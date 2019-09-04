Contrasting of Jounce Therapeutics Inc. (JNCE) and Applied Therapeutics Inc. (NASDAQ:APLT)

As Biotechnology companies, Jounce Therapeutics Inc. (NASDAQ:JNCE) and Applied Therapeutics Inc. (NASDAQ:APLT) are our subject to compare. And more specifically their dividends, analyst recommendations, institutional ownership, profitability, risk, earnings and valuation.
Earnings & Valuation
|Gross Revenue
|Price/Sales Ratio
|Net Income
|Earnings Per Share
|Price/Earnings Ratio
|Jounce Therapeutics Inc.
|5
|1.78
|N/A
|-0.82
|0.00
|Applied Therapeutics Inc.
|9
|0.00
|N/A
|-4.17
|0.00
Table 1 showcases the top-line revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation of Jounce Therapeutics Inc. and Applied Therapeutics Inc.
Profitability
Table 2 shows us Jounce Therapeutics Inc. and Applied Therapeutics Inc.’s return on equity, return on assets and net margins.
|Net Margins
|Return on Equity
|Return on Assets
|Jounce Therapeutics Inc.
|0.00%
|-26%
|-11.7%
|Applied Therapeutics Inc.
|0.00%
|0%
|0%
Insider and Institutional Ownership
The shares of both Jounce Therapeutics Inc. and Applied Therapeutics Inc. are owned by institutional investors at 74.2% and 0% respectively. 0.7% are Jounce Therapeutics Inc.’s share held by insiders.
Performance
Here are the Weekly, Monthly, Quarterly, Half Yearly, Yearly and YTD Performance of both pretenders.
|Performance (W)
|Performance (M)
|Performance (Q)
|Performance (HY)
|Performance (Y)
|Performance (YTD)
|Jounce Therapeutics Inc.
|5.97%
|-2.84%
|-14.62%
|20.65%
|-32.15%
|42.14%
|Applied Therapeutics Inc.
|0.22%
|10.32%
|0%
|0%
|0%
|-3.3%
For the past year Jounce Therapeutics Inc. had bullish trend while Applied Therapeutics Inc. had bearish trend.
Summary
Jounce Therapeutics Inc. beats on 4 of the 7 factors Applied Therapeutics Inc.
Jounce Therapeutics, Inc., a clinical stage immunotherapy company, focuses on developing therapies that enable the immune system to attack tumors. Its lead product candidate, JTX-2011, is a clinical stage monoclonal antibody that binds to and activates ICOS, a protein on the surface of certain T cells commonly found in various solid tumors. The company is also developing JTX-4014, an anti-PD-1 antibody. Jounce Therapeutics, Inc. has a master research and collaboration agreement with Celgene Corporation focused on developing and commercializing biologic immunotherapies. The company was incorporated in 2012 and is based in Cambridge, Massachusetts.
