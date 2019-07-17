Contrasting of JPMorgan Chase & Co. (JPM) and Great Western Bancorp Inc. (NYSE:GWB)

Both JPMorgan Chase & Co. (NYSE:JPM) and Great Western Bancorp Inc. (NYSE:GWB) compete on a level playing field in the Money Center Banks industry. We will evaluate their performance with regards to institutional ownership, profitability, risk, dividends, analyst recommendations, earnings and valuation.

Earnings and Valuation

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio JPMorgan Chase & Co. 107 3.56 N/A 9.27 11.86 Great Western Bancorp Inc. 34 4.27 N/A 3.06 10.94

We can see in table 1 the earnings per share, top-line revenue and valuation of JPMorgan Chase & Co. and Great Western Bancorp Inc. Great Western Bancorp Inc. seems to has lower revenue and earnings compared to JPMorgan Chase & Co. The company with a higher price-to-earnings ratio is currently more expensive of the two stocks. JPMorgan Chase & Co. is thus currently the expensive of the two stocks because it has a higher price-to-earnings ratio.

Profitability

Table 2 has JPMorgan Chase & Co. and Great Western Bancorp Inc.’s return on equity, return on assets and net margins.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets JPMorgan Chase & Co. 0.00% 13.5% 1.2% Great Western Bancorp Inc. 0.00% 9.7% 1.4%

Volatility & Risk

JPMorgan Chase & Co. has a 1.16 beta, while its volatility is 16.00%, thus making it more volatile than Standard & Poor’s 500. Competitively, Great Western Bancorp Inc. is 58.00% more volatile than Standard & Poor’s 500, because of the 1.58 beta.

Analyst Recommendations

The table shown features the ratings and recommendations for JPMorgan Chase & Co. and Great Western Bancorp Inc.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Rating Score JPMorgan Chase & Co. 0 1 4 2.80 Great Western Bancorp Inc. 0 0 0 0.00

$130 is JPMorgan Chase & Co.’s average target price while its potential upside is 12.93%.

Institutional & Insider Ownership

JPMorgan Chase & Co. and Great Western Bancorp Inc. has shares held by institutional investors as follows: 75% and 98.8%. Insiders held 0.1% of JPMorgan Chase & Co. shares. Competitively, Great Western Bancorp Inc. has 0.2% of it’s share held by insiders.

Performance

In this table we provide the Weekly, Monthly, Quarterly, Half Yearly, Yearly and YTD Performance of both pretenders.

Performance (W) Performance (M) Performance (Q) Performance (HY) Performance (Y) Performance (YTD) JPMorgan Chase & Co. -2.41% -0.04% 6.61% -1.25% -3.51% 12.58% Great Western Bancorp Inc. -4.99% 0.33% -7.1% -7.67% -21.17% 7.14%

For the past year JPMorgan Chase & Co.’s stock price has bigger growth than Great Western Bancorp Inc.

Summary

On 9 of the 10 factors JPMorgan Chase & Co. beats Great Western Bancorp Inc.

JPMorgan Chase & Co. operates as a financial services company worldwide. It operates through Consumer & Community Banking, Corporate & Investment Bank, Commercial Banking, and Asset & Wealth Management segments. The Consumer & Community Banking segment offers deposit and investment products and services to consumers; lending, deposit, and cash management and payment solutions to small businesses; residential mortgages and home equity loans; and credit cards, payment services, payment processing services, auto loans and leases, and student loans. The Corporate & Investment Bank segment provides investment banking products and services, including advising on corporate strategy and structure, and capital-raising in equity and debt markets, as well as loan origination and syndication; treasury services, such as cash management and liquidity solutions; and cash securities and derivative instruments, risk management solutions, prime brokerage, and research services. It also offers securities services, including custody, fund accounting and administration, and securities lending products for asset managers, insurance companies, and public and private investment funds. The Commercial Banking segment offers financial solutions, including lending, treasury, investment banking, and asset management to corporations, municipalities, financial institutions, and nonprofit entities, as well as financing to real estate investors and owners. The Asset & Wealth Management segment provides investment and wealth management services across various asset classes, such as equities, fixed income, alternatives, and money market funds; multi-asset investment management services; retirement services; and brokerage and banking services comprising trusts, estates, loans, mortgages, and deposits. JPMorgan Chase & Co. was founded in 1799 and is headquartered in New York, New York.