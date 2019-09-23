Contrasting of Kaixin Auto Holdings (KXIN) and Wealthbridge Acquisition Limited (NASDAQ:HHHHU)

Both Kaixin Auto Holdings (NASDAQ:KXIN) and Wealthbridge Acquisition Limited (NASDAQ:HHHHU) are Conglomerates companies, competing one another. We will compare their analyst recommendations, institutional ownership, profitability, risk, dividends, earnings and valuation.
Earnings & Valuation
|Gross Revenue
|Price/Sales Ratio
|Net Income
|Earnings Per Share
|Price/Earnings Ratio
|Kaixin Auto Holdings
|4
|0.35
|N/A
|-0.32
|0.00
|Wealthbridge Acquisition Limited
|N/A
|0.00
|N/A
|-0.07
|0.00
In table 1 we can see Kaixin Auto Holdings and Wealthbridge Acquisition Limited’s gross revenue, earnings per share and valuation.
Profitability
Table 2 represents Kaixin Auto Holdings (NASDAQ:KXIN) and Wealthbridge Acquisition Limited (NASDAQ:HHHHU)’s return on assets, return on equity and net margins.
|Net Margins
|Return on Equity
|Return on Assets
|Kaixin Auto Holdings
|0.00%
|0%
|0%
|Wealthbridge Acquisition Limited
|0.00%
|0%
|0%
Insider and Institutional Ownership
Roughly 0% of Kaixin Auto Holdings shares are owned by institutional investors while 74% of Wealthbridge Acquisition Limited are owned by institutional investors.
Performance
In this table we provide the Weekly, Monthly, Quarterly, Half Yearly, Yearly and YTD Performance of both pretenders.
|Performance (W)
|Performance (M)
|Performance (Q)
|Performance (HY)
|Performance (Y)
|Performance (YTD)
|Kaixin Auto Holdings
|10.07%
|-22.64%
|-41.64%
|-83.82%
|-83.13%
|-83.76%
|Wealthbridge Acquisition Limited
|0.59%
|1.48%
|0%
|0%
|0%
|2.7%
For the past year Kaixin Auto Holdings has -83.76% weaker performance while Wealthbridge Acquisition Limited has 2.7% stronger performance.
