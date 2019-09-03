Contrasting of Jupai Holdings Limited (JP) and Oxford Lane Capital Corp. (NASDAQ:OXLCO)

As Asset Management businesses, Jupai Holdings Limited (NYSE:JP) and Oxford Lane Capital Corp. (NASDAQ:OXLCO), are affected by compare. This especially applies to their profitability, analyst recommendations, risk, dividends, institutional ownership, earnings and valuation.

Earnings & Valuation

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Jupai Holdings Limited 3 0.00 N/A -2.31 0.00 Oxford Lane Capital Corp. 25 5.29 N/A -0.49 0.00

Demonstrates Jupai Holdings Limited and Oxford Lane Capital Corp. earnings per share, top-line revenue and valuation.

Profitability

Table 2 provides the net margins, return on assets and return on equity of the two firms.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Jupai Holdings Limited 0.00% -32% -23.2% Oxford Lane Capital Corp. 0.00% 0% 0%

Insider & Institutional Ownership

Roughly 23% of Jupai Holdings Limited shares are owned by institutional investors while 0.01% of Oxford Lane Capital Corp. are owned by institutional investors. Insiders owned 2.59% of Jupai Holdings Limited shares.

Performance

Here are the Weekly, Monthly, Quarterly, Half Yearly, Yearly and YTD Performance of both pretenders.

Performance (W) Performance (M) Performance (Q) Performance (HY) Performance (Y) Performance (YTD) Jupai Holdings Limited -4.39% -19.34% -48.42% -51% -88.48% -55.35% Oxford Lane Capital Corp. 0.07% -0.14% -0.49% 0.2% 0.57% 1.36%

For the past year Jupai Holdings Limited had bearish trend while Oxford Lane Capital Corp. had bullish trend.

Summary

Oxford Lane Capital Corp. beats on 6 of the 7 factors Jupai Holdings Limited.

Jupai Holdings Limited provides wealth management services in China. The company is based in China.