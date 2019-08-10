Contrasting of Jumei International Holding Limited (JMEI) and Reebonz Holding Limited (NASDAQ:RBZ)

As Specialty Retail Other businesses, Jumei International Holding Limited (NYSE:JMEI) and Reebonz Holding Limited (NASDAQ:RBZ), are affected by contrast. This especially applies to their profitability, institutional ownership, analyst recommendations, risk, dividends, earnings and valuation.

Earnings and Valuation

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Jumei International Holding Limited 2 0.00 N/A 0.05 48.30 Reebonz Holding Limited 5 0.13 N/A -13.33 0.00

Table 1 highlights Jumei International Holding Limited and Reebonz Holding Limited’s gross revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.

Profitability

Table 2 represents Jumei International Holding Limited (NYSE:JMEI) and Reebonz Holding Limited (NASDAQ:RBZ)’s net margins, return on assets and return on equity.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Jumei International Holding Limited 0.00% 2.9% 2.2% Reebonz Holding Limited 0.00% 0% 0%

Liquidity

The Current Ratio and a Quick Ratio of Jumei International Holding Limited are 2.4 and 2.1. Competitively, Reebonz Holding Limited has 0.5 and 0.3 for Current and Quick Ratio. Jumei International Holding Limited’s better ability to pay short and long-term obligations than Reebonz Holding Limited.

Analyst Recommendations

The following table shown below contains the ratings and recommendations for Jumei International Holding Limited and Reebonz Holding Limited.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Rating Score Jumei International Holding Limited 0 0 0 0.00 Reebonz Holding Limited 0 0 1 3.00

Reebonz Holding Limited on the other hand boasts of a $11 average target price and a 475.92% potential upside.

Institutional & Insider Ownership

The shares of both Jumei International Holding Limited and Reebonz Holding Limited are owned by institutional investors at 11.2% and 22% respectively. About 0.91% of Jumei International Holding Limited’s share are held by insiders. Comparatively, insiders own roughly 43.56% of Reebonz Holding Limited’s shares.

Performance

In this table we provide the Weekly, Monthly, Quarterly, Half Yearly, Yearly and YTD Performance of both pretenders.

Performance (W) Performance (M) Performance (Q) Performance (HY) Performance (Y) Performance (YTD) Jumei International Holding Limited -6.58% -9.2% -13.69% -13.69% 12.94% 24.04% Reebonz Holding Limited -6.59% -36.07% -65.57% -78.48% -96.93% -85.52%

For the past year Jumei International Holding Limited has 24.04% stronger performance while Reebonz Holding Limited has -85.52% weaker performance.

Summary

On 6 of the 9 factors Jumei International Holding Limited beats Reebonz Holding Limited.

Jumei International Holding Limited operates as an online retailer of beauty products in the PeopleÂ’s Republic of China. The company offers beauty products, such as cosmetics, skin care, cosmetic applicators, fragrance, and body care products; and beauty products for men, and baby and children. It also provides apparel and other lifestyle products, including womenÂ’s wear, footwear, lingerie, handbags and luggage, menÂ’s wear, sportswear and sporting goods, accessories, home goods, and other lifestyle products, as well as baby, children, and maternity products; and snacks and health supplements. The company sells its products through Jumei.com and Jumeiglobal.com Websites, mobile platform, and physical stores. Jumei International Holding Limited was founded in 2009 and is headquartered in Beijing, the PeopleÂ’s Republic of China.