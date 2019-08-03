Contrasting of Kadmon Holdings Inc. (KDMN) and Zafgen Inc. (NASDAQ:ZFGN)

Kadmon Holdings Inc. (NYSE:KDMN) and Zafgen Inc. (NASDAQ:ZFGN) compete with each other in the Biotechnology sector. We will analyze and compare their risk, analyst recommendations, profitability, dividends, earnings and valuation, institutional ownership.

Earnings and Valuation

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Kadmon Holdings Inc. 2 305.18 N/A -0.31 0.00 Zafgen Inc. 3 0.00 N/A -1.73 0.00

We can see in table 1 the earnings per share (EPS), gross revenue and valuation of Kadmon Holdings Inc. and Zafgen Inc.

Profitability

Table 2 shows us Kadmon Holdings Inc. and Zafgen Inc.’s return on assets, return on equity and net margins.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Kadmon Holdings Inc. 0.00% -41.6% -18.2% Zafgen Inc. 0.00% -70.6% -52.8%

Liquidity

3.9 and 3.9 are the respective Current Ratio and a Quick Ratio of Kadmon Holdings Inc. Its rival Zafgen Inc.’s Current and Quick Ratios are 7.8 and 7.8 respectively. Zafgen Inc. has a better chance of clearing its pay short and long-term debts than Kadmon Holdings Inc.

Analyst Recommendations

Kadmon Holdings Inc. and Zafgen Inc. Ratings and Recommendations are available on the next table.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Rating Score Kadmon Holdings Inc. 0 0 0 0.00 Zafgen Inc. 0 0 4 3.00

On the other hand, Zafgen Inc.’s potential upside is 602.55% and its average target price is $6.67.

Insider & Institutional Ownership

Institutional investors held 75.9% of Kadmon Holdings Inc. shares and 81.8% of Zafgen Inc. shares. About 0.43% of Kadmon Holdings Inc.’s share are held by insiders. On the other hand, insiders held about 1.14% of Zafgen Inc.’s shares.

Performance

Here are the Weekly, Monthly, Quarterly, Half Yearly, Yearly and YTD Performance of both pretenders.

Performance (W) Performance (M) Performance (Q) Performance (HY) Performance (Y) Performance (YTD) Kadmon Holdings Inc. -0.76% 15.42% 12.93% 15.42% -21.79% 25.96% Zafgen Inc. -13.33% -22.22% -64.45% -78.89% -91.17% -81.62%

For the past year Kadmon Holdings Inc. had bullish trend while Zafgen Inc. had bearish trend.

Summary

Kadmon Holdings Inc. beats Zafgen Inc. on 5 of the 8 factors.

Kadmon Holdings, Inc., a biopharmaceutical company, discovers, develops, and commercializes small molecules and biologics within autoimmune and fibrotic, oncology, and genetic diseases. The company markets and distributes a portfolio of branded generic ribavirin products for chronic hepatitis C virus infection; and distributes products in various therapeutic areas, including those indicated for the management of rare diseases. Its lead product candidates include KD025, a rho-associated coiled-coil kinase2 inhibitor, which is in Phase II clinical studies for the treatment of autoimmune, fibrotic, and neurodegenerative diseases; Tesevatinib, an oral tyrosine kinase inhibitor that is in Phase II clinical studies for use in the treatment of non-small cell lung cancer and glioblastoma, as well as for treating autosomal dominant polycystic kidney disease; and KD034 that is used for the treatment of WilsonÂ’s disease, a genetic liver disease. Kadmon Holdings, Inc. has a strategic collaborations and license agreements with Symphony Evolution, Inc.; Nano Terra, Inc.; Dyax Corp.; Chiromics, LLC; VIVUS, Inc.; MeiraGTx Limited; AbbVie Inc.; Zydus Pharmaceuticals USA, Inc.; Jinghua Pharmaceutical Group Co., Ltd.; and Camber Pharmaceuticals, Inc. The company is headquartered in New York, New York.

Zafgen, Inc., a biopharmaceutical company, focuses on the development of therapeutics for patients suffering from metabolic diseases comprising type 2 diabetes and obesity. The companyÂ’s lead product candidate is ZGN-1061, a fumagillin-class MetAP2 inhibitor administered by subcutaneous injection, which is in Phase 1 clinical trial and profiled for its utility in the treatment of metabolic diseases. Zafgen, Inc. was founded in 2005 and is based in Boston, Massachusetts.