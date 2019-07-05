Contrasting of Kaixin Auto Holdings (KXIN) and FinTech Acquisition Corp. III (NASDAQ:FTAC)

Kaixin Auto Holdings (NASDAQ:KXIN) and FinTech Acquisition Corp. III (NASDAQ:FTAC) compete against each other in the Conglomerates sector. We will compare them and contrast their risk, analyst recommendations, profitability, dividends, earnings and valuation, institutional ownership.
Valuation and Earnings
|Gross Revenue
|Price/Sales Ratio
|Net Income
|Earnings Per Share
|Price/Earnings Ratio
|Kaixin Auto Holdings
|8
|0.33
|N/A
|-0.32
|0.00
|FinTech Acquisition Corp. III
|10
|0.00
|N/A
|0.01
|812.50
Demonstrates Kaixin Auto Holdings and FinTech Acquisition Corp. III earnings per share (EPS), gross revenue and valuation.
Profitability
Table 2 shows the return on equity, net margins and return on assets of the two firms.
|Net Margins
|Return on Equity
|Return on Assets
|Kaixin Auto Holdings
|0.00%
|0%
|0%
|FinTech Acquisition Corp. III
|0.00%
|0%
|0%
Performance
In this table we show the Weekly, Monthly, Quarterly, Half Yearly, Yearly and YTD Performance of both pretenders.
|Performance (W)
|Performance (M)
|Performance (Q)
|Performance (HY)
|Performance (Y)
|Performance (YTD)
|Kaixin Auto Holdings
|0.95%
|-69.06%
|-68.63%
|-67.94%
|-66.94%
|-68.42%
|FinTech Acquisition Corp. III
|-0.51%
|-0.2%
|0%
|0%
|0%
|1.14%
For the past year Kaixin Auto Holdings has -68.42% weaker performance while FinTech Acquisition Corp. III has 1.14% stronger performance.
Summary
FinTech Acquisition Corp. III beats on 4 of the 5 factors Kaixin Auto Holdings.
