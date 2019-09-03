Contrasting of Jupai Holdings Limited (JP) and Oxford Lane Capital Corp. (NASDAQ:OXLCO)

As Asset Management businesses, Jupai Holdings Limited (NYSE:JP) and Oxford Lane Capital Corp. (NASDAQ:OXLCO), are affected by compare. This especially applies to their profitability, analyst recommendations, risk, dividends, institutional ownership, earnings and valuation.
Earnings & Valuation
|Gross Revenue
|Price/Sales Ratio
|Net Income
|Earnings Per Share
|Price/Earnings Ratio
|Jupai Holdings Limited
|3
|0.00
|N/A
|-2.31
|0.00
|Oxford Lane Capital Corp.
|25
|5.29
|N/A
|-0.49
|0.00
Demonstrates Jupai Holdings Limited and Oxford Lane Capital Corp. earnings per share, top-line revenue and valuation.
Profitability
Table 2 provides the net margins, return on assets and return on equity of the two firms.
|Net Margins
|Return on Equity
|Return on Assets
|Jupai Holdings Limited
|0.00%
|-32%
|-23.2%
|Oxford Lane Capital Corp.
|0.00%
|0%
|0%
Insider & Institutional Ownership
Roughly 23% of Jupai Holdings Limited shares are owned by institutional investors while 0.01% of Oxford Lane Capital Corp. are owned by institutional investors. Insiders owned 2.59% of Jupai Holdings Limited shares.
Performance
Here are the Weekly, Monthly, Quarterly, Half Yearly, Yearly and YTD Performance of both pretenders.
|Performance (W)
|Performance (M)
|Performance (Q)
|Performance (HY)
|Performance (Y)
|Performance (YTD)
|Jupai Holdings Limited
|-4.39%
|-19.34%
|-48.42%
|-51%
|-88.48%
|-55.35%
|Oxford Lane Capital Corp.
|0.07%
|-0.14%
|-0.49%
|0.2%
|0.57%
|1.36%
For the past year Jupai Holdings Limited had bearish trend while Oxford Lane Capital Corp. had bullish trend.
Summary
Oxford Lane Capital Corp. beats on 6 of the 7 factors Jupai Holdings Limited.
Jupai Holdings Limited provides wealth management services in China. The company is based in China.
