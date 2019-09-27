Contrasting of Jupai Holdings Limited (JP) and OFS Credit Company Inc. (NASDAQ:OCCIP)

Jupai Holdings Limited (NYSE:JP) and OFS Credit Company Inc. (NASDAQ:OCCIP) compete against each other in the Asset Management sector. We will compare them and contrast their institutional ownership, profitability, analyst recommendations, risk, dividends, earnings and valuation.
Valuation & Earnings
|Gross Revenue
|Price/Sales Ratio
|Net Income
|Earnings Per Share
|Price/Earnings Ratio
|Jupai Holdings Limited
|2
|0.00
|12.21M
|-2.31
|0.00
|OFS Credit Company Inc.
|26
|0.00
|N/A
|0.00
|0.00
Table 1 showcases the top-line revenue, earnings per share and valuation of Jupai Holdings Limited and OFS Credit Company Inc.
Profitability
Table 2 has Jupai Holdings Limited and OFS Credit Company Inc.’s return on assets, return on equity and net margins.
|Net Margins
|Return on Equity
|Return on Assets
|Jupai Holdings Limited
|599,911,560.95%
|-32%
|-23.2%
|OFS Credit Company Inc.
|0.00%
|0%
|0%
Insider & Institutional Ownership
Roughly 23% of Jupai Holdings Limited shares are held by institutional investors while 0% of OFS Credit Company Inc. are owned by institutional investors. 2.59% are Jupai Holdings Limited’s share held by insiders.
Performance
Here are the Weekly, Monthly, Quarterly, Half Yearly, Yearly and YTD Performance of both pretenders.
|Performance (W)
|Performance (M)
|Performance (Q)
|Performance (HY)
|Performance (Y)
|Performance (YTD)
|Jupai Holdings Limited
|-4.39%
|-19.34%
|-48.42%
|-51%
|-88.48%
|-55.35%
|OFS Credit Company Inc.
|0.5%
|2.3%
|2.7%
|0%
|0%
|5.29%
For the past year Jupai Holdings Limited has -55.35% weaker performance while OFS Credit Company Inc. has 5.29% stronger performance.
Summary
On 5 of the 8 factors OFS Credit Company Inc. beats Jupai Holdings Limited.
Jupai Holdings Limited provides wealth management services in China. The company is based in China.
