Contrasting of Jupai Holdings Limited (JP) and Artisan Partners Asset Management Inc. (NYSE:APAM)

We will be contrasting the differences between Jupai Holdings Limited (NYSE:JP) and Artisan Partners Asset Management Inc. (NYSE:APAM) as far as institutional ownership, profitability, analyst recommendations, risk, dividends, earnings and valuation are concerned. The two businesses are rivals in the Asset Management industry.

Valuation and Earnings

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Jupai Holdings Limited 3 0.00 N/A -2.31 0.00 Artisan Partners Asset Management Inc. 27 2.82 N/A 2.55 11.62

We can see in table 1 the earnings per share, gross revenue and valuation of Jupai Holdings Limited and Artisan Partners Asset Management Inc.

Profitability

Table 2 has Jupai Holdings Limited and Artisan Partners Asset Management Inc.’s return on equity, return on assets and net margins.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Jupai Holdings Limited 0.00% -32% -23.2% Artisan Partners Asset Management Inc. 0.00% 0% 0%

Risk and Volatility

Jupai Holdings Limited’s volatility measures that it’s 66.00% more volatile than Standard and Poor’s 500 due to its 1.66 beta. Artisan Partners Asset Management Inc. has a 1.84 beta and it is 84.00% more volatile than Standard and Poor’s 500.

Analyst Ratings

The next table highlights the given recommendations and ratings for Jupai Holdings Limited and Artisan Partners Asset Management Inc.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Rating Score Jupai Holdings Limited 0 0 0 0.00 Artisan Partners Asset Management Inc. 0 1 0 2.00

Competitively Artisan Partners Asset Management Inc. has a consensus target price of $25, with potential downside of -13.01%.

Insider & Institutional Ownership

The shares of both Jupai Holdings Limited and Artisan Partners Asset Management Inc. are owned by institutional investors at 23% and 94.1% respectively. About 2.59% of Jupai Holdings Limited’s share are held by insiders. Competitively, 1% are Artisan Partners Asset Management Inc.’s share held by insiders.

Performance

In this table we provide the Weekly, Monthly, Quarterly, Half Yearly, Yearly and YTD Performance of both pretenders.

Performance (W) Performance (M) Performance (Q) Performance (HY) Performance (Y) Performance (YTD) Jupai Holdings Limited -4.39% -19.34% -48.42% -51% -88.48% -55.35% Artisan Partners Asset Management Inc. -0.54% 6.32% 4.37% 34.6% -8.99% 39.53%

For the past year Jupai Holdings Limited had bearish trend while Artisan Partners Asset Management Inc. had bullish trend.

Summary

Artisan Partners Asset Management Inc. beats on 8 of the 9 factors Jupai Holdings Limited.

Jupai Holdings Limited provides wealth management services in China. The company is based in China.

Artisan Partners Asset Management Inc. is publicly owned investment manager. It provides its services to pension and profit sharing plans, trusts, endowments, foundations, charitable organizations, government entities, private funds and non-U.S. funds, as well as mutual funds, non-U.S. funds and collective trusts. It manages separate client-focused equity and fixed income portfolios. The firm invests in the public equity and fixed income markets across the globe. It invests in growth and value stocks of companies across all market capitalization. For fixed income component of its portfolio the firm invests in non-investment grade corporate bonds and secured and unsecured loans. It employs fundamental analysis to create its portfolios. Artisan Partners Asset Management Inc. was founded in 1994 and is based in Milwaukee, Wisconsin with additional offices in Atlanta, Georgia; New York City; San Francisco, California; Leawood, Kansas; and London, United Kingdom.