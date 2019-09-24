Contrasting of Jupai Holdings Limited (JP) and Cornerstone Total Return Fund Inc. (NYSEAMERICAN:CRF)

Jupai Holdings Limited (NYSE:JP) and Cornerstone Total Return Fund Inc. (NYSEAMERICAN:CRF), both competing one another are Asset Management companies. We will contrast their dividends, analyst recommendations, profitability, institutional ownership, risk, earnings and valuation.

Earnings & Valuation

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Jupai Holdings Limited 3 0.00 N/A -2.31 0.00 Cornerstone Total Return Fund Inc. 12 45.58 N/A -0.88 0.00

Table 1 showcases the top-line revenue, earnings per share and valuation of Jupai Holdings Limited and Cornerstone Total Return Fund Inc.

Profitability

Table 2 has Jupai Holdings Limited and Cornerstone Total Return Fund Inc.’s net margins, return on assets and return on equity.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Jupai Holdings Limited 0.00% -32% -23.2% Cornerstone Total Return Fund Inc. 0.00% 0% 0%

Insider & Institutional Ownership

The shares of both Jupai Holdings Limited and Cornerstone Total Return Fund Inc. are owned by institutional investors at 23% and 25.75% respectively. Insiders owned roughly 2.59% of Jupai Holdings Limited’s shares.

Performance

Here are the Weekly, Monthly, Quarterly, Half Yearly, Yearly and YTD Performance of both pretenders.

Performance (W) Performance (M) Performance (Q) Performance (HY) Performance (Y) Performance (YTD) Jupai Holdings Limited -4.39% -19.34% -48.42% -51% -88.48% -55.35% Cornerstone Total Return Fund Inc. 0% 2.19% -3.23% -0.17% -16.14% 5.22%

For the past year Jupai Holdings Limited had bearish trend while Cornerstone Total Return Fund Inc. had bullish trend.

Summary

On 6 of the 7 factors Cornerstone Total Return Fund Inc. beats Jupai Holdings Limited.

Jupai Holdings Limited provides wealth management services in China. The company is based in China.