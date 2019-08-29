Contrasting of Jupai Holdings Limited (JP) and Its Peers

As Asset Management company, Jupai Holdings Limited (NYSE:JP) is competing with its peers based on the dividends, analyst recommendations, institutional ownership, profitability, risk, earnings and valuation.

Institutional and Insider Ownership

23% of Jupai Holdings Limited’s shares are owned by institutional investors. Comparatively, 40.50% of all Asset Management’s companies shares are owned by institutional investors. On other hand Jupai Holdings Limited has 2.59% of its shares owned by company insiders & an average of 8.30% insiders ownership for its peers.

Profitability

On first table we have Jupai Holdings Limited and its peers’ net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Jupai Holdings Limited 0.00% -32.00% -23.20% Industry Average 198.90% 22.44% 9.04%

Earnings and Valuation

The following data compares Jupai Holdings Limited and its peers’ gross revenue, valuation and net income.

Net Income Gross Revenue Price/Earnings Ratio Jupai Holdings Limited N/A 3 0.00 Industry Average 81.25M 40.85M 31.96

Analyst Ratings

Table 3 shows summary of current ratings for Jupai Holdings Limited and its peers.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Rating Score Jupai Holdings Limited 0 0 0 0.00 Industry Average 1.00 1.52 1.58 2.58

As a group, Asset Management companies have a potential upside of 144.28%.

Performance

In this table we show the Weekly, Monthly, Quarterly, Half Yearly, Yearly and YTD Performance of Jupai Holdings Limited and its peers.

Performance (W) Performance (M) Performance (Q) Performance (HY) Performance (Y) Performance (YTD) Jupai Holdings Limited -4.39% -19.34% -48.42% -51% -88.48% -55.35% Industry Average 2.24% 3.30% 9.05% 14.90% 14.21% 20.51%

For the past year Jupai Holdings Limited had bearish trend while Jupai Holdings Limited’s rivals had bullish trend.

Liquidity

Jupai Holdings Limited has a Current Ratio of 2.1 and a Quick Ratio of 2.1. Competitively, Jupai Holdings Limited’s peers Current Ratio is 3.49 and has 3.58 Quick Ratio. Jupai Holdings Limited’s competitors have better ability to pay short and long-term obligations than Jupai Holdings Limited.

Volatility & Risk

A beta of 1.66 shows that Jupai Holdings Limited is 66.00% more volatile than Standard and Poor’s 500. In other hand, Jupai Holdings Limited’s peers have beta of 1.24 which is 24.17% more volatile than Standard and Poor’s 500.

Dividends

Jupai Holdings Limited does not pay a dividend.

Summary

On 4 of the 4 factors Jupai Holdings Limited’s competitors beat Jupai Holdings Limited.

Jupai Holdings Limited provides wealth management services in China. The company is based in China.