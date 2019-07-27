Contrasting of Kaixin Auto Holdings (KXIN) and TMSR Holding Company Limited (NASDAQ:TMSR)

Both Kaixin Auto Holdings (NASDAQ:KXIN) and TMSR Holding Company Limited (NASDAQ:TMSR) are each other’s competitor in the Conglomerates industry. Thus the contrast of their institutional ownership, profitability, analyst recommendations, risk, dividends, earnings and valuation.

Valuation and Earnings

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Kaixin Auto Holdings 7 0.25 N/A -0.32 0.00 TMSR Holding Company Limited 2 1.31 N/A 0.07 24.71

Demonstrates Kaixin Auto Holdings and TMSR Holding Company Limited earnings per share, top-line revenue and valuation.

Profitability

Table 2 provides us Kaixin Auto Holdings and TMSR Holding Company Limited’s return on assets, return on equity and net margins.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Kaixin Auto Holdings 0.00% 0% 0% TMSR Holding Company Limited 0.00% 4.2% 2.5%

Insider and Institutional Ownership

Comparatively, 81.6% are TMSR Holding Company Limited’s share owned by insiders.

Performance

Here are the Weekly, Monthly, Quarterly, Half Yearly, Yearly and YTD Performance of both pretenders.

Performance (W) Performance (M) Performance (Q) Performance (HY) Performance (Y) Performance (YTD) Kaixin Auto Holdings 0.95% -69.06% -68.63% -67.94% -66.94% -68.42% TMSR Holding Company Limited -0.57% -6.49% -39.72% -23.11% -64.33% 13.07%

For the past year Kaixin Auto Holdings had bearish trend while TMSR Holding Company Limited had bullish trend.

Summary

On 7 of the 8 factors TMSR Holding Company Limited beats Kaixin Auto Holdings.

TMSR Holding Company Limited, together with its subsidiaries, focuses on the research, development, production, and sale of solid waste recycling systems for the mining and industrial sectors in the People's Republic of China. It is also involved in the iron ore trading, wine import and resale, and Agarwood wine trading businesses; and provision of ship exchange consulting services. The company was incorporated in 2015 and is based in Wuhan, China.