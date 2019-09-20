Contrasting of Kaixin Auto Holdings (KXIN) and Steel Partners Holdings L.P. (NYSE:SPLP)

As Conglomerates businesses, Kaixin Auto Holdings (NASDAQ:KXIN) and Steel Partners Holdings L.P. (NYSE:SPLP), are affected by compare. This especially applies to their analyst recommendations, profitability, risk, dividends, earnings and valuation, institutional ownership.
Valuation & Earnings
|Gross Revenue
|Price/Sales Ratio
|Net Income
|Earnings Per Share
|Price/Earnings Ratio
|Kaixin Auto Holdings
|4
|0.34
|N/A
|-0.32
|0.00
|Steel Partners Holdings L.P.
|14
|0.20
|N/A
|-0.61
|0.00
Table 1 showcases the gross revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation of Kaixin Auto Holdings and Steel Partners Holdings L.P.
Profitability
Table 2 represents Kaixin Auto Holdings (NASDAQ:KXIN) and Steel Partners Holdings L.P. (NYSE:SPLP)’s return on assets, net margins and return on equity.
|Net Margins
|Return on Equity
|Return on Assets
|Kaixin Auto Holdings
|0.00%
|0%
|0%
|Steel Partners Holdings L.P.
|0.00%
|-1.5%
|-0.3%
Insider and Institutional Ownership
Roughly 0% of Kaixin Auto Holdings shares are owned by institutional investors while 30.6% of Steel Partners Holdings L.P. are owned by institutional investors. Comparatively, Steel Partners Holdings L.P. has 1.9% of it’s share owned by insiders.
Performance
In this table we provide the Weekly, Monthly, Quarterly, Half Yearly, Yearly and YTD Performance of both pretenders.
|Performance (W)
|Performance (M)
|Performance (Q)
|Performance (HY)
|Performance (Y)
|Performance (YTD)
|Kaixin Auto Holdings
|10.07%
|-22.64%
|-41.64%
|-83.82%
|-83.13%
|-83.76%
|Steel Partners Holdings L.P.
|-2.1%
|0.92%
|-4.19%
|-2.8%
|-18.35%
|2.28%
For the past year Kaixin Auto Holdings has -83.76% weaker performance while Steel Partners Holdings L.P. has 2.28% stronger performance.
Summary
Kaixin Auto Holdings beats on 4 of the 7 factors Steel Partners Holdings L.P.
