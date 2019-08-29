Contrasting of John Wiley & Sons Inc. (JWA) and Its Peers

John Wiley & Sons Inc. (NYSE:JWA) is a company in the Publishing – Books industry and that’s how we contrast it to its rivals. The comparing will be based on the analyst recommendations, profitability, institutional ownership, risk, dividends, earnings and valuation.
Insider & Institutional Ownership
0% of John Wiley & Sons Inc.’s shares are owned by institutional investors. Comparatively, 52.05% of all Publishing – Books’s companies shares are owned by institutional investors. 0% of John Wiley & Sons Inc. shares are owned by company insiders. Comparatively, 4.83% of all Publishing – Books companies shares are owned by company insiders.
Profitability
Table 1 has John Wiley & Sons Inc. and its rivals’ return on equity, return on assets and net margins.
|Net Margins
|Return on Equity
|Return on Assets
|John Wiley & Sons Inc.
|0.00%
|0.00%
|0.00%
|Industry Average
|6.73%
|13.45%
|5.75%
Earnings & Valuation
In next table we are comparing John Wiley & Sons Inc. and its rivals’ valuation, top-line revenue and net income.
|Net Income
|Gross Revenue
|Price/Earnings Ratio
|John Wiley & Sons Inc.
|N/A
|N/A
|0.00
|Industry Average
|192.01M
|2.85B
|15.60
Performance
In this table we provide the Weekly, Monthly, Quarterly, Half Yearly, Yearly and YTD Performance of John Wiley & Sons Inc. and its rivals.
|Performance (W)
|Performance (M)
|Performance (Q)
|Performance (HY)
|Performance (Y)
|Performance (YTD)
|John Wiley & Sons Inc.
|0%
|0%
|0%
|0%
|0%
|0%
|Industry Average
|1.37%
|2.04%
|0.00%
|0.00%
|0.00%
|0.00%
Dividends
John Wiley & Sons Inc. does not pay a dividend.
Summary
John Wiley & Sons Inc.’s rivals beat John Wiley & Sons Inc. on 2 of the 2 factors.
