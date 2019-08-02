Contrasting of Jupai Holdings Limited (JP) and Aberdeen Australia Equity Fund Inc. (NYSEAMERICAN:IAF)

Both Jupai Holdings Limited (NYSE:JP) and Aberdeen Australia Equity Fund Inc. (NYSEAMERICAN:IAF) are Asset Management companies, competing one another. We will compare their profitability, institutional ownership, analyst recommendations, risk, dividends, earnings and valuation.
Earnings and Valuation
|Gross Revenue
|Price/Sales Ratio
|Net Income
|Earnings Per Share
|Price/Earnings Ratio
|Jupai Holdings Limited
|3
|0.00
|N/A
|-2.31
|0.00
|Aberdeen Australia Equity Fund Inc.
|5
|20.89
|N/A
|0.18
|29.73
Table 1 highlights Jupai Holdings Limited and Aberdeen Australia Equity Fund Inc.’s gross revenue, earnings per share and valuation.
Profitability
Table 2 provides the return on equity, return on assets and net margins of the two firms.
|Net Margins
|Return on Equity
|Return on Assets
|Jupai Holdings Limited
|0.00%
|-32%
|-23.2%
|Aberdeen Australia Equity Fund Inc.
|0.00%
|0%
|0%
Insider and Institutional Ownership
Roughly 23% of Jupai Holdings Limited shares are held by institutional investors while 26.95% of Aberdeen Australia Equity Fund Inc. are owned by institutional investors. Insiders held roughly 2.59% of Jupai Holdings Limited’s shares.
Performance
Here are the Weekly, Monthly, Quarterly, Half Yearly, Yearly and YTD Performance of both pretenders.
|Performance (W)
|Performance (M)
|Performance (Q)
|Performance (HY)
|Performance (Y)
|Performance (YTD)
|Jupai Holdings Limited
|-4.39%
|-19.34%
|-48.42%
|-51%
|-88.48%
|-55.35%
|Aberdeen Australia Equity Fund Inc.
|-2.67%
|-0.73%
|1.48%
|4.19%
|-10.91%
|15.16%
For the past year Jupai Holdings Limited had bearish trend while Aberdeen Australia Equity Fund Inc. had bullish trend.
Summary
On 7 of the 8 factors Aberdeen Australia Equity Fund Inc. beats Jupai Holdings Limited.
Jupai Holdings Limited provides wealth management services in China. The company is based in China.
