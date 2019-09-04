Contrasting of Jounce Therapeutics Inc. (JNCE) and Applied Therapeutics Inc. (NASDAQ:APLT)

As Biotechnology companies, Jounce Therapeutics Inc. (NASDAQ:JNCE) and Applied Therapeutics Inc. (NASDAQ:APLT) are our subject to compare. And more specifically their dividends, analyst recommendations, institutional ownership, profitability, risk, earnings and valuation.

Earnings & Valuation

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Jounce Therapeutics Inc. 5 1.78 N/A -0.82 0.00 Applied Therapeutics Inc. 9 0.00 N/A -4.17 0.00

Table 1 showcases the top-line revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation of Jounce Therapeutics Inc. and Applied Therapeutics Inc.

Profitability

Table 2 shows us Jounce Therapeutics Inc. and Applied Therapeutics Inc.’s return on equity, return on assets and net margins.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Jounce Therapeutics Inc. 0.00% -26% -11.7% Applied Therapeutics Inc. 0.00% 0% 0%

Insider and Institutional Ownership

The shares of both Jounce Therapeutics Inc. and Applied Therapeutics Inc. are owned by institutional investors at 74.2% and 0% respectively. 0.7% are Jounce Therapeutics Inc.’s share held by insiders.

Performance

Here are the Weekly, Monthly, Quarterly, Half Yearly, Yearly and YTD Performance of both pretenders.

Performance (W) Performance (M) Performance (Q) Performance (HY) Performance (Y) Performance (YTD) Jounce Therapeutics Inc. 5.97% -2.84% -14.62% 20.65% -32.15% 42.14% Applied Therapeutics Inc. 0.22% 10.32% 0% 0% 0% -3.3%

For the past year Jounce Therapeutics Inc. had bullish trend while Applied Therapeutics Inc. had bearish trend.

Summary

Jounce Therapeutics Inc. beats on 4 of the 7 factors Applied Therapeutics Inc.

Jounce Therapeutics, Inc., a clinical stage immunotherapy company, focuses on developing therapies that enable the immune system to attack tumors. Its lead product candidate, JTX-2011, is a clinical stage monoclonal antibody that binds to and activates ICOS, a protein on the surface of certain T cells commonly found in various solid tumors. The company is also developing JTX-4014, an anti-PD-1 antibody. Jounce Therapeutics, Inc. has a master research and collaboration agreement with Celgene Corporation focused on developing and commercializing biologic immunotherapies. The company was incorporated in 2012 and is based in Cambridge, Massachusetts.