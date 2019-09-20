Contrasting of Kaixin Auto Holdings (KXIN) and Steel Partners Holdings L.P. (NYSE:SPLP)

As Conglomerates businesses, Kaixin Auto Holdings (NASDAQ:KXIN) and Steel Partners Holdings L.P. (NYSE:SPLP), are affected by compare. This especially applies to their analyst recommendations, profitability, risk, dividends, earnings and valuation, institutional ownership.

Valuation & Earnings

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Kaixin Auto Holdings 4 0.34 N/A -0.32 0.00 Steel Partners Holdings L.P. 14 0.20 N/A -0.61 0.00

Table 1 showcases the gross revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation of Kaixin Auto Holdings and Steel Partners Holdings L.P.

Profitability

Table 2 represents Kaixin Auto Holdings (NASDAQ:KXIN) and Steel Partners Holdings L.P. (NYSE:SPLP)’s return on assets, net margins and return on equity.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Kaixin Auto Holdings 0.00% 0% 0% Steel Partners Holdings L.P. 0.00% -1.5% -0.3%

Insider and Institutional Ownership

Roughly 0% of Kaixin Auto Holdings shares are owned by institutional investors while 30.6% of Steel Partners Holdings L.P. are owned by institutional investors. Comparatively, Steel Partners Holdings L.P. has 1.9% of it’s share owned by insiders.

Performance

In this table we provide the Weekly, Monthly, Quarterly, Half Yearly, Yearly and YTD Performance of both pretenders.

Performance (W) Performance (M) Performance (Q) Performance (HY) Performance (Y) Performance (YTD) Kaixin Auto Holdings 10.07% -22.64% -41.64% -83.82% -83.13% -83.76% Steel Partners Holdings L.P. -2.1% 0.92% -4.19% -2.8% -18.35% 2.28%

For the past year Kaixin Auto Holdings has -83.76% weaker performance while Steel Partners Holdings L.P. has 2.28% stronger performance.

Summary

Kaixin Auto Holdings beats on 4 of the 7 factors Steel Partners Holdings L.P.