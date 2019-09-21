Contrasting of Jounce Therapeutics Inc. (JNCE) and Innovate Biopharmaceuticals Inc. (NASDAQ:INNT)

This is therefore a comparing of the institutional ownership, profitability, risk, dividends, analyst recommendations, earnings and valuation in Jounce Therapeutics Inc. (NASDAQ:JNCE) and Innovate Biopharmaceuticals Inc. (NASDAQ:INNT). The two are both Biotechnology companies that compete with one another.

Valuation and Earnings

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Jounce Therapeutics Inc. 5 1.76 N/A -0.82 0.00 Innovate Biopharmaceuticals Inc. 1 0.00 N/A -0.47 0.00

We can see in table 1 the earnings per share (EPS), gross revenue and valuation of Jounce Therapeutics Inc. and Innovate Biopharmaceuticals Inc.

Profitability

Table 2 provides us Jounce Therapeutics Inc. and Innovate Biopharmaceuticals Inc.’s net margins, return on assets and return on equity.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Jounce Therapeutics Inc. 0.00% -26% -11.7% Innovate Biopharmaceuticals Inc. 0.00% 0% -128.6%

Insider & Institutional Ownership

Institutional investors owned 74.2% of Jounce Therapeutics Inc. shares and 10.8% of Innovate Biopharmaceuticals Inc. shares. Insiders owned roughly 0.7% of Jounce Therapeutics Inc.’s shares. Competitively, 0.3% are Innovate Biopharmaceuticals Inc.’s share owned by insiders.

Performance

Here are the Weekly, Monthly, Quarterly, Half Yearly, Yearly and YTD Performance of both pretenders.

Performance (W) Performance (M) Performance (Q) Performance (HY) Performance (Y) Performance (YTD) Jounce Therapeutics Inc. 5.97% -2.84% -14.62% 20.65% -32.15% 42.14% Innovate Biopharmaceuticals Inc. -3.67% -9.87% -31.82% -54.55% -80.84% -54.55%

For the past year Jounce Therapeutics Inc. had bullish trend while Innovate Biopharmaceuticals Inc. had bearish trend.

Summary

Jounce Therapeutics Inc. beats on 5 of the 7 factors Innovate Biopharmaceuticals Inc.

Jounce Therapeutics, Inc., a clinical stage immunotherapy company, focuses on developing therapies that enable the immune system to attack tumors. Its lead product candidate, JTX-2011, is a clinical stage monoclonal antibody that binds to and activates ICOS, a protein on the surface of certain T cells commonly found in various solid tumors. The company is also developing JTX-4014, an anti-PD-1 antibody. Jounce Therapeutics, Inc. has a master research and collaboration agreement with Celgene Corporation focused on developing and commercializing biologic immunotherapies. The company was incorporated in 2012 and is based in Cambridge, Massachusetts.

Innovate Biopharmaceuticals, Inc., a clinical stage biotechnology company, focuses on developing autoimmune and inflammation therapeutics. Its late-stage clinical pipeline focuses on addressing unmet needs in diseases, such as celiac disease, inflammatory bowel disease (IBD), and nonalcoholic steatohepatitis (NASH). The company's lead drug candidate, larazotide acetate (INN-202), has successfully met its primary endpoint in a Phase 2b efficacy clinical trial for celiac disease. It is also developing INN-108, which is entering into Phase 2 clinical trials for the treatment of mild to moderate ulcerative colitis. In addition, the company owns the global rights to INN-329, a proprietary formulation of secretin, a peptide hormone used to enhance visualization in magnetic resonance cholangiopancreatography procedures. Innovate Biopharmaceuticals, Inc. was founded in 2012 and is based in Raleigh, North Carolina.