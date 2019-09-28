Contrasting of Kadmon Holdings Inc. (KDMN) and Cytori Therapeutics Inc. (:)

Kadmon Holdings Inc. (NYSE:KDMN) and Cytori Therapeutics Inc. (:), are influenced by contrast since they are both players in the Biotechnology. These factors are particularly influence the risk, analyst recommendations, profitability, dividends, institutional ownership, earnings and valuation of the two firms.

Earnings & Valuation

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Kadmon Holdings Inc. 3 0.00 82.41M -0.31 0.00 Cytori Therapeutics Inc. N/A 0.00 N/A -1.49 0.00

In table 1 we can see Kadmon Holdings Inc. and Cytori Therapeutics Inc.’s gross revenue, earnings per share and valuation.

Profitability

Table 2 provides Kadmon Holdings Inc. and Cytori Therapeutics Inc.’s net margins, return on assets and return on equity.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Kadmon Holdings Inc. 3,251,015,819.16% -41.6% -18.2% Cytori Therapeutics Inc. 0.00% -277.6% -57.3%

Liquidity

The Current Ratio and a Quick Ratio of Kadmon Holdings Inc. are 3.9 and 3.9. Competitively, Cytori Therapeutics Inc. has 0.5 and 0.3 for Current and Quick Ratio. Kadmon Holdings Inc.’s better ability to pay short and long-term obligations than Cytori Therapeutics Inc.

Analyst Recommendations

Ratings and Recommendations for Kadmon Holdings Inc. and Cytori Therapeutics Inc. can be find in next table.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Rating Score Kadmon Holdings Inc. 0 0 1 3.00 Cytori Therapeutics Inc. 0 0 0 0.00

Kadmon Holdings Inc. has an average target price of $8, and a 221.29% upside potential.

Insider and Institutional Ownership

The shares of both Kadmon Holdings Inc. and Cytori Therapeutics Inc. are owned by institutional investors at 75.9% and 4.8% respectively. Kadmon Holdings Inc.’s share owned by insiders are 0.43%. Insiders Competitively, owned 1.96% of Cytori Therapeutics Inc. shares.

Performance

Here are the Weekly, Monthly, Quarterly, Half Yearly, Yearly and YTD Performance of both pretenders.

Performance (W) Performance (M) Performance (Q) Performance (HY) Performance (Y) Performance (YTD) Kadmon Holdings Inc. -0.76% 15.42% 12.93% 15.42% -21.79% 25.96% Cytori Therapeutics Inc. -12.55% -15.29% -33.32% -40.32% -71.15% -28.38%

For the past year Kadmon Holdings Inc. has 25.96% stronger performance while Cytori Therapeutics Inc. has -28.38% weaker performance.

Summary

Kadmon Holdings Inc. beats Cytori Therapeutics Inc. on 9 of the 9 factors.

Kadmon Holdings, Inc., a biopharmaceutical company, discovers, develops, and commercializes small molecules and biologics within autoimmune and fibrotic, oncology, and genetic diseases. The company markets and distributes a portfolio of branded generic ribavirin products for chronic hepatitis C virus infection; and distributes products in various therapeutic areas, including those indicated for the management of rare diseases. Its lead product candidates include KD025, a rho-associated coiled-coil kinase2 inhibitor, which is in Phase II clinical studies for the treatment of autoimmune, fibrotic, and neurodegenerative diseases; Tesevatinib, an oral tyrosine kinase inhibitor that is in Phase II clinical studies for use in the treatment of non-small cell lung cancer and glioblastoma, as well as for treating autosomal dominant polycystic kidney disease; and KD034 that is used for the treatment of WilsonÂ’s disease, a genetic liver disease. Kadmon Holdings, Inc. has a strategic collaborations and license agreements with Symphony Evolution, Inc.; Nano Terra, Inc.; Dyax Corp.; Chiromics, LLC; VIVUS, Inc.; MeiraGTx Limited; AbbVie Inc.; Zydus Pharmaceuticals USA, Inc.; Jinghua Pharmaceutical Group Co., Ltd.; and Camber Pharmaceuticals, Inc. The company is headquartered in New York, New York.

Cytori Therapeutics, Inc. develops cellular therapeutics for specific diseases and medical conditions. The company primarily provides Cytori Cell Therapy, which is in Phase III pivotal clinical trial for the treatment of impaired hand function in scleroderma. It also offers Celution System devices, proprietary enzymes, and sterile consumable sets that are used at the point-of-therapeutic application or at an off-site processing center; and StemSource cell and tissue banking systems, as well as surgical accessories and instruments. The company also provides ATI-0918, a liposomal encapsulation of doxorubicin for use in treating breast cancer, ovarian cancer, multiple myeloma, and KaposiÂ’s Sarcoma; and ATI-1123, a liposomal formulation of docetaxel for the treatment of non-small cell lung cancer, breast cancer, squamous cell carcinoma of the head and neck cancer, gastric adenocarcinoma, and hormone refractory prostate cancer. It serves hospitals, clinics, physicians, researchers, and other customers for commercial and research purposes through direct sales force, third-party distributors, independent sales representatives, and partners worldwide. The company was founded in 1996 and is headquartered in San Diego, California.