Contrasting of Jupai Holdings Limited (JP) and Cornerstone Total Return Fund Inc. (NYSEAMERICAN:CRF)

Jupai Holdings Limited (NYSE:JP) and Cornerstone Total Return Fund Inc. (NYSEAMERICAN:CRF), both competing one another are Asset Management companies. We will contrast their dividends, analyst recommendations, profitability, institutional ownership, risk, earnings and valuation.
Earnings & Valuation
|Gross Revenue
|Price/Sales Ratio
|Net Income
|Earnings Per Share
|Price/Earnings Ratio
|Jupai Holdings Limited
|3
|0.00
|N/A
|-2.31
|0.00
|Cornerstone Total Return Fund Inc.
|12
|45.58
|N/A
|-0.88
|0.00
Table 1 showcases the top-line revenue, earnings per share and valuation of Jupai Holdings Limited and Cornerstone Total Return Fund Inc.
Profitability
Table 2 has Jupai Holdings Limited and Cornerstone Total Return Fund Inc.’s net margins, return on assets and return on equity.
|Net Margins
|Return on Equity
|Return on Assets
|Jupai Holdings Limited
|0.00%
|-32%
|-23.2%
|Cornerstone Total Return Fund Inc.
|0.00%
|0%
|0%
Insider & Institutional Ownership
The shares of both Jupai Holdings Limited and Cornerstone Total Return Fund Inc. are owned by institutional investors at 23% and 25.75% respectively. Insiders owned roughly 2.59% of Jupai Holdings Limited’s shares.
Performance
Here are the Weekly, Monthly, Quarterly, Half Yearly, Yearly and YTD Performance of both pretenders.
|Performance (W)
|Performance (M)
|Performance (Q)
|Performance (HY)
|Performance (Y)
|Performance (YTD)
|Jupai Holdings Limited
|-4.39%
|-19.34%
|-48.42%
|-51%
|-88.48%
|-55.35%
|Cornerstone Total Return Fund Inc.
|0%
|2.19%
|-3.23%
|-0.17%
|-16.14%
|5.22%
For the past year Jupai Holdings Limited had bearish trend while Cornerstone Total Return Fund Inc. had bullish trend.
Summary
On 6 of the 7 factors Cornerstone Total Return Fund Inc. beats Jupai Holdings Limited.
Jupai Holdings Limited provides wealth management services in China. The company is based in China.
