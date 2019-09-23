Contrasting of Kaixin Auto Holdings (KXIN) and Wealthbridge Acquisition Limited (NASDAQ:HHHHU)

Both Kaixin Auto Holdings (NASDAQ:KXIN) and Wealthbridge Acquisition Limited (NASDAQ:HHHHU) are Conglomerates companies, competing one another. We will compare their analyst recommendations, institutional ownership, profitability, risk, dividends, earnings and valuation.

Earnings & Valuation

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Kaixin Auto Holdings 4 0.35 N/A -0.32 0.00 Wealthbridge Acquisition Limited N/A 0.00 N/A -0.07 0.00

In table 1 we can see Kaixin Auto Holdings and Wealthbridge Acquisition Limited’s gross revenue, earnings per share and valuation.

Profitability

Table 2 represents Kaixin Auto Holdings (NASDAQ:KXIN) and Wealthbridge Acquisition Limited (NASDAQ:HHHHU)’s return on assets, return on equity and net margins.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Kaixin Auto Holdings 0.00% 0% 0% Wealthbridge Acquisition Limited 0.00% 0% 0%

Insider and Institutional Ownership

Roughly 0% of Kaixin Auto Holdings shares are owned by institutional investors while 74% of Wealthbridge Acquisition Limited are owned by institutional investors.

Performance

In this table we provide the Weekly, Monthly, Quarterly, Half Yearly, Yearly and YTD Performance of both pretenders.

Performance (W) Performance (M) Performance (Q) Performance (HY) Performance (Y) Performance (YTD) Kaixin Auto Holdings 10.07% -22.64% -41.64% -83.82% -83.13% -83.76% Wealthbridge Acquisition Limited 0.59% 1.48% 0% 0% 0% 2.7%

For the past year Kaixin Auto Holdings has -83.76% weaker performance while Wealthbridge Acquisition Limited has 2.7% stronger performance.