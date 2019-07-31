Contrasting of Kadmon Holdings Inc. (KDMN) and vTv Therapeutics Inc. (NASDAQ:VTVT)

Both Kadmon Holdings Inc. (NYSE:KDMN) and vTv Therapeutics Inc. (NASDAQ:VTVT) compete on a level playing field in the Biotechnology industry. We will evaluate their performance with regards to analyst recommendations, institutional ownership, profitability, risk, dividends, earnings and valuation.

Valuation and Earnings

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Kadmon Holdings Inc. 2 331.55 N/A -0.59 0.00 vTv Therapeutics Inc. 2 7.12 N/A -0.73 0.00

Table 1 demonstrates Kadmon Holdings Inc. and vTv Therapeutics Inc.’s top-line revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.

Profitability

Table 2 shows us the return on assets, net margins and return on equity of both businesses.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Kadmon Holdings Inc. 0.00% -66.8% -23% vTv Therapeutics Inc. 0.00% 18.1% -111.3%

Liquidity

The current Quick Ratio of Kadmon Holdings Inc. is 4.1 while its Current Ratio is 4.1. Meanwhile, vTv Therapeutics Inc. has a Current Ratio of 0.3 while its Quick Ratio is 0.3. Kadmon Holdings Inc. is better positioned to pay off its short-term and long-term debts than vTv Therapeutics Inc.

Analyst Ratings

Kadmon Holdings Inc. and vTv Therapeutics Inc. Recommendations and Ratings are available on the next table.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Rating Score Kadmon Holdings Inc. 0 0 0 0.00 vTv Therapeutics Inc. 0 0 1 3.00

Competitively vTv Therapeutics Inc. has a consensus target price of $5, with potential upside of 249.65%.

Insider and Institutional Ownership

Kadmon Holdings Inc. and vTv Therapeutics Inc. has shares owned by institutional investors as follows: 67.2% and 2%. About 0.43% of Kadmon Holdings Inc.’s share are owned by insiders. Competitively, vTv Therapeutics Inc. has 69.32% of it’s share owned by insiders.

Performance

In this table we provide the Weekly, Monthly, Quarterly, Half Yearly, Yearly and YTD Performance of both pretenders.

Performance (W) Performance (M) Performance (Q) Performance (HY) Performance (Y) Performance (YTD) Kadmon Holdings Inc. 2.23% -9.49% 4.09% -13.26% -37.94% 10.1% vTv Therapeutics Inc. 0% 0% -42.29% -44.49% -17.98% -44.91%

For the past year Kadmon Holdings Inc. has 10.1% stronger performance while vTv Therapeutics Inc. has -44.91% weaker performance.

Summary

On 6 of the 8 factors Kadmon Holdings Inc. beats vTv Therapeutics Inc.

Kadmon Holdings, Inc., a biopharmaceutical company, discovers, develops, and commercializes small molecules and biologics within autoimmune and fibrotic, oncology, and genetic diseases. The company markets and distributes a portfolio of branded generic ribavirin products for chronic hepatitis C virus infection; and distributes products in various therapeutic areas, including those indicated for the management of rare diseases. Its lead product candidates include KD025, a rho-associated coiled-coil kinase2 inhibitor, which is in Phase II clinical studies for the treatment of autoimmune, fibrotic, and neurodegenerative diseases; Tesevatinib, an oral tyrosine kinase inhibitor that is in Phase II clinical studies for use in the treatment of non-small cell lung cancer and glioblastoma, as well as for treating autosomal dominant polycystic kidney disease; and KD034 that is used for the treatment of WilsonÂ’s disease, a genetic liver disease. Kadmon Holdings, Inc. has a strategic collaborations and license agreements with Symphony Evolution, Inc.; Nano Terra, Inc.; Dyax Corp.; Chiromics, LLC; VIVUS, Inc.; MeiraGTx Limited; AbbVie Inc.; Zydus Pharmaceuticals USA, Inc.; Jinghua Pharmaceutical Group Co., Ltd.; and Camber Pharmaceuticals, Inc. The company is headquartered in New York, New York.

vTv Therapeutics Inc., a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, discovers, develops, and sells orally administered small molecule drug candidates worldwide. The companyÂ’s drug candidate for the treatment of AlzheimerÂ’s disease comprise azeliragon (TTP488), an orally administered, small molecule antagonist targeting the receptor for advanced glycation endproducts, which is in Phase III clinical trials. Its type 2 diabetes drug candidates include TTP399, an orally administered, liver-selective glucokinase activator that has been completed Phase IIb clinical trials; and TTP273, an orally administered, non-peptide agonist that targets the glucagon-like peptide-1 receptor, which is in Phase II clinical trials. The company has a license and research agreement with Calithera Biosciences, Inc. to develop and commercialize its hexokinase II inhibitors for therapeutics, prophylactic, preventative, or diagnostic use. vTv Therapeutics Inc. was founded in 2015 and is headquartered in High Point, North Carolina. vTv Therapeutics Inc. operates as a subsidiary of M&F TTP Holdings Two LLC.