Contrasting of Johnson & Johnson (JNJ) and Eli Lilly and Company (NYSE:LLY)

Johnson & Johnson (NYSE:JNJ) and Eli Lilly and Company (NYSE:LLY) compete against each other in the Drug Manufacturers – Major sector. We will compare them and contrast their profitability, institutional ownership, analyst recommendations, risk, dividends, earnings and valuation.

Valuation and Earnings

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Johnson & Johnson 137 4.22 N/A 6.03 21.60 Eli Lilly and Company 118 4.37 N/A 2.71 40.19

Table 1 highlights Johnson & Johnson and Eli Lilly and Company’s top-line revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation. Eli Lilly and Company is observed to has lower revenue and earnings than Johnson & Johnson. Company that presently has a lower price-to-earnings ratio means that it is the more affordable of the two businesses. Johnson & Johnson is trading at a lower price-to-earnings ratio than Eli Lilly and Company, indicating that it is presently more affordable of the two stocks.

Profitability

Table 2 represents Johnson & Johnson (NYSE:JNJ) and Eli Lilly and Company (NYSE:LLY)’s net margins, return on assets and return on equity.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Johnson & Johnson 0.00% 24.9% 10% Eli Lilly and Company 0.00% 67.7% 14.8%

Volatility & Risk

Johnson & Johnson’s volatility measures that it’s 32.00% less volatile than S&P 500 due to its 0.68 beta. Eli Lilly and Company has a 0.18 beta and it is 82.00% less volatile than S&P 500.

Liquidity

The Current Ratio and Quick Ratio of Johnson & Johnson are 1.4 and 1.1 respectively. Its competitor Eli Lilly and Company’s Current Ratio is 1.1 and its Quick Ratio is 0.8. Johnson & Johnson can pay off short and long-term obligations better than Eli Lilly and Company.

Analyst Ratings

In next table is shown Johnson & Johnson and Eli Lilly and Company’s ratings and recommendations.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Rating Score Johnson & Johnson 0 3 4 2.57 Eli Lilly and Company 0 3 5 2.63

Johnson & Johnson’s average price target is $149.43, while its potential upside is 14.27%. Competitively the average price target of Eli Lilly and Company is $133.13, which is potential 19.51% upside. Based on the analysts opinion we can conclude, Eli Lilly and Company is looking more favorable than Johnson & Johnson.

Insider & Institutional Ownership

Institutional investors owned 69.2% of Johnson & Johnson shares and 83.7% of Eli Lilly and Company shares. Insiders owned roughly 0.07% of Johnson & Johnson’s shares. Insiders Competitively, owned 12.1% of Eli Lilly and Company shares.

Performance

In this table we provide the Weekly, Monthly, Quarterly, Half Yearly, Yearly and YTD Performance of both pretenders.

Performance (W) Performance (M) Performance (Q) Performance (HY) Performance (Y) Performance (YTD) Johnson & Johnson 0.34% -6.56% -8.26% -1.08% -1.48% 0.91% Eli Lilly and Company 0.4% -3.36% -7.81% -6.83% 11.15% -5.85%

For the past year Johnson & Johnson had bullish trend while Eli Lilly and Company had bearish trend.

Summary

Eli Lilly and Company beats Johnson & Johnson on 7 of the 12 factors.

Johnson & Johnson, together with its subsidiaries, researches and develops, manufactures, and sells various products in the health care field worldwide. Its Consumer segment offers baby care products under the JOHNSON'S brand; oral care products under the LISTERINE brand; beauty products under the AVEENO, CLEAN & CLEAR, DABAO, JOHNSON'S Adult, LE PETITE MARSEILLAIS, NEUTROGENA, RoC, and OGX brands; over-the-counter medicines, including acetaminophen products under the TYLENOL brand; cold, flu, and allergy products under the SUDAFED brand; allergy products under the BENADRYL and ZYRTEC brands; ibuprofen products under the MOTRIN IB brand; and acid reflux products under the PEPCID brand. This segment also provides women's health products, such as sanitary pads under the STAYFREE and CAREFREE brands, and tampons under the o.b. brand; wound care products comprising adhesive bandages under the BAND-AID brand and first aid products under the NEOSPORIN brand. The company's Pharmaceutical segment offers various products in the areas of immunology, infectious diseases and vaccines, neuroscience, oncology, cardiovascular and metabolic, and pulmonary hypertension diseases. Its Medical Devices segment provides orthopedic products; general surgery, biosurgical, endomechanical, and energy products; electrophysiology products to treat cardiovascular disease; sterilization and disinfection products to reduce surgical infection; diabetes care products that include blood glucose monitoring; and vision care products, such as disposable contact lenses and ophthalmic products related to cataract and laser refractive surgery. The company markets its products to general public, retail outlets and distributors, wholesalers, hospitals, and health care professionals for prescription use, as well as for use in the professional fields by physicians, nurses, hospitals, eye care professionals, and clinics. Johnson & Johnson was founded in 1885 and is based in New Brunswick, New Jersey.

Eli Lilly and Company discovers, develops, manufactures, and markets pharmaceutical products worldwide. It operates through two segments, Human Pharmaceutical Products and Animal Health Products. The company offers endocrinology products to treat diabetes; osteoporosis in postmenopausal women and men; human growth hormone deficiency and pediatric growth conditions; and testosterone deficiency. It also provides neuroscience products for the treatment of depressive disorders, diabetic peripheral neuropathic pain, anxiety disorders, fibromyalgia, and chronic musculoskeletal pain; schizophrenia; attention-deficit hyperactivity disorders; depressive, obsessive-compulsive, bulimia nervosa, and panic disorders; and positron emission tomography imaging of beta-amyloid neurotic plaques in adult brains. In addition, the company offers products to treat non-small cell lung, colorectal, head and neck, pancreatic, metastatic breast, ovarian, bladder, and metastatic gastric cancers, as well as malignant pleural mesothelioma; and cardiovascular products to treat erectile dysfunction and benign prostatic hyperplasia; and migraine headaches. Further, it provides animal health products, such as cattle feed additives; protein supplements for cows; leanness and performance enhancers for swine and cattle; antibiotics to treat respiratory and other diseases in cattle, swine, and poultry; anticoccidial agents for poultry; and chewable tablets that kill fleas and prevent flea infestations, and heartworm diseases, as well as controls intestinal parasite infections. Additionally, the company offers vaccinev to prevent Lyme disease, bronchial infections, rabies, and various infectious diseases in dogs, cats, and horses. It has collaboration agreements with Daiichi Sankyo Co., Ltd., Incyte Corporation, Pfizer Inc., AstraZeneca, William Sansum Diabetes Center, Purdue University, and Nektar Therapeutics. Eli Lilly and Company was founded in 1876 and is headquartered in Indianapolis, Indiana.