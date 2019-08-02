Contrasting of Jupai Holdings Limited (JP) and Aberdeen Australia Equity Fund Inc. (NYSEAMERICAN:IAF)

Both Jupai Holdings Limited (NYSE:JP) and Aberdeen Australia Equity Fund Inc. (NYSEAMERICAN:IAF) are Asset Management companies, competing one another. We will compare their profitability, institutional ownership, analyst recommendations, risk, dividends, earnings and valuation.

Earnings and Valuation

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Jupai Holdings Limited 3 0.00 N/A -2.31 0.00 Aberdeen Australia Equity Fund Inc. 5 20.89 N/A 0.18 29.73

Table 1 highlights Jupai Holdings Limited and Aberdeen Australia Equity Fund Inc.’s gross revenue, earnings per share and valuation.

Profitability

Table 2 provides the return on equity, return on assets and net margins of the two firms.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Jupai Holdings Limited 0.00% -32% -23.2% Aberdeen Australia Equity Fund Inc. 0.00% 0% 0%

Insider and Institutional Ownership

Roughly 23% of Jupai Holdings Limited shares are held by institutional investors while 26.95% of Aberdeen Australia Equity Fund Inc. are owned by institutional investors. Insiders held roughly 2.59% of Jupai Holdings Limited’s shares.

Performance

Here are the Weekly, Monthly, Quarterly, Half Yearly, Yearly and YTD Performance of both pretenders.

Performance (W) Performance (M) Performance (Q) Performance (HY) Performance (Y) Performance (YTD) Jupai Holdings Limited -4.39% -19.34% -48.42% -51% -88.48% -55.35% Aberdeen Australia Equity Fund Inc. -2.67% -0.73% 1.48% 4.19% -10.91% 15.16%

For the past year Jupai Holdings Limited had bearish trend while Aberdeen Australia Equity Fund Inc. had bullish trend.

Summary

On 7 of the 8 factors Aberdeen Australia Equity Fund Inc. beats Jupai Holdings Limited.

Jupai Holdings Limited provides wealth management services in China. The company is based in China.