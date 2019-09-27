Contrasting of Kadmon Holdings Inc. (KDMN) and Kazia Therapeutics Limited (NASDAQ:KZIA)

Kadmon Holdings Inc. (NYSE:KDMN) and Kazia Therapeutics Limited (NASDAQ:KZIA), both competing one another are Biotechnology companies. We will contrast their dividends, analyst recommendations, profitability, risk, institutional ownership, earnings and valuation.

Earnings and Valuation

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Kadmon Holdings Inc. 3 0.00 82.41M -0.31 0.00 Kazia Therapeutics Limited 3 0.00 3.84M -1.72 0.00

Table 1 demonstrates Kadmon Holdings Inc. and Kazia Therapeutics Limited’s gross revenue, earnings per share and valuation.

Profitability

Table 2 demonstrates the net margins, return on equity and return on assets of Kadmon Holdings Inc. and Kazia Therapeutics Limited.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Kadmon Holdings Inc. 3,259,115,716.21% -41.6% -18.2% Kazia Therapeutics Limited 146,102,043.15% -56.3% -39.2%

Liquidity

Kadmon Holdings Inc. has a Current Ratio of 3.9 and a Quick Ratio of 3.9. Competitively, Kazia Therapeutics Limited’s Current Ratio is 3.6 and has 3.6 Quick Ratio. Kadmon Holdings Inc.’s better ability to pay short and long-term obligations than Kazia Therapeutics Limited.

Analyst Ratings

Recommendations and Ratings for Kadmon Holdings Inc. and Kazia Therapeutics Limited can be find in next table.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Rating Score Kadmon Holdings Inc. 0 0 1 3.00 Kazia Therapeutics Limited 0 0 0 0.00

The upside potential is 206.51% for Kadmon Holdings Inc. with average price target of $8.

Insider and Institutional Ownership

Institutional investors held 75.9% of Kadmon Holdings Inc. shares and 3.3% of Kazia Therapeutics Limited shares. 0.43% are Kadmon Holdings Inc.’s share held by insiders. Comparatively, 28.8% are Kazia Therapeutics Limited’s share held by insiders.

Performance

Here are the Weekly, Monthly, Quarterly, Half Yearly, Yearly and YTD Performance of both pretenders.

Performance (W) Performance (M) Performance (Q) Performance (HY) Performance (Y) Performance (YTD) Kadmon Holdings Inc. -0.76% 15.42% 12.93% 15.42% -21.79% 25.96% Kazia Therapeutics Limited 4.53% 14.46% -16.99% 13.06% -42.41% 13.99%

For the past year Kadmon Holdings Inc. has stronger performance than Kazia Therapeutics Limited

Summary

On 9 of the 10 factors Kadmon Holdings Inc. beats Kazia Therapeutics Limited.

Kadmon Holdings, Inc., a biopharmaceutical company, discovers, develops, and commercializes small molecules and biologics within autoimmune and fibrotic, oncology, and genetic diseases. The company markets and distributes a portfolio of branded generic ribavirin products for chronic hepatitis C virus infection; and distributes products in various therapeutic areas, including those indicated for the management of rare diseases. Its lead product candidates include KD025, a rho-associated coiled-coil kinase2 inhibitor, which is in Phase II clinical studies for the treatment of autoimmune, fibrotic, and neurodegenerative diseases; Tesevatinib, an oral tyrosine kinase inhibitor that is in Phase II clinical studies for use in the treatment of non-small cell lung cancer and glioblastoma, as well as for treating autosomal dominant polycystic kidney disease; and KD034 that is used for the treatment of WilsonÂ’s disease, a genetic liver disease. Kadmon Holdings, Inc. has a strategic collaborations and license agreements with Symphony Evolution, Inc.; Nano Terra, Inc.; Dyax Corp.; Chiromics, LLC; VIVUS, Inc.; MeiraGTx Limited; AbbVie Inc.; Zydus Pharmaceuticals USA, Inc.; Jinghua Pharmaceutical Group Co., Ltd.; and Camber Pharmaceuticals, Inc. The company is headquartered in New York, New York.

Kazia Therapeutics Limited, a biotechnology company, develops anti-cancer drugs. It has three technologies, which include phosphoinositide 3-kinase inhibitors, superbenzopyran, and anti-tropomyosin. The company is developing GDC-0084, a novel targeted therapy that has completed Phase I clinical trial for the treatment of glioblastoma; Cantrixil, which is in Phase I clinical trials to treat ovarian cancer; and Trilexium, a novel therapy that is in early stage pre-clinical development for the treatment of various cancer types. It has collaboration agreement with The University of York, The Children's Cancer Institute Australia, The Mater Institute in Queensland, and the University of Boston. The company was formerly known as Novogen Limited and changed its name to Kazia Therapeutics Limited in November 2017. Kazia Therapeutics Limited was founded in 1994 and is based in Sydney, Australia.