 and is headquartered in Waltham, Massachusetts.

Auris Medical Holding AG, a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, focuses on the development of novel products for the treatment of inner ear disorders. Its product candidates include AM-101, which is in phase III clinical development for the treatment of acute inner ear tinnitus; and AM-111 that is in phase III clinical development for the treatment of acute inner ear hearing loss. The company is also developing AM-125 for the treatment of vestibular disorders; and other pre-clinical stage products comprising AM-102 and AM-123. It has a collaboration and license agreement with Xigen S.A. to develop, manufacture, and commercialize pharmaceutical products, as well as drug delivery devices and formulations for local administration of therapeutic substances to the inner ear for the treatment of ear disorders. The company was formerly known as Auris Medical AG and changed its name to Auris Medical Holding AG in April 2014. Auris Medical Holding AG was founded in 1998 and is headquartered in Zug, Switzerland.