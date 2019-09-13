Contrasting of Johnson & Johnson (JNJ) and Its Rivals

We are contrasting Johnson & Johnson (NYSE:JNJ) and its peers on their risk, analyst recommendations, profitability, institutional ownership, dividends, earnings and valuation. They are Drug Manufacturers – Major companies, competing one another.

Institutional & Insider Ownership

Johnson & Johnson has 69.2% of its shares held by institutional investors & an average of 56.39% institutional ownership for its peers. 0.07% of Johnson & Johnson shares are held by company insiders. Comparatively, 3.40% of all Drug Manufacturers – Major companies shares are held by company insiders.

Profitability

Table 1 has Johnson & Johnson and its competitors’ return on equity, net margins and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Johnson & Johnson 0.00% 24.90% 10.00% Industry Average 46.28% 47.03% 14.50%

Earnings and Valuation

In next table we are contrasting Johnson & Johnson and its competitors’ net income, gross revenue and valuation.

Net Income Gross Revenue Price/Earnings Ratio Johnson & Johnson N/A 136 21.60 Industry Average 3.16B 6.82B 21.97

Johnson & Johnson has lower revenue and P/E Ratio than its peers. With currently lower P/E ratio Johnson & Johnson is more affordable than its competitors.

Analyst Ratings

Table 3 provides summary of recent ratings for Johnson & Johnson and its competitors.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Rating Score Johnson & Johnson 0 2 3 2.60 Industry Average 1.00 3.33 3.06 2.74

$148.8 is the average target price of Johnson & Johnson, with a potential upside of 14.08%. The peers have a potential upside of 67.57%. By having stronger average rating and higher possible upside, Johnson & Johnson make analysts believe that the business is more favorable than its peers.

Performance

In this table we provide the Weekly, Monthly, Quarterly, Half Yearly, Yearly and YTD Performance of Johnson & Johnson and its competitors.

Performance (W) Performance (M) Performance (Q) Performance (HY) Performance (Y) Performance (YTD) Johnson & Johnson 0.34% -6.56% -8.26% -1.08% -1.48% 0.91% Industry Average 2.31% 2.07% 6.28% 11.52% 12.50% 19.49%

For the past year Johnson & Johnson’s stock price has smaller growth than the average for its competitors.

Liquidity

The Current Ratio and a Quick Ratio of Johnson & Johnson are 1.4 and 1.1. Competitively, Johnson & Johnson’s peers have 3.57 and 3.26 for Current and Quick Ratio. Johnson & Johnson’s competitors have better ability to pay short and long-term obligations than Johnson & Johnson.

Risk and Volatility

Johnson & Johnson is 32.00% less volatile than Standard & Poor’s 500 because the stock has a beta of 0.68. In other hand, Johnson & Johnson’s competitors have beta of 1.08 which is 7.74% more volatile than Standard & Poor’s 500.

Dividends

Johnson & Johnson does not pay a dividend.

Summary

On 7 of the 6 factors Johnson & Johnson’s competitors beat Johnson & Johnson.

Johnson & Johnson, together with its subsidiaries, researches and develops, manufactures, and sells various products in the health care field worldwide. Its Consumer segment offers baby care products under the JOHNSON'S brand; oral care products under the LISTERINE brand; beauty products under the AVEENO, CLEAN & CLEAR, DABAO, JOHNSON'S Adult, LE PETITE MARSEILLAIS, NEUTROGENA, RoC, and OGX brands; over-the-counter medicines, including acetaminophen products under the TYLENOL brand; cold, flu, and allergy products under the SUDAFED brand; allergy products under the BENADRYL and ZYRTEC brands; ibuprofen products under the MOTRIN IB brand; and acid reflux products under the PEPCID brand. This segment also provides women's health products, such as sanitary pads under the STAYFREE and CAREFREE brands, and tampons under the o.b. brand; wound care products comprising adhesive bandages under the BAND-AID brand and first aid products under the NEOSPORIN brand. The company's Pharmaceutical segment offers various products in the areas of immunology, infectious diseases and vaccines, neuroscience, oncology, cardiovascular and metabolic, and pulmonary hypertension diseases. Its Medical Devices segment provides orthopedic products; general surgery, biosurgical, endomechanical, and energy products; electrophysiology products to treat cardiovascular disease; sterilization and disinfection products to reduce surgical infection; diabetes care products that include blood glucose monitoring; and vision care products, such as disposable contact lenses and ophthalmic products related to cataract and laser refractive surgery. The company markets its products to general public, retail outlets and distributors, wholesalers, hospitals, and health care professionals for prescription use, as well as for use in the professional fields by physicians, nurses, hospitals, eye care professionals, and clinics. Johnson & Johnson was founded in 1885 and is based in New Brunswick, New Jersey.