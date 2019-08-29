Contrasting of Jupai Holdings Limited (JP) and Its Peers

As Asset Management company, Jupai Holdings Limited (NYSE:JP) is competing with its peers based on the dividends, analyst recommendations, institutional ownership, profitability, risk, earnings and valuation.
Institutional and Insider Ownership
23% of Jupai Holdings Limited’s shares are owned by institutional investors. Comparatively, 40.50% of all Asset Management’s companies shares are owned by institutional investors. On other hand Jupai Holdings Limited has 2.59% of its shares owned by company insiders & an average of 8.30% insiders ownership for its peers.
Profitability
On first table we have Jupai Holdings Limited and its peers’ net margins, return on equity and return on assets.
|Net Margins
|Return on Equity
|Return on Assets
|Jupai Holdings Limited
|0.00%
|-32.00%
|-23.20%
|Industry Average
|198.90%
|22.44%
|9.04%
Earnings and Valuation
The following data compares Jupai Holdings Limited and its peers’ gross revenue, valuation and net income.
|Net Income
|Gross Revenue
|Price/Earnings Ratio
|Jupai Holdings Limited
|N/A
|3
|0.00
|Industry Average
|81.25M
|40.85M
|31.96
Analyst Ratings
Table 3 shows summary of current ratings for Jupai Holdings Limited and its peers.
|Sell Ratings
|Hold Ratings
|Buy Ratings
|Rating Score
|Jupai Holdings Limited
|0
|0
|0
|0.00
|Industry Average
|1.00
|1.52
|1.58
|2.58
As a group, Asset Management companies have a potential upside of 144.28%.
Performance
In this table we show the Weekly, Monthly, Quarterly, Half Yearly, Yearly and YTD Performance of Jupai Holdings Limited and its peers.
|Performance (W)
|Performance (M)
|Performance (Q)
|Performance (HY)
|Performance (Y)
|Performance (YTD)
|Jupai Holdings Limited
|-4.39%
|-19.34%
|-48.42%
|-51%
|-88.48%
|-55.35%
|Industry Average
|2.24%
|3.30%
|9.05%
|14.90%
|14.21%
|20.51%
For the past year Jupai Holdings Limited had bearish trend while Jupai Holdings Limited’s rivals had bullish trend.
Liquidity
Jupai Holdings Limited has a Current Ratio of 2.1 and a Quick Ratio of 2.1. Competitively, Jupai Holdings Limited’s peers Current Ratio is 3.49 and has 3.58 Quick Ratio. Jupai Holdings Limited’s competitors have better ability to pay short and long-term obligations than Jupai Holdings Limited.
Volatility & Risk
A beta of 1.66 shows that Jupai Holdings Limited is 66.00% more volatile than Standard and Poor’s 500. In other hand, Jupai Holdings Limited’s peers have beta of 1.24 which is 24.17% more volatile than Standard and Poor’s 500.
Dividends
Jupai Holdings Limited does not pay a dividend.
Summary
On 4 of the 4 factors Jupai Holdings Limited’s competitors beat Jupai Holdings Limited.
Jupai Holdings Limited provides wealth management services in China. The company is based in China.
