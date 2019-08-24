Contrasting of Jumia Technologies AG (JMIA) and Sotheby’s (NYSE:BID)

This is a contrast between Jumia Technologies AG (NYSE:JMIA) and Sotheby’s (NYSE:BID) based on their profitability, analyst recommendations, institutional ownership, risk, dividends, earnings and valuation. The two companies are Specialty Retail Other and they also compete with each other.

Valuation & Earnings

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Jumia Technologies AG 25 0.00 N/A 0.00 0.00 Sotheby’s 46 2.66 N/A 1.98 30.22

In table 1 we can see Jumia Technologies AG and Sotheby’s’s top-line revenue, earnings per share and valuation.

Profitability

Table 2 demonstrates the return on equity, net margins and return on assets of Jumia Technologies AG and Sotheby’s.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Jumia Technologies AG 0.00% 0% 0% Sotheby’s 0.00% 0% 0%

Liquidity

The current Quick Ratio of Jumia Technologies AG is 1.6 while its Current Ratio is 1.7. Meanwhile, Sotheby’s has a Current Ratio of 1.2 while its Quick Ratio is 1.1. Jumia Technologies AG is better positioned to pay off its short-term and long-term debts than Sotheby’s.

Analyst Ratings

The Recommendations and Ratings for Jumia Technologies AG and Sotheby’s are featured in the next table.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Rating Score Jumia Technologies AG 0 1 2 2.67 Sotheby’s 0 0 0 0.00

$22 is Jumia Technologies AG’s average price target while its potential upside is 72.28%.

Institutional & Insider Ownership

Institutional investors owned 13.4% of Jumia Technologies AG shares and 0% of Sotheby’s shares. Comparatively, 0.7% are Sotheby’s’s share owned by insiders.

Performance

Here are the Weekly, Monthly, Quarterly, Half Yearly, Yearly and YTD Performance of both pretenders.

Performance (W) Performance (M) Performance (Q) Performance (HY) Performance (Y) Performance (YTD) Jumia Technologies AG -20.39% -34.54% -63.78% 0% 0% -33.15% Sotheby’s 1.48% 2.45% 49.42% 52.83% 14.3% 50.25%

For the past year Jumia Technologies AG has -33.15% weaker performance while Sotheby’s has 50.25% stronger performance.

Summary

On 5 of the 7 factors Sotheby’s beats Jumia Technologies AG.

SothebyÂ’s operates as an auctioneer of authenticated fine art, decorative art, jewelry, wine, and collectibles in the United States, the United Kingdom, China, France, Switzerland, and internationally. The company operates through two segments, Agency and Finance. The Agency segment accepts property on consignment; and matches buyers and sellers of authenticated fine art, decorative art, jewelry, wine, and collectibles through the auction or private sale process. It is also involved in the sale of artworks; and operation of an auction house for investment-quality automobiles. The Finance segment offers art-related financing services, such as term loans secured by artworks that are not intended for sale. The company is also involved in the retail wine operations; licensing SothebyÂ’s International Realty and related trademarks; and licensing its SothebyÂ’s brand name for use in connection with the art auction business in Australia, and art education services in the United States and the United Kingdom. SothebyÂ’s was founded in 1744 and is headquartered in New York, New York.