Contrasting of Jounce Therapeutics Inc. (JNCE) and Exelixis Inc. (NASDAQ:EXEL)

Since Jounce Therapeutics Inc. (NASDAQ:JNCE) and Exelixis Inc. (NASDAQ:EXEL) are part of the Biotechnology industry, they are influenced by contrast. The influences particularly affect the profitability, institutional ownership, analyst recommendations, risk, dividends, earnings and valuation of both companies.

Valuation & Earnings

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Jounce Therapeutics Inc. 5 1.79 N/A -0.82 0.00 Exelixis Inc. 21 6.71 N/A 2.08 10.22

Table 1 shows top-line revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation of the two companies.

Profitability

Table 2 represents Jounce Therapeutics Inc. (NASDAQ:JNCE) and Exelixis Inc. (NASDAQ:EXEL)’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Jounce Therapeutics Inc. 0.00% -26% -11.7% Exelixis Inc. 0.00% 59.6% 53.1%

Liquidity

2.2 and 2.2 are the respective Current Ratio and a Quick Ratio of Jounce Therapeutics Inc. Its rival Exelixis Inc.’s Current and Quick Ratios are 7.6 and 7.5 respectively. Exelixis Inc. has a better chance of clearing its pay short and long-term debts than Jounce Therapeutics Inc.

Analyst Ratings

The following table given below contains the ratings and recommendations for Jounce Therapeutics Inc. and Exelixis Inc.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Rating Score Jounce Therapeutics Inc. 0 0 0 0.00 Exelixis Inc. 0 1 0 2.00

Competitively the average target price of Exelixis Inc. is $23, which is potential 15.87% upside.

Insider & Institutional Ownership

The shares of both Jounce Therapeutics Inc. and Exelixis Inc. are owned by institutional investors at 74.2% and 80.9% respectively. Insiders owned 0.7% of Jounce Therapeutics Inc. shares. Comparatively, insiders own roughly 1.4% of Exelixis Inc.’s shares.

Performance

Here are the Weekly, Monthly, Quarterly, Half Yearly, Yearly and YTD Performance of both pretenders.

Performance (W) Performance (M) Performance (Q) Performance (HY) Performance (Y) Performance (YTD) Jounce Therapeutics Inc. 5.97% -2.84% -14.62% 20.65% -32.15% 42.14% Exelixis Inc. 2.7% -1.07% 9.98% -8.71% -0.93% 8.13%

For the past year Jounce Therapeutics Inc. was more bullish than Exelixis Inc.

Summary

Exelixis Inc. beats Jounce Therapeutics Inc. on 8 of the 9 factors.

Jounce Therapeutics, Inc., a clinical stage immunotherapy company, focuses on developing therapies that enable the immune system to attack tumors. Its lead product candidate, JTX-2011, is a clinical stage monoclonal antibody that binds to and activates ICOS, a protein on the surface of certain T cells commonly found in various solid tumors. The company is also developing JTX-4014, an anti-PD-1 antibody. Jounce Therapeutics, Inc. has a master research and collaboration agreement with Celgene Corporation focused on developing and commercializing biologic immunotherapies. The company was incorporated in 2012 and is based in Cambridge, Massachusetts.

Exelixis, Inc., a biopharmaceutical company, engages in the discovery, development, and commercialization of new medicines with the potential to enhance care and outcomes for people with cancer. The companyÂ’s products include CABOMETYX for the treatment of patients with advanced renal cell carcinoma, who have received prior anti-angiogenic therapy; and COMETRIQ for the treatment of patients with progressive, metastatic medullary thyroid carcinoma. Its CABOMETYX and COMETRIQ are derived from cabozantinib, an inhibitor of multiple tyrosine kinases, including MET, AXL, and VEGF receptors, which has shown clinical anti-tumor activity in approximately 20 forms of cancer and is the subject of a broad clinical development program. It also offers COTELLIC (cobimetinib), a selective inhibitor of MEK, in combination with vemurafenib for the treatment of patients with BRAF V600E or V600K mutation-positive advanced melanoma in the United States; and in combination with vemurafenib in other territories, including the European Union, Switzerland, Canada, Australia, and Brazil. Exelixis, Inc. has collaboration and license agreements with Ipsen Pharma SAS, Genentech, Inc., GlaxoSmithKline, Bristol-Myers Squibb Company, Sanofi, Merck, and Daiichi Sankyo Company Limited for the development and commercialization of various compounds and programs. The company was formerly known as Exelixis Pharmaceuticals, Inc. and changed its name to Exelixis, Inc. in February 2000. Exelixis, Inc. was founded in 1994 and is headquartered in South San Francisco, California.