Contrasting of Kadmon Holdings Inc. (KDMN) and Zafgen Inc. (NASDAQ:ZFGN)

Kadmon Holdings Inc. (NYSE:KDMN) and Zafgen Inc. (NASDAQ:ZFGN) compete with each other in the Biotechnology sector. We will analyze and compare their risk, analyst recommendations, profitability, dividends, earnings and valuation, institutional ownership.
Earnings and Valuation
|Gross Revenue
|Price/Sales Ratio
|Net Income
|Earnings Per Share
|Price/Earnings Ratio
|Kadmon Holdings Inc.
|2
|305.18
|N/A
|-0.31
|0.00
|Zafgen Inc.
|3
|0.00
|N/A
|-1.73
|0.00
We can see in table 1 the earnings per share (EPS), gross revenue and valuation of Kadmon Holdings Inc. and Zafgen Inc.
Profitability
Table 2 shows us Kadmon Holdings Inc. and Zafgen Inc.’s return on assets, return on equity and net margins.
|Net Margins
|Return on Equity
|Return on Assets
|Kadmon Holdings Inc.
|0.00%
|-41.6%
|-18.2%
|Zafgen Inc.
|0.00%
|-70.6%
|-52.8%
Liquidity
3.9 and 3.9 are the respective Current Ratio and a Quick Ratio of Kadmon Holdings Inc. Its rival Zafgen Inc.’s Current and Quick Ratios are 7.8 and 7.8 respectively. Zafgen Inc. has a better chance of clearing its pay short and long-term debts than Kadmon Holdings Inc.
Analyst Recommendations
Kadmon Holdings Inc. and Zafgen Inc. Ratings and Recommendations are available on the next table.
|Sell Ratings
|Hold Ratings
|Buy Ratings
|Rating Score
|Kadmon Holdings Inc.
|0
|0
|0
|0.00
|Zafgen Inc.
|0
|0
|4
|3.00
On the other hand, Zafgen Inc.’s potential upside is 602.55% and its average target price is $6.67.
Insider & Institutional Ownership
Institutional investors held 75.9% of Kadmon Holdings Inc. shares and 81.8% of Zafgen Inc. shares. About 0.43% of Kadmon Holdings Inc.’s share are held by insiders. On the other hand, insiders held about 1.14% of Zafgen Inc.’s shares.
Performance
Here are the Weekly, Monthly, Quarterly, Half Yearly, Yearly and YTD Performance of both pretenders.
|Performance (W)
|Performance (M)
|Performance (Q)
|Performance (HY)
|Performance (Y)
|Performance (YTD)
|Kadmon Holdings Inc.
|-0.76%
|15.42%
|12.93%
|15.42%
|-21.79%
|25.96%
|Zafgen Inc.
|-13.33%
|-22.22%
|-64.45%
|-78.89%
|-91.17%
|-81.62%
For the past year Kadmon Holdings Inc. had bullish trend while Zafgen Inc. had bearish trend.
Summary
Kadmon Holdings Inc. beats Zafgen Inc. on 5 of the 8 factors.
Kadmon Holdings, Inc., a biopharmaceutical company, discovers, develops, and commercializes small molecules and biologics within autoimmune and fibrotic, oncology, and genetic diseases. The company markets and distributes a portfolio of branded generic ribavirin products for chronic hepatitis C virus infection; and distributes products in various therapeutic areas, including those indicated for the management of rare diseases. Its lead product candidates include KD025, a rho-associated coiled-coil kinase2 inhibitor, which is in Phase II clinical studies for the treatment of autoimmune, fibrotic, and neurodegenerative diseases; Tesevatinib, an oral tyrosine kinase inhibitor that is in Phase II clinical studies for use in the treatment of non-small cell lung cancer and glioblastoma, as well as for treating autosomal dominant polycystic kidney disease; and KD034 that is used for the treatment of WilsonÂ’s disease, a genetic liver disease. Kadmon Holdings, Inc. has a strategic collaborations and license agreements with Symphony Evolution, Inc.; Nano Terra, Inc.; Dyax Corp.; Chiromics, LLC; VIVUS, Inc.; MeiraGTx Limited; AbbVie Inc.; Zydus Pharmaceuticals USA, Inc.; Jinghua Pharmaceutical Group Co., Ltd.; and Camber Pharmaceuticals, Inc. The company is headquartered in New York, New York.
Zafgen, Inc., a biopharmaceutical company, focuses on the development of therapeutics for patients suffering from metabolic diseases comprising type 2 diabetes and obesity. The companyÂ’s lead product candidate is ZGN-1061, a fumagillin-class MetAP2 inhibitor administered by subcutaneous injection, which is in Phase 1 clinical trial and profiled for its utility in the treatment of metabolic diseases. Zafgen, Inc. was founded in 2005 and is based in Boston, Massachusetts.
