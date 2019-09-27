Contrasting of Jupai Holdings Limited (JP) and OFS Credit Company Inc. (NASDAQ:OCCIP)

Jupai Holdings Limited (NYSE:JP) and OFS Credit Company Inc. (NASDAQ:OCCIP) compete against each other in the Asset Management sector. We will compare them and contrast their institutional ownership, profitability, analyst recommendations, risk, dividends, earnings and valuation.

Valuation & Earnings

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Jupai Holdings Limited 2 0.00 12.21M -2.31 0.00 OFS Credit Company Inc. 26 0.00 N/A 0.00 0.00

Table 1 showcases the top-line revenue, earnings per share and valuation of Jupai Holdings Limited and OFS Credit Company Inc.

Profitability

Table 2 has Jupai Holdings Limited and OFS Credit Company Inc.’s return on assets, return on equity and net margins.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Jupai Holdings Limited 599,911,560.95% -32% -23.2% OFS Credit Company Inc. 0.00% 0% 0%

Insider & Institutional Ownership

Roughly 23% of Jupai Holdings Limited shares are held by institutional investors while 0% of OFS Credit Company Inc. are owned by institutional investors. 2.59% are Jupai Holdings Limited’s share held by insiders.

Performance

Here are the Weekly, Monthly, Quarterly, Half Yearly, Yearly and YTD Performance of both pretenders.

Performance (W) Performance (M) Performance (Q) Performance (HY) Performance (Y) Performance (YTD) Jupai Holdings Limited -4.39% -19.34% -48.42% -51% -88.48% -55.35% OFS Credit Company Inc. 0.5% 2.3% 2.7% 0% 0% 5.29%

For the past year Jupai Holdings Limited has -55.35% weaker performance while OFS Credit Company Inc. has 5.29% stronger performance.

Summary

On 5 of the 8 factors OFS Credit Company Inc. beats Jupai Holdings Limited.

Jupai Holdings Limited provides wealth management services in China. The company is based in China.