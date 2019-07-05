Contrasting of Kaixin Auto Holdings (KXIN) and FinTech Acquisition Corp. III (NASDAQ:FTAC)

Kaixin Auto Holdings (NASDAQ:KXIN) and FinTech Acquisition Corp. III (NASDAQ:FTAC) compete against each other in the Conglomerates sector. We will compare them and contrast their risk, analyst recommendations, profitability, dividends, earnings and valuation, institutional ownership.

Valuation and Earnings

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Kaixin Auto Holdings 8 0.33 N/A -0.32 0.00 FinTech Acquisition Corp. III 10 0.00 N/A 0.01 812.50

Demonstrates Kaixin Auto Holdings and FinTech Acquisition Corp. III earnings per share (EPS), gross revenue and valuation.

Profitability

Table 2 shows the return on equity, net margins and return on assets of the two firms.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Kaixin Auto Holdings 0.00% 0% 0% FinTech Acquisition Corp. III 0.00% 0% 0%

Performance

In this table we show the Weekly, Monthly, Quarterly, Half Yearly, Yearly and YTD Performance of both pretenders.

Performance (W) Performance (M) Performance (Q) Performance (HY) Performance (Y) Performance (YTD) Kaixin Auto Holdings 0.95% -69.06% -68.63% -67.94% -66.94% -68.42% FinTech Acquisition Corp. III -0.51% -0.2% 0% 0% 0% 1.14%

For the past year Kaixin Auto Holdings has -68.42% weaker performance while FinTech Acquisition Corp. III has 1.14% stronger performance.

Summary

FinTech Acquisition Corp. III beats on 4 of the 5 factors Kaixin Auto Holdings.