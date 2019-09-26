Contrasting of K12 Inc. (LRN) and Adtalem Global Education Inc. (NYSE:ATGE)

Both K12 Inc. (NYSE:LRN) and Adtalem Global Education Inc. (NYSE:ATGE) are each other’s competitor in the Education & Training Services industry. Thus the contrast of their dividends, analyst recommendations, profitability, risk, institutional ownership, earnings and valuation.

Valuation & Earnings

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio K12 Inc. 31 1.05 N/A 1.05 28.51 Adtalem Global Education Inc. 46 1.69 N/A 2.18 21.69

Table 1 showcases the top-line revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation of K12 Inc. and Adtalem Global Education Inc. Adtalem Global Education Inc. has higher revenue and earnings than K12 Inc. The company with a higher P/E ratio is currently more expensive of the two stocks. K12 Inc. has been trading at a higher P/E ratio than Adtalem Global Education Inc., which means that it is at the moment the more expensive of the two companies.

Profitability

Table 2 shows the return on assets, return on equity and net margins of the two firms.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets K12 Inc. 0.00% 7.2% 5.5% Adtalem Global Education Inc. 0.00% 7.5% 4.8%

Risk and Volatility

K12 Inc. has a beta of 0.05 and its 95.00% less volatile than Standard & Poor’s 500. Adtalem Global Education Inc.’s 0.9 beta is the reason why it is 10.00% less volatile than Standard & Poor’s 500.

Liquidity

The current Quick Ratio of K12 Inc. is 3.4 while its Current Ratio is 3.5. Meanwhile, Adtalem Global Education Inc. has a Current Ratio of 1.7 while its Quick Ratio is 1.7. K12 Inc. is better positioned to pay off its short-term and long-term debts than Adtalem Global Education Inc.

Analyst Ratings

K12 Inc. and Adtalem Global Education Inc. Ratings and Recommendations are available in the next table.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Rating Score K12 Inc. 0 0 0 0.00 Adtalem Global Education Inc. 0 0 1 3.00

On the other hand, Adtalem Global Education Inc.’s potential upside is 43.98% and its average price target is $55.

Insider & Institutional Ownership

The shares of both K12 Inc. and Adtalem Global Education Inc. are owned by institutional investors at 89.6% and 99.6% respectively. Insiders held roughly 1.6% of K12 Inc.’s shares. On the other hand, insiders held about 0.4% of Adtalem Global Education Inc.’s shares.

Performance

Here are the Weekly, Monthly, Quarterly, Half Yearly, Yearly and YTD Performance of both pretenders.

Performance (W) Performance (M) Performance (Q) Performance (HY) Performance (Y) Performance (YTD) K12 Inc. -2.86% -0.43% -1.16% -0.27% 81.35% 20.41% Adtalem Global Education Inc. -3.09% 5.22% -4.52% -3.8% -13.48% 0.11%

For the past year K12 Inc. was more bullish than Adtalem Global Education Inc.

Summary

On 7 of the 11 factors Adtalem Global Education Inc. beats K12 Inc.

K12 Inc., a technology-based education company, together with its subsidiaries, provides online curriculum, software systems, and educational services to facilitate individualized learning for students primarily in kindergarten through 12th grade in the United States and internationally. It manages virtual and blended public schools. The company also offers curriculum and technology solutions; full-time virtual and blended programs, semester courses, and supplemental educational products; teacher training, teaching, and other support services to public schools, school districts, private schools, charter schools, early childhood learning centers, and corporate partners. In addition, it provides FuelEd suite of offerings, such as K12 curriculum, FuelEd online courses, and FuelEd anywhere learning systems; and PEAK, a proprietary software system designed to manage in a single-user interface, multiple, and independent online school-based functions. Further, the company operates online private schools, including The K12 International Academy, the George Washington University Online High School, and the Keystone School. Additionally, it provides access to the online lessons and curriculum through proprietary learning management system; learning kits; student computers; and management, technology, and educational services. The company sells individual online courses directly to families who desire to educate their children outside of the traditional public school system or to supplement their childÂ’s existing public school education without the aid of an online teacher. K12 Inc. was founded in 2000 and is headquartered in Herndon, Virginia.

Adtalem Global Education Inc. provides educational services worldwide. It operates through four segments: Medical and Healthcare, Professional Education, Technology and Business, and U.S. Traditional Postsecondary. The Medical and Healthcare segment operates Chamberlain University, which provides pre and post-licensure bachelor's, master's, and doctorate degree programs in nursing through campus and online; American University of the Caribbean School of Medicine and Ross University School of Medicine, which provide medical education; and Ross University School of Veterinary Medicine that offers veterinary education. The Professional Education segment operates Becker Professional Education, which provides professional education serving the accounting, finance, project management, and healthcare professions. The Technology and Business segment operates approximately 13 institutions that offer undergraduate and graduate programs primarily in the areas of technology, engineering, business, management, medical, healthcare, and law, as well as legal bar exam review courses and review courses for tests required for diplomatic careers. The Business, Technology and Management segment operates DeVry University that offer career-oriented master's, bachelor's, and associate degree and certificate programs in technology, science, business, and the arts. The company was formerly known as DeVry Education Group Inc. and changed its name to Adtalem Global Education Inc. in May 2017. Adtalem Global Education Inc. was founded in 1931 and is headquartered in Downers Grove, Illinois.