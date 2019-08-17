Contrasting of Kaiser Aluminum Corporation (KALU) and Its Rivals

Kaiser Aluminum Corporation (NASDAQ:KALU) is a company in the Aluminum industry and that’s how we compare it to its competitors. The comparing will be based on the profitability, analyst recommendations, risk, dividends, institutional ownership, earnings and valuation.

Institutional & Insider Ownership

Kaiser Aluminum Corporation has 0% of its shares held by institutional investors vs. an average of 63.40% institutional ownership for its rivals. On other hand Kaiser Aluminum Corporation has 1.7% of its shares held by company insiders vs. an average of 0.92% insiders ownership for its competitors.

Profitability

Table 1 has Kaiser Aluminum Corporation and its competitors’ net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Kaiser Aluminum Corporation 0.00% 12.20% 6.40% Industry Average 1.89% 7.95% 3.38%

Earnings & Valuation

The following data compares Kaiser Aluminum Corporation and its competitors’ gross revenue, valuation and net income.

Net Income Gross Revenue Price/Earnings Ratio Kaiser Aluminum Corporation N/A 99 17.22 Industry Average 171.45M 9.10B 26.61

Kaiser Aluminum Corporation has lower revenue and P/E Ratio than its rivals. The company has a lower price-to-earnings ratio which is presently more affordable in compare to its competitors.

Analyst Recommendations

Table 3 provides summary of current ratings for Kaiser Aluminum Corporation and its competitors.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Rating Score Kaiser Aluminum Corporation 0 1 0 2.00 Industry Average 0.00 1.25 1.00 2.21

With average price target of $97, Kaiser Aluminum Corporation has a potential upside of 6.63%. The potential upside of the competitors is 34.46%. The equities research analysts’ belief based on the results shown earlier is that Kaiser Aluminum Corporation is looking more favorable than its competitors.

Performance

In this table we show the Weekly, Monthly, Quarterly, Half Yearly, Yearly and YTD Performance of Kaiser Aluminum Corporation and its competitors.

Performance (W) Performance (M) Performance (Q) Performance (HY) Performance (Y) Performance (YTD) Kaiser Aluminum Corporation 0.09% -0.63% 0.02% -3.23% -12.74% 7.82% Industry Average 0.38% 11.12% 16.18% 40.69% 20.04% 32.78%

For the past year Kaiser Aluminum Corporation was less bullish than its competitors.

Liquidity

Kaiser Aluminum Corporation has a Current Ratio of 3.3 and a Quick Ratio of 2.1. Competitively, Kaiser Aluminum Corporation’s competitors Current Ratio is 1.77 and has 0.93 Quick Ratio. Kaiser Aluminum Corporation has better ability to pay short and long-term obligations than Kaiser Aluminum Corporation’s rivals.

Risk & Volatility

Kaiser Aluminum Corporation has a beta of 1.03 and its 3.00% more volatile than Standard and Poor’s 500. Competitively, Kaiser Aluminum Corporation’s rivals are 41.60% more volatile than Standard and Poor’s 500, because of the 1.42 beta.

Dividends

Kaiser Aluminum Corporation does not pay a dividend.

Summary

On 6 of the 6 factors Kaiser Aluminum Corporation’s rivals beat Kaiser Aluminum Corporation.

Kaiser Aluminum Corporation manufactures and sells semi-fabricated specialty aluminum mill products. The company offers rolled, extruded, and drawn aluminum products used principally for aerospace and defense, automotive, consumer durables, electronics, electrical, and machinery and equipment applications. Its aerospace and high strength products include heat treat plates and sheets, hard alloy extruded shapes, cold finish rods and bars, seamless drawn tubes, and billets for aerospace and defense industries. The companyÂ’s automotive extrusions include extruded aluminum products for structural components, bumper systems, anti-lock braking systems, and drawn tubes for drive shafts in the automobile industry. Its general engineering products comprise alloy plate, sheet, rod, bar, tube, wire, and standard extrusion shapes used in various applications, including the production of military vehicles, ordnances, semiconductor manufacturing cells, electronic devices, after-market motor sport parts, tooling plates, parts for machinery and equipment, bolts, screws, nails, and rivets. The company also offers extruded, drawn, and cast billet aluminum products for industrial end uses. It sells its products directly to customers through sales personnel located in the United States, Canada, Europe, and China, as well as through independent sales agents in other regions of Asia, Latin America, and the Middle East. Kaiser Aluminum Corporation was founded in 1946 and is headquartered in Foothill Ranch, California.